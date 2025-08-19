Auburn Football Now Claims Nine National Championships, Check NCAA Recognition!

NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Are you wondering how Auburn University has officially expanded its football legacy? Catch on to this blog and analyse how it recognised the nine national championships and 15 conference titles. This article dives into the history, criteria and why the Tigers are now adding banners at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Discover the full timeline, NCAA recognition and significance below.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 19, 2025, 14:14 EDT
Auburn Tigers for a Pre-Game Prayer on September 21, 2013.
Auburn University's football program has shown a significant revision to its historical record. Till now, only two AP titles were visibly acknowledged at Jordan-Hare Stadium. They happened to be in 1957 and another in 2010. Now, under the leadership of Athletic Director John Cohen, the Tigers have elected to honour all national titles recognised in the NCAA Football Record Book and by credible rating systems that are aligned with peer institutions’ standards according to On3.

This change not only brings four additional titles into the official record: 1910, 1914, 1958, and 2004, but it brings the total to nine national championships. Simultaneously, Auburn retroactively added three early Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAA) conference titles including 1904, 1908, and 1910. These raise the total to 15 conference championships

List of Auburn’s Official National Championship Years

This update carries both symbolic and practical weight which includes the stadium signage will be refreshed this season, and former championship teams will be honoured in special events. It’s a reaffirmation of Auburn’s storied past and a salute to the student-athletes who shaped it as per On3+1. The table below breaks down the National Championship years of Auburn’s: 

Year

Recognition/Awarding Body

1910

Maxwell Ratings; College Football Rankings – now officially claimed (new)

1913

Billingsley MOV / NCAA Football Record Book

1914

James Howell’s Power Ratings System – now officially claimed (new)

1957

Associated Press (AP) & NCAA Football Record Book

1958

Montgomery Full Season Championship (David Montgomery) – now officially claimed (new)

1983

Billingsley, FACT, Football Research, Sagarin, NY Times, NCAA Football Record Book

1993

National Championship Foundation & NCAA Football Record Book

2004

Darryl Perry, GBE College Football Ratings – now officially claimed (new)

2010

AP, BCS, NCAA Football Record Book

Source: Auburn Tigers Football Wikipedia

Conclusion 

Therefore, this concludes that this major update means that the stadium signage at Jordan-Hare will now show nine national titles and 15 conference crowns. Along with this, Auburn plans to honour former players throughout the 2025 season. For fans, this recognition is a major turning point for Auburn’s place in the list of great college football programmes. It also bolsters rivalries and enhances recruitment narratives.

In addition to this, it also strengthens the Iron Bowl rivalry, Auburn’s cross-state rival, Alabama claims over 18 national championships under similar criteria. By adding four previously overlooked titles, Auburn not only preserves history but also narrows the historical comparison gap, giving fans new pride in the Tigers’ tradition.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What changes will fans see at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season?
      +
      Updated stadium signage will reflect nine national championships and 15 conference titles. Auburn also plans to invite and honour players from these historic teams throughout the season. 
    • Which years are newly recognised, and what rating systems supported them?
      +
      The newly recognised years are 1910 (Maxwell Ratings; College Football Rankings), 1914 (Howell’s Power Ratings), 1958 (Montgomery Full Season Championship), and 2004 (Darryl Perry & GBE Ratings).
    • Why did Auburn only recently claim these additional national championships?
      +
      Auburn historically recognised only Associated Press (AP) titles in its stadium displays. Under new guidance, the athletic department decided to align with the NCAA’s record book and peer institutions by acknowledging all championships awarded by credible selectors.

