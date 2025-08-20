Women's World Cup 2025 Team India Squad: Check Complete Players List along with Captain and Vice-captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which is scheduled to begin on September 30. Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be selected as captain for India’s Women's World Cup 2025, will lead, while star opener Smriti Mandhana will serve as the vice-captain.
Who will be the Captain and Vice-Captain of India’s Women's Cricket team in the World Cup 2025?
The BCCI announced on August 19, 2025, that Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member squad of the India Women's Cricket Team for the Women's World Cup 2025, while Smriti Mandhana will be the Vice-Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team.
Full India Squad for Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
Main Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.
Standby Players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.
Highlights of the Squad
Batting Core: Harmanpreet, Smriti, and Jemimah Rodrigues will form the backbone of India’s batting line-up in this Women’s World Cup 2025.
All-rounders & Spin Options: Deepti Sharma will play an important role as the team needed an experienced all-rounder, and Deepti Sharma is one of the best options for India's Women's Cricket team. She will be played in both formats, i.e. bat and ball, and she will be supported by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.
Pace Attack: Renuka Singh will be in the pace attack as she is the fast bowler in the Women's cricket team from India, and she will be supported by Arundhati Reddy.
Wicketkeepers: India will rely on Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia behind the stumps.
Tournament Format & India’s Schedule
The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup will be the 13th edition of the tournament and feature eight teams. Each side will face the others once in a round-robin format, with the top four entering the semi-finals.
India begins their campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30, while the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan is scheduled for October 5 in Colombo. The final is set for November 2, likely in Bengaluru, unless Pakistan qualify, in which case Colombo will host the summit clash.
India’s World Cup Schedule 2025:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time
|
Sep 30
|
India vs Sri Lanka
|
TBD
|
3:00 PM
|
Oct 5
|
India vs Pakistan
|
Colombo
|
3:00 PM
|
Oct 9
|
India vs South Africa
|
Vizag
|
3:00 PM
|
Oct 12
|
India vs Australia
|
Vizag
|
3:00 PM
|
Oct 19
|
India vs England
|
Indore
|
3:00 PM
|
Oct 23
|
India vs New Zealand
|
Guwahati
|
3:00 PM
|
Oct 26
|
India vs Bangladesh
|
TBD
|
3:00 PM
|
Oct 29
|
Semi-final 1
|
Guwahati/Colombo
|
3:00 PM
|
Oct 30
|
Semi-final 2
|
Bengaluru
|
3:00 PM
|
Nov 2
|
Final
|
Bengaluru/Colombo
|
3:00 PM
India’s World Cup Record
Despite reaching the finals twice (2005 and 2017), India are yet to win the Women’s ODI World Cup. Australia remain the most dominant side with seven titles, followed by England (five) and New Zealand (one).
India’s Recent Form
Since the beginning of 2024, India has enjoyed strong performances against most teams, including series victories over South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, and Ireland. They also won a tri-series in Sri Lanka. Their only major stumbling block has been Australia, against whom they will play a preparatory ODI series from September 14–20 in Mullanpur and Delhi.
