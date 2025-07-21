NEET PG Exam Date 2025 Revised OUT: Exam on August 3, Check Exam Timings

NBE has released the revised NEET PG exam date 2025 on its website. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be eligible to appear for the NEET PG exam in August. Check the complete schedule, timings and other details here.
NEET PG Exam Date 2025
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 exam will be held on 3rd August 2025 in a single shift. This comes after the Supreme Court requested the NBE to conduct the NEET PG exam in a single shift. Prior to this, the exam was supposed to be held on 15th June 2025 in two shifts.
Other dates and details for NEET PG were released along with the official information brochure on 17th April 2025 for which the apply online begin on 17th April 2025 and closed on 7th May 2025. Get further details on NEET PG exam on this page.
NEET PG Exam Schedule 2025
The NEET PG exam was about to be held on 15th June 2025. The Supreme Court heard a plea challenging the two-shift schedule and highlighted the need for a uniform exam experience for every candidate. Hence, the court directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the exam in a single shift. The new exam date for NEET PG shall be intimated by the NBE in due course of time and updated here as well.
|
Event
|
Tentative Dates
|
Registration to begin
|
April 2025
|
Last date to submit application form
|
3rd week of May 2025
|
NEET PG Admit card releases on
|
July 2025
|
NEET PG 2025 Exam Date
|
3rd August 2025
NEET PG 2025 Exam: Highlights
NEET PG is a postgraduate entrance exam for those who wish to pursue MD/MS/PG Diploma/DNB post-MBBS course. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) once a year. The following table has the major highlights related to the NEET PG exam.
|
Event
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduate courses (NEET PG)
|
Conducting Body
|
National Board of Examinations (NBE)
|
Exam frequency
|
Once a year
|
Mode of the examination
|
Computer-based test
|
Official website
|
nbu.edu.in
|
Courses offered
|
MD/MS/PG Diploma/DNB post-MBBS
|
Exam fess
|
· 3,500 (for General and OBC)
· 2,500 (for SC/ST/PWD/Physically Handicapped)
|
Exam duration
|
3.5 hours (210 minutes)
|
Total marks
|
800
|
Total questions
|
200
|
Marking scheme
|
· +4 marks for correct response
· -1 for incorrect response
· No marks for unattempted question
|
Language/Medium
|
English only
NEET PG 2025 Exam Schedule
Based on the last year's exam date, the NEET PG exam schedule has been shared below. We shall update the given table once NBE releases an official schedule for it.
|Events
|
Timings
|
Reporting time for candidates
|07:00 AM
|
Last entry for the examination
|08:30 AM
|
The candidate gets access to log in window
|08:45 AM
|
Candidate allowed to log in
|08:50 AM
|
Exam Starts
|09:00 AM
|
Exam concludes
|12: 30 PM
NEET PG Exam Pattern 2025
NEET PG pattern shall be released by NBE along with the official brochure. The NEET PG exam has a negative marking of 1 mark while + 4 marks is given for every right response. The following table has the major highlights of the NEET PG exam pattern 2025.
|
NEET PG Exam 2025 Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of the examination
|
Online
|
Medium of the examination
|
English (only)
|
Duration of the examination
|
3.5 hours
|
Total marks
|
800
|
Number of questions
|
200
|
Type of questions
|
Multiple-choice questions
|
Negative marking
|
Yes
