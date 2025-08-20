NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Women's World Cup 2025 Team India Squad: Check Complete Players List along with Captain and Vice-captain

The BCCI has announced India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the team, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. India begins its campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30, with a much-awaited clash against Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 20, 2025, 00:16 IST
Women's World Cup 2025 Team India Squad: Check Complete Players List along with Captain and Vice-captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which is scheduled to begin on September 30. Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be selected as captain for India’s Women's World Cup 2025, will lead, while star opener Smriti Mandhana will serve as the vice-captain.

Who will be the Captain and Vice-Captain of India’s Women's Cricket team in the World Cup 2025?

The BCCI announced on August 19, 2025, that Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member squad of the India Women's Cricket Team for the Women's World Cup 2025, while Smriti Mandhana will be the Vice-Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team.

Full India Squad for Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Main Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.

Standby Players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

Highlights of the Squad

  • Batting Core: Harmanpreet, Smriti, and Jemimah Rodrigues will form the backbone of India’s batting line-up in this Women’s World Cup 2025. 

  • All-rounders & Spin Options: Deepti Sharma will play an important role as the team needed an experienced all-rounder, and Deepti Sharma is one of the best options for India's Women's Cricket team. She will be played in both formats, i.e. bat and ball, and she will be supported by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.

  • Pace Attack: Renuka Singh will be in the pace attack as she is the fast bowler in the Women's cricket team from India, and she will be supported by Arundhati Reddy.

  • Wicketkeepers: India will rely on Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia behind the stumps.

Tournament Format & India’s Schedule

The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup will be the 13th edition of the tournament and feature eight teams. Each side will face the others once in a round-robin format, with the top four entering the semi-finals.

India begins their campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30, while the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan is scheduled for October 5 in Colombo. The final is set for November 2, likely in Bengaluru, unless Pakistan qualify, in which case Colombo will host the summit clash.

India’s World Cup Schedule 2025:

Date

Match

Venue

Time

Sep 30

India vs Sri Lanka

TBD

3:00 PM

Oct 5

India vs Pakistan

Colombo

3:00 PM

Oct 9

India vs South Africa

Vizag

3:00 PM

Oct 12

India vs Australia

Vizag

3:00 PM

Oct 19

India vs England

Indore

3:00 PM

Oct 23

India vs New Zealand

Guwahati

3:00 PM

Oct 26

India vs Bangladesh

TBD

3:00 PM

Oct 29

Semi-final 1

Guwahati/Colombo

3:00 PM

Oct 30

Semi-final 2

Bengaluru

3:00 PM

Nov 2

Final

Bengaluru/Colombo

3:00 PM

India’s World Cup Record

Despite reaching the finals twice (2005 and 2017), India are yet to win the Women’s ODI World Cup. Australia remain the most dominant side with seven titles, followed by England (five) and New Zealand (one).

India’s Recent Form

Since the beginning of 2024, India has enjoyed strong performances against most teams, including series victories over South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, and Ireland. They also won a tri-series in Sri Lanka. Their only major stumbling block has been Australia, against whom they will play a preparatory ODI series from September 14–20 in Mullanpur and Delhi.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

