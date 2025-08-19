U.S. Open Winners: Check the Men's Singles Winner List Here!

The U.S. Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. Held annually in New York City, it is a high-stakes event that draws global attention. The U.S. Open winners men's singles title is a testament to a player's endurance, skill, and mental fortitude. The tournament's history is filled with iconic moments and legendary rivalries that have shaped the sport. The list of all U.S. Open champions reflects the evolution of tennis, showcasing the dominance of certain players and the rise of new talent. The hard court surface at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center often favors powerful baseliners, making the competition a thrilling showcase of aggressive, fast-paced tennis.
List of U.S. Open Winner- Men's Singles
The U.S. Open champions by year are a who's who of tennis royalty. No player in the Open Era has won more U.S. Open titles than Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer, who each have five victories. The competition has seen incredible talent, including a legendary rivalry between Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in the 1990s and the more recent dominance of the "Big Three"—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic—who have collectively captured many of the titles in the 21st century. The newest addition to this prestigious list is Jannik Sinner, who won the 2024 men's singles title.
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Runner-up
|
Score in the final
|
2024
|
ITA Jannik Sinner
|
USA Taylor Fritz
|
6–3, 6–4, 7–5
|
2023
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
RUS Daniil Medvedev
|
6–3, 7–6(7–5), 6–3
|
2022
|
ESP Carlos Alcaraz
|
NOR Casper Ruud
|
6–4, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–3
|
2021
|
RUS Daniil Medvedev
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
6–4, 6–4, 6–4
|
2020
|
AUT Dominic Thiem
|
GER Alexander Zverev
|
2–6, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6(8–6)
|
2019
|
ESP Rafael Nadal
|
RUS Daniil Medvedev
|
7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4
|
2018
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
ARG Juan Martín del Potro
|
6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–3
|
2017
|
ESP Rafael Nadal
|
RSA Kevin Anderson
|
6–3, 6–3, 6–4
|
2016
|
SUI Stan Wawrinka
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
6–7(1–7), 6–4, 7–5, 6–3
|
2015
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
SUI Roger Federer
|
6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
|
2014
|
CRO Marin Čilić
|
JPN Kei Nishikori
|
6–3, 6–3, 6–3
|
2013
|
ESP Rafael Nadal
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1
|
2012
|
GBR Andy Murray
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
7–6(12–10), 7–5, 2–6, 3–6, 6–2
|
2011
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
ESP Rafael Nadal
|
6–2, 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–1
|
2010
|
ESP Rafael Nadal
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2
|
2009
|
ARG Juan Martín del Potro
|
SUI Roger Federer
|
3–6, 7–6(7–5), 4–6, 7–6(7–4), 6–2
|
2008
|
SUI Roger Federer
|
GBR Andy Murray
|
6–2, 7–5, 6–2
|
2007
|
SUI Roger Federer
|
SRB Novak Djokovic
|
7–6(7–4), 7–6(7–2), 6–4
|
2006
|
SUI Roger Federer
|
USA Andy Roddick
|
6–2, 4–6, 7–5, 6–1
|
2005
|
SUI Roger Federer
|
USA Andre Agassi
|
6–3, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–1
|
2004
|
SUI Roger Federer
|
AUS Lleyton Hewitt
|
6–0, 7–6(7–3), 6–0
|
2003
|
USA Andy Roddick
|
ESP Juan Carlos Ferrero
|
6–3, 7–6(7–2), 6–3
|
2002
|
USA Pete Sampras
|
USA Andre Agassi
|
6–3, 6–4, 5–7, 6–4
|
2001
|
AUS Lleyton Hewitt
|
USA Pete Sampras
|
7–6(7–4), 6–1, 6–1
|
2000
|
RUS Marat Safin
|
USA Pete Sampras
|
6–4, 6–3, 6–3
|
1999
|
USA Andre Agassi
|
