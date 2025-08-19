U.S. Open Winners: Check the Men's Singles Winner List Here!

The U.S. Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. Held annually in New York City, it is a high-stakes event that draws global attention. The U.S. Open winners men's singles title is a testament to a player's endurance, skill, and mental fortitude. The tournament's history is filled with iconic moments and legendary rivalries that have shaped the sport. The list of all U.S. Open champions reflects the evolution of tennis, showcasing the dominance of certain players and the rise of new talent. The hard court surface at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center often favors powerful baseliners, making the competition a thrilling showcase of aggressive, fast-paced tennis. Read About- US Open Winners: Check the Women's Singles Winners List Here! List of U.S. Open Winner- Men's Singles

The U.S. Open champions by year are a who's who of tennis royalty. No player in the Open Era has won more U.S. Open titles than Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer, who each have five victories. The competition has seen incredible talent, including a legendary rivalry between Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in the 1990s and the more recent dominance of the "Big Three"—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic—who have collectively captured many of the titles in the 21st century. The newest addition to this prestigious list is Jannik Sinner, who won the 2024 men's singles title. Year Champion Runner-up Score in the final 2024 ITA Jannik Sinner USA Taylor Fritz 6–3, 6–4, 7–5 2023 SRB Novak Djokovic RUS Daniil Medvedev 6–3, 7–6(7–5), 6–3 2022 ESP Carlos Alcaraz NOR Casper Ruud 6–4, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–3 2021 RUS Daniil Medvedev SRB Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 2020 AUT Dominic Thiem GER Alexander Zverev 2–6, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6(8–6) 2019 ESP Rafael Nadal RUS Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4 2018 SRB Novak Djokovic ARG Juan Martín del Potro 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–3 2017 ESP Rafael Nadal RSA Kevin Anderson 6–3, 6–3, 6–4 2016 SUI Stan Wawrinka SRB Novak Djokovic 6–7(1–7), 6–4, 7–5, 6–3 2015 SRB Novak Djokovic SUI Roger Federer 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4 2014 CRO Marin Čilić JPN Kei Nishikori 6–3, 6–3, 6–3 2013 ESP Rafael Nadal SRB Novak Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1 2012 GBR Andy Murray SRB Novak Djokovic 7–6(12–10), 7–5, 2–6, 3–6, 6–2 2011 SRB Novak Djokovic ESP Rafael Nadal 6–2, 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–1 2010 ESP Rafael Nadal SRB Novak Djokovic 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2 2009 ARG Juan Martín del Potro SUI Roger Federer 3–6, 7–6(7–5), 4–6, 7–6(7–4), 6–2 2008 SUI Roger Federer GBR Andy Murray 6–2, 7–5, 6–2 2007 SUI Roger Federer SRB Novak Djokovic 7–6(7–4), 7–6(7–2), 6–4 2006 SUI Roger Federer USA Andy Roddick 6–2, 4–6, 7–5, 6–1 2005 SUI Roger Federer USA Andre Agassi 6–3, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–1 2004 SUI Roger Federer AUS Lleyton Hewitt 6–0, 7–6(7–3), 6–0 2003 USA Andy Roddick ESP Juan Carlos Ferrero 6–3, 7–6(7–2), 6–3 2002 USA Pete Sampras USA Andre Agassi 6–3, 6–4, 5–7, 6–4 2001 AUS Lleyton Hewitt USA Pete Sampras 7–6(7–4), 6–1, 6–1 2000 RUS Marat Safin USA Pete Sampras 6–4, 6–3, 6–3 1999 USA Andre Agassi USA Todd Martin 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(2–7), 6–3, 6–2 1998 AUS Patrick Rafter AUS Mark Philippoussis 6–3, 3–6, 6–2, 6–0 1997 AUS Patrick Rafter GBR Greg Rusedski 6–3, 6–2, 4–6, 7–5 1996 USA Pete Sampras USA Michael Chang 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–3) 1995 USA Pete Sampras USA Andre Agassi 6–4, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5 1994 USA Andre Agassi GER Michael Stich 6–1, 7–6(7–5), 7–5 1993 USA Pete Sampras FRA Cédric Pioline 6–4, 6–4, 6–3 1992 SWE Stefan Edberg USA Pete Sampras 3–6, 6–4, 7–6(7–5), 6–2 1991 SWE Stefan Edberg USA Jim Courier 6–2, 6–4, 6–0 1990 USA Pete Sampras USA Andre Agassi 6–4, 6–3, 6–2 1989 FRG Boris Becker TCH Ivan Lendl 7–6(7–2), 1–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4) 1988 SWE Mats Wilander TCH Ivan Lendl 6–4, 4–6, 6–3, 5–7, 6–4 1987 TCH Ivan Lendl SWE Mats Wilander 6–7(7–9), 6–0, 7–6(7–4), 6–4 1986 TCH Ivan Lendl TCH Miloslav Mečíř 6–4, 6–2, 6–0 1985 TCH Ivan Lendl USA John McEnroe 7–6(7–1), 6–3, 6–4 1984 USA John McEnroe TCH Ivan Lendl 6–3, 6–4, 6–1 1983 USA Jimmy Connors TCH Ivan Lendl 6–3, 6–7(2–7), 7–5, 6–0 1982 USA Jimmy Connors TCH Ivan Lendl 6–3, 6–2, 4–6, 6–4 1981 USA John McEnroe SWE Björn Borg 4–6, 6–2, 6–4, 6–3 1980 USA John McEnroe SWE Björn Borg 7–6(7–4), 6–1, 6–7(5–7), 5–7, 6–4 1979 USA John McEnroe USA Vitas Gerulaitis 7–5, 6–3, 6–3 1978 USA Jimmy Connors SWE Björn Borg 6–4, 6–2, 6–2 1977 ARG Guillermo Vilas USA Jimmy Connors 2–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–0 1976 USA Jimmy Connors SWE Björn Borg 6–4, 3–6, 7–6(11–9), 6–4 1975 ESP Manuel Orantes USA Jimmy Connors 6–4, 6–3, 6–3 1974 USA Jimmy Connors AUS Ken Rosewall 6–1, 6–0, 6–1 1973 AUS John Newcombe TCH Jan Kodeš 6–4, 1–6, 4–6, 6–2, 6–3 1972 ROU Ilie Năstase USA Arthur Ashe 3–6, 6–3, 6–7(1–5), 6–4, 6–3 1971 USA Stan Smith TCH Jan Kodeš 3–6, 6–3, 6–2, 7–6(5–3) 1970 AUS Ken Rosewall AUS Tony Roche 2–6, 6–4, 7–6(5–2), 6–3 1969 AUS Rod Laver AUS Tony Roche 7–9, 6–1, 6–2, 6–2 1968 USA Arthur Ashe NED Tom Okker 14–12, 5–7, 6–3, 3–6, 6–3

(Source- U.S. Open Champions Wikipedia) What is the U.S. Open? The U.S. Open is a hardcourt tennis tournament organized by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) annually in Queens, New York City. It is chronologically the fourth and final of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year, held after the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon. The tournament has a rich history, dating back to 1881 as the U.S. National Championships. It's known for its high-energy atmosphere and night matches, taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. What is the U.S. Open 2025 Schedule? The U.S. Open 2025 main draw is scheduled to run for two weeks, from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7. Qualifying matches will take place during "Fan Week," from Monday, August 18, to Thursday, August 21. The men's singles final is set for Sunday, September 7, while the women's singles final will be played on Saturday, September 6. This is the first year the tournament will have a 15-day format, with the main draw beginning on a Sunday.