IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet Out: Download Full Exam Schedule at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Date Sheet 2025 OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for the December 2025 Term-End Examination (TEE) on its official website, ignou.ac.in. As per the schedule, the IGNOU December 2025 TEE will be conducted from December 1, 2025, to January 8, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts — morning shift from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and evening shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Students can download the IGNOU December 2025 date sheet from the direct link provided in the article.

IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet

