TNPSC Surveyor Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card - Direct Link Here

TNPSC Admit Card 2025 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling for the posts of Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman. The physical certificate verification and counselling for the posts of Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman under Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service & Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service is scheduled from August 19 to 22, 2025. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Admit Card 2025 Download
To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. The direct link to download the hall ticket is given below-
|TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025
|Download Link
TNPSC Admit Card 2025 Overview
Check Details Under Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination
|Event
|Details
|Posts Name
|Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman ( Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service & Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service )
|Notification No.
|No.18/2022
|Date of DV
|19.08.2025 to 22.08.2025
|Admit Card status
|Out
|Official website
|https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
How To Download TNPSC Surveyor Hall Ticket 2025?
- First of all visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on the concerned link- Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman ( Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service & Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service ) (Notification No.18/2022) Date(s) of Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling: From 19.08.2025 to 22.08.2025 flashing on the homepage.
- Provide your login credentials to the link.
- Download and save TNPSC Admit Card 2025 for future reference.
