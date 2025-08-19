U.S. Open Winners: Check the Men's Singles Winner List Here!

NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
The U.S. Open stands as one of the most prestigious events in tennis, crowning the world's best players in men's singles. This list of all U.S. Open champions provides a historical overview of the sport's greatest athletes who have triumphed on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. From the dominant eras of players like Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi to the modern rivalries of the "Big Three"—Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal—the tournament has been a stage for remarkable performances and career-defining moments.

Aug 19, 2025, 21:20 IST
Jannik Sinner was the U.S. Open Champion of 2024 in men's single.
The U.S. Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. Held annually in New York City, it is a high-stakes event that draws global attention. The U.S. Open winners men's singles title is a testament to a player's endurance, skill, and mental fortitude. The tournament's history is filled with iconic moments and legendary rivalries that have shaped the sport. The list of all U.S. Open champions reflects the evolution of tennis, showcasing the dominance of certain players and the rise of new talent. The hard court surface at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center often favors powerful baseliners, making the competition a thrilling showcase of aggressive, fast-paced tennis.

List of U.S. Open Winner- Men's Singles

The U.S. Open champions by year are a who's who of tennis royalty. No player in the Open Era has won more U.S. Open titles than Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer, who each have five victories. The competition has seen incredible talent, including a legendary rivalry between Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in the 1990s and the more recent dominance of the "Big Three"—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic—who have collectively captured many of the titles in the 21st century. The newest addition to this prestigious list is Jannik Sinner, who won the 2024 men's singles title.

Year

Champion

Runner-up

Score in the final

2024

ITA Jannik Sinner

USA Taylor Fritz

6–3, 6–4, 7–5

2023

SRB Novak Djokovic

RUS Daniil Medvedev

6–3, 7–6(7–5), 6–3

2022

ESP Carlos Alcaraz

NOR Casper Ruud

6–4, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–3

2021

RUS Daniil Medvedev

SRB Novak Djokovic

6–4, 6–4, 6–4

2020

AUT Dominic Thiem

GER Alexander Zverev

2–6, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6(8–6)

2019

ESP Rafael Nadal

RUS Daniil Medvedev

7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4

2018

SRB Novak Djokovic

ARG Juan Martín del Potro

6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–3

2017

ESP Rafael Nadal

RSA Kevin Anderson

6–3, 6–3, 6–4

2016

SUI Stan Wawrinka

SRB Novak Djokovic

6–7(1–7), 6–4, 7–5, 6–3

2015

SRB Novak Djokovic

SUI Roger Federer

6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4

2014

CRO Marin Čilić

JPN Kei Nishikori

6–3, 6–3, 6–3

2013

ESP Rafael Nadal

SRB Novak Djokovic

6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1

2012

GBR Andy Murray

SRB Novak Djokovic

7–6(12–10), 7–5, 2–6, 3–6, 6–2

2011

SRB Novak Djokovic

ESP Rafael Nadal

6–2, 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–1

2010

ESP Rafael Nadal

SRB Novak Djokovic

6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2

2009

ARG Juan Martín del Potro

SUI Roger Federer

3–6, 7–6(7–5), 4–6, 7–6(7–4), 6–2

2008

SUI Roger Federer

GBR Andy Murray

6–2, 7–5, 6–2

2007

SUI Roger Federer

SRB Novak Djokovic

7–6(7–4), 7–6(7–2), 6–4

2006

SUI Roger Federer

USA Andy Roddick

6–2, 4–6, 7–5, 6–1

2005

SUI Roger Federer

USA Andre Agassi

6–3, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–1

2004

SUI Roger Federer

AUS Lleyton Hewitt

6–0, 7–6(7–3), 6–0

2003

USA Andy Roddick

ESP Juan Carlos Ferrero

6–3, 7–6(7–2), 6–3

2002

USA Pete Sampras

USA Andre Agassi

6–3, 6–4, 5–7, 6–4

2001

AUS Lleyton Hewitt

USA Pete Sampras

7–6(7–4), 6–1, 6–1

2000

RUS Marat Safin

USA Pete Sampras

6–4, 6–3, 6–3

1999

USA Andre Agassi

USA Todd Martin

6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(2–7), 6–3, 6–2

1998

AUS Patrick Rafter

AUS Mark Philippoussis

6–3, 3–6, 6–2, 6–0

1997

AUS Patrick Rafter

GBR Greg Rusedski

6–3, 6–2, 4–6, 7–5

1996

USA Pete Sampras

USA Michael Chang

6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–3)

