Women's World Cup 2025 Team India Squad: Check Complete Players List along with Captain and Vice-captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which is scheduled to begin on September 30. Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be selected as captain for India’s Women's World Cup 2025, will lead, while star opener Smriti Mandhana will serve as the vice-captain.

The Women’s Selection Committee is here at BCCI HQ, Mumbai, to pick #TeamIndia’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.#WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/02GtZhTDYs — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 19, 2025

Who will be the Captain and Vice-Captain of India’s Women's Cricket team in the World Cup 2025?