USA Todd Martin
|
6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(2–7), 6–3, 6–2
|
1998
|
AUS Patrick Rafter
|
AUS Mark Philippoussis
|
6–3, 3–6, 6–2, 6–0
|
1997
|
AUS Patrick Rafter
|
GBR Greg Rusedski
|
6–3, 6–2, 4–6, 7–5
|
1996
|
USA Pete Sampras
|
USA Michael Chang
|
6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–3)
|
1995
|
USA Pete Sampras
|
USA Andre Agassi
|
6–4, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5
|
1994
|
USA Andre Agassi
|
GER Michael Stich
|
6–1, 7–6(7–5), 7–5
|
1993
|
USA Pete Sampras
|
FRA Cédric Pioline
|
6–4, 6–4, 6–3
|
1992
|
SWE Stefan Edberg
|
USA Pete Sampras
|
3–6, 6–4, 7–6(7–5), 6–2
|
1991
|
SWE Stefan Edberg
|
USA Jim Courier
|
6–2, 6–4, 6–0
|
1990
|
USA Pete Sampras
|
USA Andre Agassi
|
6–4, 6–3, 6–2
|
1989
|
FRG Boris Becker
|
TCH Ivan Lendl
|
7–6(7–2), 1–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4)
|
1988
|
SWE Mats Wilander
|
TCH Ivan Lendl
|
6–4, 4–6, 6–3, 5–7, 6–4
|
1987
|
TCH Ivan Lendl
|
SWE Mats Wilander
|
6–7(7–9), 6–0, 7–6(7–4), 6–4
|
1986
|
TCH Ivan Lendl
|
TCH Miloslav Mečíř
|
6–4, 6–2, 6–0
|
1985
|
TCH Ivan Lendl
|
USA John McEnroe
|
7–6(7–1), 6–3, 6–4
|
1984
|
USA John McEnroe
|
TCH Ivan Lendl
|
6–3, 6–4, 6–1
|
1983
|
USA Jimmy Connors
|
TCH Ivan Lendl
|
6–3, 6–7(2–7), 7–5, 6–0
|
1982
|
USA Jimmy Connors
|
TCH Ivan Lendl
|
6–3, 6–2, 4–6, 6–4
|
1981
|
USA John McEnroe
|
SWE Björn Borg
|
4–6, 6–2, 6–4, 6–3
|
1980
|
USA John McEnroe
|
SWE Björn Borg
|
7–6(7–4), 6–1, 6–7(5–7), 5–7, 6–4
|
1979
|
USA John McEnroe
|
USA Vitas Gerulaitis
|
7–5, 6–3, 6–3
|
1978
|
USA Jimmy Connors
|
SWE Björn Borg
|
6–4, 6–2, 6–2
|
1977
|
ARG Guillermo Vilas
|
USA Jimmy Connors
|
2–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–0
|
1976
|
USA Jimmy Connors
|
SWE Björn Borg
|
6–4, 3–6, 7–6(11–9), 6–4
|
1975
|
ESP Manuel Orantes
|
USA Jimmy Connors
|
6–4, 6–3, 6–3
|
1974
|
USA Jimmy Connors
|
AUS Ken Rosewall
|
6–1, 6–0, 6–1
|
1973
|
AUS John Newcombe
|
TCH Jan Kodeš
|
6–4, 1–6, 4–6, 6–2, 6–3
|
1972
|
ROU Ilie Năstase
|
USA Arthur Ashe
|
3–6, 6–3, 6–7(1–5), 6–4, 6–3
|
1971
|
USA Stan Smith
|
TCH Jan Kodeš
|
3–6, 6–3, 6–2, 7–6(5–3)
|
1970
|
AUS Ken Rosewall
|
AUS Tony Roche
|
2–6, 6–4, 7–6(5–2), 6–3
|
1969
|
AUS Rod Laver
|
AUS Tony Roche
|
7–9, 6–1, 6–2, 6–2
|
1968
|
USA Arthur Ashe
|
NED Tom Okker
|
14–12, 5–7, 6–3, 3–6, 6–3
What is the U.S. Open?
The U.S. Open is a hardcourt tennis tournament organized by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) annually in Queens, New York City. It is chronologically the fourth and final of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year, held after the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon. The tournament has a rich history, dating back to 1881 as the U.S. National Championships. It's known for its high-energy atmosphere and night matches, taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
What is the U.S. Open 2025 Schedule?
The U.S. Open 2025 main draw is scheduled to run for two weeks, from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7. Qualifying matches will take place during "Fan Week," from Monday, August 18, to Thursday, August 21. The men's singles final is set for Sunday, September 7, while the women's singles final will be played on Saturday, September 6. This is the first year the tournament will have a 15-day format, with the main draw beginning on a Sunday.
Conclusion
The U.S. Open winners list is a chronicle of tennis history, celebrating the remarkable achievements of its champions. From the classic duels of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras to the modern era defined by Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, the tournament consistently delivers compelling storylines. With the recent victory of Jannik Sinner, the legacy continues, ensuring that the hard courts of the U.S. Open will remain a battleground where legends are forged and new eras of tennis begin.
