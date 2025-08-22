NEET PG 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Shortly: Download Official Answer Key Link

NEET PG Answer Key 2025 is going to be released anytime soon now. The Supreme Court has passed its verdict to release the NEET PG answer key officially to enable transparency. Thus, the candidate who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the official answer key online once NBEMS releases it.
NEET PG Answer Key 2025
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG answer key 2025 for the very first time. This move has been directed by the Supreme Court of India to NBEMS to announce the NEET PG exam answer key.
The NEET PG 2025 was held on 3rd August 2025 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1052 exam centres. Over 2.4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam for which the result was declared on 19th August 2025, however, the answer key was not available.
NEET PG Answer Key 2025: Official Notice by Supreme Court
The decision to release the NEET PG answer key 2025 has been directed by the Supreme Court order dated April 29, 2025. As per the official notice released by the SCI,
"Since the sequence of questions within a section is shuffled for different candidates, and the order of four options also varies, the Question ID numbers, correct answers, and marked responses will be displayed as per the Master Question Paper used for NEET PG 2025."
The official notice dated August 21, 2025, confirmed the development: “NBEMS shall publish the answer key of NEET-PG 2025 on its website. Along with the correct answer key, the response marked by the candidates to respective questions asked in NEET-PG 2025 shall also be published.”
NEET PG Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The NEET PG answer key 2025 could be released anytime in August 2025. The exam was held on 3rd August 2025. The result for the same was announced on 19th August 2025. Thus, the answer key could be released by 25th August 2025.
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Registration
|
17 April 2025 – 07 May 2025
|
NEET PG edit window
|
09 May 2025 – 13 May 2025
|
NEET PG exam date 2025
|
3rd August 2025
|
Result Date
|
19th August 2025
|
Answer Key Releases on
|
By 25 August 2025, Expected
How to download NEET PG Answer Key 2025?
Follow the steps shared below to download the answer key for NEET PG 2025 exam without any hassles.
- Go to the official NBE website.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET PG Answer Key 2022’ link.
- Next, enter the registration number and password, and press the ‘submit’ button.
- The NEET PG answer key 2025 can be viewed on the screen
- Compare your responses with the NEET PG keys to determine the tentative scores.
How to calculate marks using NEET PG answer key 2025?
Candidates can easily calculate their approximate scores with the help of the NEET PG answer key, response sheets, and marking scheme. Follow the steps given below to calculate tentative scores of the NEET PG exam even before the declaration of the result.
Compare Answers: Check your responses against the official answer key to identify which answers you got correct and which were incorrect.
Understand the Marking Scheme: NEET PG 2025 follows this marking scheme:
- Correct Answer: +4 marks
- Incorrect Answer: -1 mark
- No Response (Unanswered Questions): 0 marks
Calculate Your Score: Multiply the number of correct answers by 4, subtract 1 mark for each incorrect answer, and add 0 for unanswered questions. This will give you your total score.
By using the above method and the official answer key, you can estimate your total score for the NEET PG 2025 exam.
|NEET PG Marking Scheme
|Marks for correct answer
|+4
|Marks for incorrect answer
|-1
|
No response (unanswered questions)
|
0
