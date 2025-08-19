MDSU BA Part 1st Semester Result out at mdsuexam.org - Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard Here

MDSU Result 2025 Out: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has announced the MDSU Result 2025 for the BA First Semester on August 18. The B.A. Part-I (Semester-I) exam was held between December 11, 2024, and March 26, 2025. Candidates can check the MDSU BA Result through the official website of the university at mdsuajmer.ac.in. They can access their result using their roll number and password. B.A. Part-I (Semester-I) examination

Earlier, the university had declared the results for several UG and PG courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and MCom, along with the provisional list of candidates selected for Ph.D. admission.

MDSU Result 2025

As per the media reports, the officials have announced the MDSU BA Sem 1 Result on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the BA First Semester exam can check their results by visiting MDSU's website or by clicking on the direct link provided below.