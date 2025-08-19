20th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
International News for School Assembly
-
Russia has launched its largest August attack on Kyiv, coinciding with the high-level talks in Washington.
-
Reports suggest that Ukraine has offered a $100 billion arms and $50 billion drone deal to the US in exchange for long-term security guarantees.
-
Baghdad has been ranked among the world’s most polluted cities due to recurring dust storms and urban pollution.
-
The United States revokes over 6,000 international student visas for legal violations amid the Trump administration’s strict crackdown on immigration and education.
-
Israel evaluates Hamas’ response to Gaza ceasefire plan proposing 60-day truce and partial hostage release with Egypt and Qatar mediating.
National News for School Assembly
-
The Delhi Cabinet has approved an increase in nursing interns’ stipend from Rs 500 to Rs 13,150, the first revision in 27 years.
-
Mumbai continues to face severe flooding with schools and offices shut. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported pumping out over 1,645 crore litres of water to reduce waterlogging.
-
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges India-China cooperation, calls for partnership, not rivalry, ahead of a scheduled meeting with PM Modi.
-
BJP nominates C P Radhakrishnan as NDA Vice-Presidential candidate; opposition fields Justice B Sudershan Reddy for September 9 election contest.
-
The Jan Vishwas Bill 2025, aimed at decriminalising minor offences, was introduced in the Lok Sabha but was sent to a Select Committee after heated debates.
Sports News for School Assembly
-
Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich with 15 points despite missing the Silesia leg of the tournament.
-
India has announced its Asia Cup squad, with Shubman Gill named vice-captain. Shreyas Iyer and some other key players have missed out.
-
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden Cincinnati Open title after Jannik Sinner retires due to illness, trailing 0-5 in the opening set.
Thought of the day:
“A kind word can brighten someone's day.”
Word of the day:
Euphemism
Meaning: A euphemism is a mild or pleasant word or phrase used instead of one that might be considered unpleasant or offensive.
Example: "The HR department advised using the euphemism “let go” instead of saying that someone was fired."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
