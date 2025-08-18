LIC AAO Notification 2025 out for 841 AAO and AE Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date and More

UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Aug 18, 2025
Aug 18, 2025, 12:57 IST

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the notification PDF for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 for 841 vacancies across multiple disciplines. The LIC AAO Vacancy 2025 has been released for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO - Generalist & Specialist) and Assistant Engineers (AE - Civil/Electrical). The online applications for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 started on the official website, licindia.in, on August 16, 2025 and the last date to apply online is September 8, 2025.
The LIC AAO Notification 2025 PDF can be downloaded from the official website, containing important information such as eligibility criteria, exam dates, the syllabus, and the application process. Candidates must read the LIC AAO Generalist & Specialist Recruitment 2025 before applying for announced vacancies.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025

The LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 has been released for 841 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist & Specialist) and Assistant Engineers (Civil/Electrical). The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, main and interview. The basic salary of selected candidates will be Rs 88,635 per month plus allowances; the LIC AAO position offers attractive perks, including pension, medical benefits, and housing facilities.

LIC AAO Notification 2025 PDF Download

The LIC AAO Notification 2025 PDF can now be downloaded from the official website, licindia.in. The official notification pdf was released on August 16, 2025. Candidates must download the LIC AAO Notification PDF to check the information, such as eligibility criteria, exam dates, the syllabus, and the application process. Click on the direct link below to download the LIC AAO Notification 2025 PDF.

LIC AAO Notification 2025 (Generalist)

PDF Download

LIC AAO Notification 2025 (Specialist)

PDF Download

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025: Overview

LIC has released the notification for the recruitment of 350 generalists, 410 specialists, and 81 AEs. The interested candidates must be in the age group of 21 and 30 years. Check the table below for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organization

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Posts

AAO (Generalist), AAO (Specialist), Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical)

Total Vacancies

841 (AAO Generalist: 350, AAO Specialist: 410, AE: 81) 112

Application Start Date

16 August 2025

Last Date to Apply

8 September 2025

Preliminary Exam Date

3 October 2025 (Tentative)

Main Exam Date

8 November 2025 (Tentative)

Selection Stages

Prelims

Mains 

Interview

Medical Test

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs85 + GST

Others: Rs 700 + GST 712

Official Website

licindia.in

LIC AAO Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates going to apply online must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
AAO Generalist: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university
AAO Specialist: Degree relevant to the specialisation (e.g., Engineering, CA, Law).
Assistant Engineer (AE): B.E./B.Tech in Civil/Electrical Engineering with 3 years of experience
Age Limit (as of 1 August 2025)
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 30 years

LIC AAO Vacancy 2025

The LIC AAO Vacancy released for AAO Generalist, Specialist and AE posts. Check the table below for LIC AAO category wise and post wise vacancies

Category

AAO Generalist

AAO Specialist

AE (Civil/Electrical)

UR

147

172

34

OBC

105

123

21

SC

52

61

12

ST

26

31

6

EWS

20

23

8

