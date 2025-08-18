TNPSC Surveyor Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card - Direct Link Here

TNPSC Admit Card 2025 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling for the posts of Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman. The physical certificate verification and counselling for the posts of Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman under Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service & Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service is scheduled from August 19 to 22, 2025. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below-