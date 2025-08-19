CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF For FREE

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26: This article provides an overall overview of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2025-26, which is an important resource for students preparing for the half-yearly examination. The sample paper provides the students with an understanding of the new exam pattern, question format, and marking scheme as prescribed by CBSE. With this sample paper, students can improve their areas of improvement and also do effective revision. See the Hindi A sample paper below: 

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 19, 2025, 17:57 IST

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2025-26: The CBSE Class 10 Hindi A sample paper is an important tool that helps students prepare for their board exams. They can download the PDF here for FREE. This model paper reflects the current exam pattern, structure and the marking scheme. With the help of this sample paper, students will be able to build confidence for their exam, improve their management skills and perform better. 

Why Are Sample Papers Important?

  • Sample papers help the students to learn how the questions are divided into different sections like  Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), short-answer, and long-answer questions.
  • Regular practise reveals which topics are important as per the examination point of view allowing the students to prioritise their decision and focus on areas with high-weightage. 
  • Students also learn about time management by completing the sample paper on time. This practise is important for the students so that they can solve it without rushing through questions or leaving anything unanswered. 
  • Sample paper with solutions often include a marking scheme, which teaches students how to structure their answers to score maximum marks.
  • The more a student practises a sample paper, the more they are able to boost their confidence. 
  • Solving a full-length sample paper in a quiet, distraction-free environment with a timer helps students get used to the pressure of an actual exam. This experience makes the real exam feels a bit more easy to attempt. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2025-26

Students can check some of the pictures for Hindi A sample paper below and the rest can be checked from the PDF provided below: 


 

 

 

 

 

To get the full sample paper, check the link below: 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper Answer Key 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

Now, that the students have the sample paper with them, they can easily get the answer key too from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper Answer Key 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

Students can start preparing for the exam to score well.

Other Related Links

CBSE Class 9 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025

 

 

 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News