1995

USA Pete Sampras

USA Andre Agassi

6–4, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5

1994

USA Andre Agassi

GER Michael Stich

6–1, 7–6(7–5), 7–5

1993

USA Pete Sampras

FRA Cédric Pioline

6–4, 6–4, 6–3

1992

SWE Stefan Edberg

USA Pete Sampras

3–6, 6–4, 7–6(7–5), 6–2

1991

SWE Stefan Edberg

USA Jim Courier

6–2, 6–4, 6–0

1990

USA Pete Sampras

USA Andre Agassi

6–4, 6–3, 6–2

1989

FRG Boris Becker

TCH Ivan Lendl

7–6(7–2), 1–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4)

1988

SWE Mats Wilander

TCH Ivan Lendl

6–4, 4–6, 6–3, 5–7, 6–4

1987

TCH Ivan Lendl

SWE Mats Wilander

6–7(7–9), 6–0, 7–6(7–4), 6–4

1986

TCH Ivan Lendl

TCH Miloslav Mečíř

6–4, 6–2, 6–0

1985

TCH Ivan Lendl

USA John McEnroe

7–6(7–1), 6–3, 6–4

1984

USA John McEnroe

TCH Ivan Lendl

6–3, 6–4, 6–1

1983

USA Jimmy Connors

TCH Ivan Lendl

6–3, 6–7(2–7), 7–5, 6–0

1982

USA Jimmy Connors

TCH Ivan Lendl

6–3, 6–2, 4–6, 6–4

1981

USA John McEnroe

SWE Björn Borg

4–6, 6–2, 6–4, 6–3

1980

USA John McEnroe

SWE Björn Borg

7–6(7–4), 6–1, 6–7(5–7), 5–7, 6–4

1979

USA John McEnroe

USA Vitas Gerulaitis

7–5, 6–3, 6–3

1978

USA Jimmy Connors

SWE Björn Borg

6–4, 6–2, 6–2

1977

ARG Guillermo Vilas

USA Jimmy Connors

2–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–0

1976

USA Jimmy Connors

SWE Björn Borg

6–4, 3–6, 7–6(11–9), 6–4

1975

ESP Manuel Orantes

USA Jimmy Connors

6–4, 6–3, 6–3

1974

USA Jimmy Connors

AUS Ken Rosewall

6–1, 6–0, 6–1

1973

AUS John Newcombe

TCH Jan Kodeš

6–4, 1–6, 4–6, 6–2, 6–3

1972

ROU Ilie Năstase

USA Arthur Ashe

3–6, 6–3, 6–7(1–5), 6–4, 6–3

1971

USA Stan Smith

TCH Jan Kodeš

3–6, 6–3, 6–2, 7–6(5–3)

1970

AUS Ken Rosewall

AUS Tony Roche

2–6, 6–4, 7–6(5–2), 6–3

1969

AUS Rod Laver

AUS Tony Roche

7–9, 6–1, 6–2, 6–2

1968

USA Arthur Ashe

NED Tom Okker

14–12, 5–7, 6–3, 3–6, 6–3

(Source- U.S. Open Champions Wikipedia)

What is the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open is a hardcourt tennis tournament organized by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) annually in Queens, New York City. It is chronologically the fourth and final of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year, held after the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon. The tournament has a rich history, dating back to 1881 as the U.S. National Championships. It's known for its high-energy atmosphere and night matches, taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

What is the U.S. Open 2025 Schedule?

The U.S. Open 2025 main draw is scheduled to run for two weeks, from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7. Qualifying matches will take place during "Fan Week," from Monday, August 18, to Thursday, August 21. The men's singles final is set for Sunday, September 7, while the women's singles final will be played on Saturday, September 6. This is the first year the tournament will have a 15-day format, with the main draw beginning on a Sunday.

Conclusion

The U.S. Open winners list is a chronicle of tennis history, celebrating the remarkable achievements of its champions. From the classic duels of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras to the modern era defined by Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, the tournament consistently delivers compelling storylines. With the recent victory of Jannik Sinner, the legacy continues, ensuring that the hard courts of the U.S. Open will remain a battleground where legends are forged and new eras of tennis begin.

Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    FAQs

    • What is the "Big Three" and how have they performed at the U.S. Open?
      +
      The "Big Three" refers to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Between them, they have won a total of 12 U.S. Open singles titles: Djokovic (4), Federer (5), and Nadal (3).
    • Who won the most recent U.S. Open men's singles title?
      +
      Jannik Sinner won the men's singles title in 2024.
    • Who has the most U.S. Open titles in the Open Era?
      +
      Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer are tied with five titles each in the Open Era.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

