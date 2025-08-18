LIC AAO Notification 2025 out for 841 AAO and AE Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date and More

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the notification PDF for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 for 841 vacancies across multiple disciplines. The LIC AAO Vacancy 2025 has been released for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO - Generalist & Specialist) and Assistant Engineers (AE - Civil/Electrical). The online applications for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 started on the official website, licindia.in, on August 16, 2025 and the last date to apply online is September 8, 2025.

The LIC AAO Notification 2025 PDF can be downloaded from the official website, containing important information such as eligibility criteria, exam dates, the syllabus, and the application process. Candidates must read the LIC AAO Generalist & Specialist Recruitment 2025 before applying for announced vacancies.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 The LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 has been released for 841 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist & Specialist) and Assistant Engineers (Civil/Electrical). The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, main and interview. The basic salary of selected candidates will be Rs 88,635 per month plus allowances; the LIC AAO position offers attractive perks, including pension, medical benefits, and housing facilities. LIC AAO Notification 2025 PDF Download The LIC AAO Notification 2025 PDF can now be downloaded from the official website, licindia.in. The official notification pdf was released on August 16, 2025. Candidates must download the LIC AAO Notification PDF to check the information, such as eligibility criteria, exam dates, the syllabus, and the application process. Click on the direct link below to download the LIC AAO Notification 2025 PDF.

LIC AAO Notification 2025 (Generalist) PDF Download LIC AAO Notification 2025 (Specialist) PDF Download LIC AAO Recruitment 2025: Overview LIC has released the notification for the recruitment of 350 generalists, 410 specialists, and 81 AEs. The interested candidates must be in the age group of 21 and 30 years. Check the table below for LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. Aspect Details Organization Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Posts AAO (Generalist), AAO (Specialist), Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical) Total Vacancies 841 (AAO Generalist: 350, AAO Specialist: 410, AE: 81) 112 Application Start Date 16 August 2025 Last Date to Apply 8 September 2025 Preliminary Exam Date 3 October 2025 (Tentative) Main Exam Date 8 November 2025 (Tentative) Selection Stages Prelims Mains Interview Medical Test Application Fee SC/ST/PwBD: Rs85 + GST Others: Rs 700 + GST 712 Official Website licindia.in