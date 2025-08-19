NEET PG Result 2025 LIVE: NBEMS Release Scorecard Expected Today at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut Off and Other Details here

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to announce the NEET PG Result 2025 this week. As per the latest media reports, however, it is suggested that the NEET PG Result will be announced today or tomorrow, August 19 or 20, 2025.

Students who have appeared for the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3, 2025, will be able to check their result and download the NEET PG 2025 Scorecard through the link on the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. To check the results, candidates must visit the official website and login using their user id and password.

NEET PG 2025 Result Date and Time

The confirmation on the date and time for the release of the NEET PG Result 2025 is yet to be given by the board officials. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the PG Results are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

NEET PG 2025 Result: How to Download Scorecard

The NEET PG Result 2025 is expected to be released today. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on NEET PG scorecard link

Step 3: Login using the user id and password

Step 4: The NEET PG scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

