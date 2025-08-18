IOCL Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has notified vacancies for the engagement of Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentices under the Apprentices Act ,1961 at IOCL (Marketing Division), Western Region. IOCL is recruiting for Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical ) posts at its Locations in States of India (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UT of Daman & Diu, UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Candidates having requisite qualifications can submit their application on the official website from August 16, 2025. The last date of the application is September 15, 2025.

More details on IOCL Vacancy 2025 such as qualification, salary, vacancy break -up and other details are given below:

Notification Details for IOCL Jobs 2025

Check the detailes notification number for the Engagement of Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentices under the Apprentices Act ,1961 at IOCL (Marketing Division), Western Region