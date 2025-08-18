UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
IOCL Recruitment 2025:  Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is hiring Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical ) posts at its Locations in States of India (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UT of Daman & Diu, UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Check Vacancy Break up and Dates Here.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 18, 2025, 12:11 IST
Get all details about IOCL Recruitment 2025 here

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has notified vacancies for the engagement of Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentices under the Apprentices Act ,1961 at IOCL (Marketing Division), Western Region. IOCL is recruiting for Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical ) posts at its Locations in States of India (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UT of Daman & Diu, UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Candidates having requisite qualifications can submit their application on the official website from August 16, 2025. The last date of the application is September 15, 2025.

More details on IOCL Vacancy 2025 such as qualification, salary, vacancy break -up and other details are given below:

Notification Details for IOCL Jobs 2025

Check the detailes notification number for the Engagement of Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentices under the Apprentices Act ,1961 at IOCL (Marketing Division), Western Region

Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/WR/APPR/2025-26

IOCL Apprentice 2025 Important Dates 

You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment drive launched acros the country given below-

Opening date of online application  August 16, 2025
Last date for online application  September 15, 2025
Details of Document Verification Will be intimated on the registered mail ID

IOCL Apprentice 2025 Vacancy

Check the notification for details of the disciplines/region wise posts given below. 

IOCL Apprentice 2025 Notification PDF

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Recruitment 2025

Applying candidates should have posts wise eligibility/educational qualification given below-

Trade Apprentice Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI(In concerned trades) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT
Technician Apprentice  3 years regular full time Diploma in (In concerned trades) Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
Graduate Apprentice (BA/B. Com/B.Sc/BBA.) Regular full time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University
Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders) Class 12th (but below graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

How To Apply For IOCL Apprentice 2025?

Candidates are advised to register as a Technician/Trade/Graduate Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below:

a) Trade Apprentice – ITI/Data Entry Operator at https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/

b) Technician Apprentice – Diploma at https://nats.education.gov.in/student_register.php

c) Graduate Apprentice: https://nats.education.gov.in/student_register.php

Candidates need to LOGIN to the respective NATS/NAPS portal using their User ID/Email ID and APPLY for the apprenticeship Openings/Opportunities with the Establishment ID of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Marketing Division)-Western Region  NATS - WMHMCC000053  NAPS - E01172700332

