You Are a Puzzle Genius if You Can Spot 1217 Among 1212’s in 11 Seconds!

Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd. These puzzles are not only fun to solve but are also known for testing an individual's observation skills.
Visual illusions play tricks with the human brain. These images test the attention span of one’s eyes. They are also known to improve cognitive function and problem-solving skills.
Do you have the sharpest eyes?
Let’s find out now!
Visual Illusion: Find 1217 among 1212’s
This visual illusion puzzle is a test of your cognitive function and observation skills. In the picture shared above, a grid full of 1212’s is seen.
However, there is one number which is different from the others.
That number is 1217.
Can you find 1217 hiding among 1212s in 11 seconds?
Let’s find out!
Readers who can quickly solve visual illusion puzzles are the ones who possess excellent observation skills. Regular practice of visual illusions can sharpen cognitive abilities, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Now start searching!
Only someone with a high level of visual acuity can spot the 1217 among the sea of 1212s.
Have you found the number 1217?
Look carefully at the picture; the number is hidden expertly in the grid.
The purpose of visual illusion puzzles is to provide your brain with an effective workout. It enhances your attention span, focus and concentration.
Hurry up!
The clock’s ticking.
Only a few more seconds to go.
Look again;
Have you found the different number?
And…
Time’s up!
How many of you have completed the challenge within 11 seconds?
Congratulations to you if you are among those who have found the number 1217 within the time limit.
Your visual skills are unmatched.
Those who are still looking for the solution can stop searching and check out the solution below.
Visual Illusion: Answer
The number 1217 can be spotted at the bottom of the fourth column on the left.
Share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can spot the different number.
If you loved this visual illusion challenge, remember to try out another exciting puzzle below.
