This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 20 August

Every day has its unique history. Did something significant happen on your birthday? As we look back, August 20 stands out as a pivotal day marked by moments that changed history.

On August 20 1858, Charles Darwin's theory of evolution was first published in a scientific journal. In 1862, Horace Greeley urged President Lincoln to be bold and end slavery.

In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over. In 1882, Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" premiered in Moscow. In 1910, raging wildfires swept through the U.S. Northwest, burning millions of acres and killing around 85 people.

In 1920, the American Professional Football Conference—later the NFL—was formed. In 1940, Leon Trotsky was attacked in Mexico and died the next day. In 1968, Warsaw Pact troops invaded Czechoslovakia to crush the Prague Spring. And in 1975, NASA launched Viking 1 toward Mars.