Who is Manika Vishwakarma? Check Education and Career Details of Miss Universe India 2025

Manika Vishwakarma from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, has been declared Miss Universe India 2025. Manika will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand later this year. Manika is famous for pursuing academics alongside her pageant victory. Manika won the competition among 48 contestants in a grand event organized in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where she was crowned by outgoing Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha. Early Life and Education Born in the city of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Manika currently stays in Delhi, where she is a final-year student studying Political Science and Economics at Delhi University. She has attributed her success to her supportive family, school teachers, and community, highlighting the quality education that she received as the stepping stone for her achievements.

Pageantry and Career Highlights Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024: Prior to being crowned the national winner, Manika was awarded the coveted Miss Universe Rajasthan title, reflecting her sustained excellence in the beauty pageant scene.

Miss Universe India 2025: She made an impression on the judges at the national level with her persuasive arguments and strong final round answers. In particular, when asked if she would prioritize women's education over providing financial aid to low-income families, Manika chose the former, citing the way it can transform societies by breaking the cycle of poverty.

Global Representation: Manika, along with competitors from roughly 130 countries, will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled for November 2025 in Thailand. Other Talents and Social Advocacy

Manika is a classical dancer and also a skilled painter, having achieved accolades from institutions such as the Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts. Apart from her creative skills, she is the founder of Neuronova, a platform aimed at raising awareness about neurodivergence, with a special emphasis on ADHD. Through this endeavor, she hopes to promote the idea that neurodiversity is a unique cognitive strength rather than a disability. Glorious Recognition The Jaipur finale on August 18, 2025, crowned Manika as the winner with Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh being the first runner-up and Mehak Dhingra of Haryana standing as the second runner-up. The competition featured a stellar jury panel of eminent individuals from entertainment and pageantry. Manika is renowned not only in Rajasthan but also across the country for her persuasive responses, advocacy work, educational background, and adaptable skills. She expressed her sincere gratitude to everyone who had helped her along the way after winning, emphasizing the importance of motivation in achieving success.