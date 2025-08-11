NEET PG Result 2025 Releases at nbe.edu.in: Check Result Date and Official Website to Download PDF

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
NEET PG Result 2025 is going to be announced on 3rd September 2025 on the NBE website. The candidates will be able to download NEET PG result PDF once it has been released. The result shall be declared in PDF. Candidates who qualify the NEET PG exam will be called for the counselling process. 

NEET PG Result 2025 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall be releasing the NEET PG result 2025 on 3rd September 2025. The result can be downloaded online on the NBSE official website which is nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG exam was conducted on 3rd August nationwide. Lakhs of candidates who have appeared for this entrance exam are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the result.

NEET PG Result 2025 Release Date

The NEET PG exam 2025 was conducted on 3rd August 2025. The result shall be declared on 3rd September 2025. The result will be published in a PDF format that shall have the candidates’ roll numbers, names, scores, and All India Ranks (AIR) as well as cut off marks. Check the table below to know about NEET PG exam schedule. 

Event

Date(s)

NEET PG 2025 registration

17 April 2025 – 07 May 2025

City Slip Releases on 

21st July 2025 

NEET PG Admit Card Releases on 

31st July 2025 

NEET PG exam date 2025

3rd August 2025

NEET PG result date

3rd September 2025 

How to Download NEET PG Result 2025 Online? 

The NEET PG result 2025 can be downloaded only through online mode, by visiting the official website. The steps to check the NEET PG exam result are as follows: 

  1. 1. Visit the official website which is nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
  2. Click the “NEET PG Result 2025” link.
  3. Enter your User ID and password.
  4. Download the PDF result file.
  5. Search for your roll number and verify your details.
  6. Optionally, download your individual scorecard to check section-wise marks and AIR.

NEET PG Qualifying Marks 

The NEET PG qualifying marks are based on the exam difficulty level and overall candidate's performance. Check the table below to know the category wise NEET PG qualifying marks. 

Category

Qualifying Percentile

General

50th percentile

SC / ST / OBC

40th percentile

PwD (General)

45th percentile

NEET PG Post Result Counselling Process 

After the NEET PG exam results have been released, the candidates who have qualified the exam need to register for the counseling process, choose preferred institutions and courses. Upon completing this, the document verification and seat allotment process will be followed. 

