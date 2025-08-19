MDSU BA Part 1st Semester Result out at mdsuexam.org - Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard Here

UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
MDSU Result 2025 Released for BA 1st Semster: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has announced the BA Part 1st Semester Result 2025 on its official website, mdsuexam.org. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards using roll number or name.

Aug 19, 2025
MDSU Result 2025 Out: Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has announced the MDSU Result 2025 for the BA First Semester on August 18. The B.A. Part-I (Semester-I) exam was held between December 11, 2024, and March 26, 2025. Candidates can check the MDSU BA Result through the official website of the university at mdsuajmer.ac.in.  They can access their result using their roll number and password. B.A. Part-I (Semester-I) examination 

Earlier, the university had declared the results for several UG and PG courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and MCom, along with the provisional list of candidates selected for Ph.D. admission.

As per the media reports, the officials have announced the MDSU BA Sem 1 Result on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the BA First Semester exam can check their results by visiting MDSU's website or by clicking on the direct link provided below.

MDSU Result 2025 Link

Click here

MDSU Result 2025: How to Check

  1. Visit the official website of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University at mdsuajmer.ac.in.

  2. Click on the Result link available on the homepage.

  3. A new page will open – select the relevant subject or course.

  4. Enter your login details (roll number and password) and click Submit.

  5. The result will appear on the screen.

  6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on MDSU BA Marksheet 2025

After downloading the MDSU Result PDF, candidates must carefully verify the details mentioned and immediately contact the university authorities in case of any discrepancy.

  • Student’s name

  • Roll number

  • Course

  • Semester

  • Marks distribution

  • College Name

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University: Highlights

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) is a public university located in Rajasthan, India. Established in 1987, it offers numerous undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across diverse disciplines.

MDSU Highlights

University Name

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University

Established

1987

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

