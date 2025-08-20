This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 20 August

Every day has its unique history. Did something significant happen on your birthday? As we look back, August 20 stands out as a pivotal day marked by moments that changed history.
On August 20 1858, Charles Darwin's theory of evolution was first published in a scientific journal. In 1862, Horace Greeley urged President Lincoln to be bold and end slavery.
In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over. In 1882, Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" premiered in Moscow. In 1910, raging wildfires swept through the U.S. Northwest, burning millions of acres and killing around 85 people.
In 1920, the American Professional Football Conference—later the NFL—was formed. In 1940, Leon Trotsky was attacked in Mexico and died the next day. In 1968, Warsaw Pact troops invaded Czechoslovakia to crush the Prague Spring. And in 1975, NASA launched Viking 1 toward Mars.
In this article, we'll take a quick journey through key events on this day—from brave explorations to bold declarations, from world-shaping discoveries to dramatic turning points in politics.
What Happened on this Day – August 20?
Here's what happened in history on August 20:
1619 – First Enslaved Africans Arrive in Jamestown
- The first enslaved Africans landed in Jamestown, Virginia.
- This marks the start of race-based slavery in North America.
- It has shaped U.S. history for centuries.
1794 – Battle of Fallen Timbers
- U.S. troops fight Native American confederation forces.
- This is the last major battle of the Northwest Indian War.
- The U.S. secures control of the Northwest Territory.
1804 – Death in the Lewis and Clark Expedition
- Sergeant Charles Floyd dies during the expedition.
- He is the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die.
- Lewis and Clark had set out just three months earlier.
1833 – Birth of Benjamin Harrison
- Future U.S. President Benjamin Harrison was born in Ohio.
- His grandfather was President William Henry Harrison.
- He later becomes the 23rd president of the United States.
1862 – "The Prayer of Twenty Millions"
- Horace Greeley writes an open letter to President Lincoln.
- He urges the immediate emancipation of enslaved people.
- Lincoln was already preparing his Emancipation Proclamation.
1866 – Civil War Officially Declared Over
- President Andrew Johnson proclaims the Civil War is finished.
- This marks the formal end of four years of brutal conflict.
1882 – Premiere of the "1812 Overture"
- Pyotr Tchaikovsky's famous overture makes its debut in Moscow.
- It becomes one of the most recognised classical works.
1910 – Great Fire of the Northwest
- Massive wildfires burn across Idaho, Montana, and Washington.
- Around 3 million acres are destroyed.
- At least 85 people die, many of them firefighters.
1911 – Telegram Sent Around the World
- The New York Times sends a telegram circling the globe.
- It shows how fast communication had become by 1911.
- Exactly 66 years later, NASA's Voyager 2 heads to space.
1918 – Birth of Jacqueline Susann
- The author of the best-selling novel Valley of the Dolls was born.
- Her book became a cultural phenomenon in the 1960s.
1920 – Football League Formed in Ohio
- The American Professional Football Conference was created.
- It later became the National Football League (NFL).
- Legendary athlete Jim Thorpe is named the first president.
1940 – Leon Trotsky Assassinated in Mexico
- Soviet agent Ramón Mercader attacks Trotsky with an ice axe.
- Trotsky dies the next day from his wounds.
- Ordered by Stalin, this marks the end of Trotsky's long opposition.
1944 – Soviet Victory in Romania
- The Soviet army launches the Jassy-Kishinev Offensive.
- German forces are surrounded and defeated.
- Romania switches sides, weakening Nazi Germany.
1945 – Youngest MLB Player Hits a Home Run
- Tommy Brown, aged 17, homers for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
- He is still the youngest to hit a home run in MLB history.
1954 – U.S. Policy in Southeast Asia
- President Eisenhower supports South Vietnam in its fight against communism.
- This decision deepens U.S. involvement in the region.
1964 – Economic Opportunity Act Signed
- President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the act into law.
- It launches his "War on Poverty".
1968 – Soviet Invasion of Czechoslovakia
- 200,000 Warsaw Pact troops invade the country.
- The Prague Spring reforms were crushed.
- Citizens resist with protests but are overpowered.
1974 – Ford Selects Rockefeller as VP
- President Gerald Ford names Nelson Rockefeller as Vice President.
- This comes soon after Richard Nixon's resignation.
1975 – Viking 1 Launched to Mars
- NASA launches the Viking 1 probe from Florida.
- It orbited Mars in 1976 and sent back images of its surface.
1986 – Edmond Post Office Massacre
- A postal worker kills 14 colleagues in Oklahoma.
- He then takes his own life.
1989 – Marchioness Disaster on the Thames
- A pleasure boat collides with a dredger in London.
- Fifty-one people died in the accident.
1989 – The Menendez Brothers Kill Their Parents
- Lyle and Erik Menendez shot their parents in Beverly Hills.
- The brutal crime shocks America.
2000 – Peregrine Falcon Recovery
- The peregrine falcon has been removed from the U.S. endangered list.
- Banning DDT pesticides helps the birds make a comeback.
2012 – Augusta National Admits Women
- After 80 years, the golf club finally allows female members.
- Condoleezza Rice is among the first admitted.
2023 – Tropical Storm Hilary
- Storm Hilary hits Baja California and the U.S. Southwest.
- It causes deaths and $15 million in damages.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 20?
August 20 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 20
1833 – Benjamin Harrison
- Born in Ohio.
- 23rd President of the United States.
- Grandson of President William Henry Harrison.
1918 – Jacqueline Susann
- Born in Philadelphia.
- Author of Valley of the Dolls.
- Her book became one of the best-sellers of the 1960s.
1943 – Sylvester McCoy
- Born in Scotland.
- Actor best known as the Seventh Doctor in Doctor Who.
1946 – Connie Chung
- Born in Washington, D.C.
- Journalist and TV anchor.
- First Asian American to host a major U.S. nightly news program.
1948 – Robert Plant
- Born in England.
- Lead singer of Led Zeppelin.
- Known for his powerful voice and stage presence.
1954 – Al Roker
- Born in New York.
- Meteorologist and television personality.
- Long-time host on NBC's Today Show.
1974 – Amy Adams
- Born in Italy to American parents.
- Actress known for Enchanted, American Hustle, and Arrival.
- Won multiple Golden Globe Awards.
1983 – Andrew Garfield
- Born in Los Angeles, raised in England.
- Actor known for The Amazing Spider-Man and Hacksaw Ridge.
1992 – Demi Lovato
- Born in New Mexico.
- Singer, songwriter, and actress.
- Known for hits like Skyscraper and Sorry Not Sorry.
Died on This Day – August 20
1915 – Paul Ehrlich
- German physician and scientist.
- Nobel Prize winner in medicine.
- Known as the "father of chemotherapy".
1940 – Leon Trotsky
- Russian revolutionary leader.
- Exiled opponent of Joseph Stalin.
- Attacked in Mexico on August 20 and died the next day.
2017 – Jerry Lewis
- American comedian, actor, and humanitarian.
- Famous for The Nutty Professor and his comedy partnership with Dean Martin.
- Raised billions through his telethons for muscular dystrophy.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation