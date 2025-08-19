Auburn Football Now Claims Nine National Championships, Check NCAA Recognition!

Auburn University's football program has shown a significant revision to its historical record. Till now, only two AP titles were visibly acknowledged at Jordan-Hare Stadium. They happened to be in 1957 and another in 2010. Now, under the leadership of Athletic Director John Cohen, the Tigers have elected to honour all national titles recognised in the NCAA Football Record Book and by credible rating systems that are aligned with peer institutions’ standards according to On3.

This change not only brings four additional titles into the official record: 1910, 1914, 1958, and 2004, but it brings the total to nine national championships. Simultaneously, Auburn retroactively added three early Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAA) conference titles including 1904, 1908, and 1910. These raise the total to 15 conference championships.