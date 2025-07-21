Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

NEET PG Exam Date 2025 Revised OUT: Exam on August 3, Check Exam Timings

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
03 Aug 2025
Shiwani Kumari

NBE has released the revised NEET PG exam date 2025 on its website. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be eligible to appear for the NEET PG exam in August. Check the complete schedule, timings and other details here. 

neet pg exam date 2025 out

NEET PG Exam Date 2025 

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 exam will be held on 3rd August 2025 in a single shift. This comes after the Supreme Court requested the NBE to conduct the NEET PG exam in a single shift. Prior to this, the exam was supposed to be held on 15th June 2025 in two shifts. 

Other dates and details for NEET PG were released along with the official information brochure on 17th April 2025 for which the apply online begin on 17th April 2025 and closed on 7th May 2025. Get further details on NEET PG exam on this page. 

NEET PG Exam Schedule 2025 

The NEET PG exam was about to be held on 15th June 2025.  The Supreme Court heard a plea challenging the two-shift schedule and highlighted the need for a uniform exam experience for every candidate. Hence, the court directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the exam in a single shift. The new exam date for NEET PG shall be intimated by the NBE in due course of time and updated here as well. 

Event

Tentative Dates

Registration to begin

April 2025

Last date to submit application form

3rd week of May 2025

NEET PG Admit card releases on

July 2025 

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date

3rd August 2025 

NEET PG 2025 Exam: Highlights

NEET PG is a postgraduate entrance exam for those who wish to pursue MD/MS/PG Diploma/DNB post-MBBS course. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) once a year. The following table has the major highlights related to the NEET PG exam. 

Event

Details

Exam name

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduate courses (NEET PG)

Conducting Body

National Board of Examinations (NBE)

Exam frequency

Once a year

Mode of the examination

Computer-based test

Official website

nbu.edu.in

Courses offered

MD/MS/PG Diploma/DNB post-MBBS

Exam fess

· 3,500 (for General and OBC)

· 2,500 (for SC/ST/PWD/Physically Handicapped)

Exam duration

3.5 hours (210 minutes)

Total marks

800

Total questions

200

Marking scheme

· +4 marks for correct response

· -1 for incorrect response

· No marks for unattempted question

Language/Medium

English only

NEET PG 2025 Exam Schedule

Based on the last year's exam date, the NEET PG exam schedule has been shared below. We shall update the given table once NBE releases an official schedule for it.

Events

Timings

Reporting time for candidates

 07:00 AM

Last entry for the examination

 08:30 AM

The candidate gets access to log in window

 08:45 AM

Candidate allowed to log in

 08:50 AM

Exam Starts

 09:00 AM

Exam concludes

 12: 30 PM

NEET PG Exam Pattern 2025

NEET PG pattern shall be released by NBE along with the official brochure. The NEET PG exam has a negative marking of 1 mark while + 4 marks is given for every right response. The following table has the major highlights of the NEET PG exam pattern 2025.

NEET PG Exam 2025 Particulars

Details

Mode of the examination

Online

Medium of the examination

English (only)

Duration of the examination

3.5 hours

Total marks

800

Number of questions

200

Type of questions

Multiple-choice questions

Negative marking

Yes

You may check out competitive exams below: 

SSC Exams Banking Exams
Business and Management Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

 

Trending

Other Exams

AIIMS PG

NEET UG

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News