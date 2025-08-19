IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet Out: Download Full Exam Schedule at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Date Sheet 2025 OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for the December 2025 Term-End Examination (TEE) on its official website, ignou.ac.in. As per the schedule, the IGNOU December 2025 TEE will be conducted from December 1, 2025, to January 8, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts — morning shift from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and evening shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Students can download the IGNOU December 2025 date sheet from the direct link provided in the article.
IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the Exam Dates for December 2025 TEE. It will began on December 1 and conclude on January 8, 2026. Students will be able required to carry their id card and hall ticket to appear for the exam.
Currently, the officials are conducting IGNOU June TEE 2025 for GOAL students from August 11 to September 12 and practical exams were started on July 21 and will end on September 8.
IGNOU December 2025 TEE Exam Schedule PDF
Students can either visit the official website of IGNOU to download the IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet PDF or click on the direct link provided below.
Direct Link to Download IGNOU Date Sheet
IGNOU December 2025 TEE Dates
Students can check the important dates related to IGNOU TEE December 2025 in the table below:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
IGNOU TEE 2025 exam form releases
|
September
|
Last date to submit IGNOU exam form
|
October
|
IGNOU December 2025 hall ticket date
|
November
|
IGNOU 2025 term-end exam starts
|
December 1, 2025 to January 8, 2026
|
IGNOU result date 2025
|
January 2026
Who Can Appear for IGNOU TEE December 2025 Exams?
Students will be permitted to appear for the IGNOU December 2025 TEE only if they meet the eligibility conditions.
-
Individuals must have submitted the prescribed assignments for their respective courses within the stipulated deadline.
-
Additionally, they should have completed the minimum duration required to pursue the programme, as specified under the course guidelines.
