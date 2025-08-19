Auburn Football Now Claims Nine National Championships, Check NCAA Recognition!

Auburn University's football program has shown a significant revision to its historical record. Till now, only two AP titles were visibly acknowledged at Jordan-Hare Stadium. They happened to be in 1957 and another in 2010. Now, under the leadership of Athletic Director John Cohen, the Tigers have elected to honour all national titles recognised in the NCAA Football Record Book and by credible rating systems that are aligned with peer institutions’ standards according to On3.
This change not only brings four additional titles into the official record: 1910, 1914, 1958, and 2004, but it brings the total to nine national championships. Simultaneously, Auburn retroactively added three early Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAA) conference titles including 1904, 1908, and 1910. These raise the total to 15 conference championships.
List of Auburn’s Official National Championship Years
This update carries both symbolic and practical weight which includes the stadium signage will be refreshed this season, and former championship teams will be honoured in special events. It’s a reaffirmation of Auburn’s storied past and a salute to the student-athletes who shaped it as per On3+1. The table below breaks down the National Championship years of Auburn’s:
|
Year
|
Recognition/Awarding Body
|
1910
|
Maxwell Ratings; College Football Rankings – now officially claimed (new)
|
1913
|
Billingsley MOV / NCAA Football Record Book
|
1914
|
James Howell’s Power Ratings System – now officially claimed (new)
|
1957
|
Associated Press (AP) & NCAA Football Record Book
|
1958
|
Montgomery Full Season Championship (David Montgomery) – now officially claimed (new)
|
1983
|
Billingsley, FACT, Football Research, Sagarin, NY Times, NCAA Football Record Book
|
1993
|
National Championship Foundation & NCAA Football Record Book
|
2004
|
Darryl Perry, GBE College Football Ratings – now officially claimed (new)
|
2010
|
AP, BCS, NCAA Football Record Book
Source: Auburn Tigers Football Wikipedia
Conclusion
Therefore, this concludes that this major update means that the stadium signage at Jordan-Hare will now show nine national titles and 15 conference crowns. Along with this, Auburn plans to honour former players throughout the 2025 season. For fans, this recognition is a major turning point for Auburn’s place in the list of great college football programmes. It also bolsters rivalries and enhances recruitment narratives.
In addition to this, it also strengthens the Iron Bowl rivalry, Auburn’s cross-state rival, Alabama claims over 18 national championships under similar criteria. By adding four previously overlooked titles, Auburn not only preserves history but also narrows the historical comparison gap, giving fans new pride in the Tigers’ tradition.
