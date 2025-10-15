World Students' Day 2025: Check Theme and Facts that Students Need to Know About Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

World Students' Day is celebrated annually on October 15th to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the eleventh President of India. This day serves as a global tribute to his immense dedication to education, science, and his unwavering belief in the power of youth. Dr. Kalam, fondly remembered as the 'People's President' and the 'Missile Man of India,' continuously inspired millions of students worldwide through his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leading scientist and a visionary head of state.
The observance of World Students' Day aims to motivate students to pursue excellence, foster a spirit of inquiry, and contribute positively to society, much like Dr. Kalam himself. His life story is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and the pursuit of knowledge. Through this day, educational institutions and communities highlight Dr. Kalam's values and principles, encouraging young minds to dream big, innovate, and work towards building a brighter future.
World Students' Day 2025 Theme and Significance
Theme: "Empowering Students for Innovation and Leadership"
Significance: This theme underscores the critical role students play in shaping the future. It emphasizes that education should not only impart knowledge but also equip students with the skills and mindset necessary to innovate and lead. By focusing on innovation, the theme encourages creative problem-solving and the development of new ideas, while leadership promotes responsibility, ethical decision-making, and the ability to guide and inspire others. This aligns perfectly with Dr. Kalam's belief in the potential of youth to drive societal progress and scientific advancement.
Facts Students Should Know About Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
Dr. Kalam's journey from humble beginnings to the highest office is a powerful educational narrative:
-
Birth: He was born Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.
-
Early Life & Education: Born into a poor family to a boat owner, Kalam was a hardworking student with a deep interest in mathematics. He even sold newspapers in the evenings to help support his family.
-
Aerospace Career: After studying aeronautical engineering, he worked at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and later the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
The 'Missile Man': He earned the epithet "Missile Man of India" for his leading role in developing the nation's missile and nuclear weapons programs, including the successful Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.
-
President of India: He served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was known as the “People’s President” due to his simplicity and popularity.
-
Lifelong Teacher: Even after his presidency, he chose to identify himself primarily as a teacher and actively inspired young minds until his death in 2015.
-
Key Vision: His vision for India, detailed in his book India 2020, centered on transforming the country into a developed nation through science, technology, and education.
How World Students' Day is Celebrated
Across India, educational institutions mark the occasion with events focused on inspiration and practical skill development:
-
Programs: Seminars, workshops, debates, essay competitions, and cultural programs are commonly organized. Many schools and colleges invite prominent speakers from various fields to share their experiences and insights, fostering direct interaction between students and accomplished professionals. Hands-on workshops focusing on areas like coding, robotics, creative writing, and public speaking are also prevalent, providing practical skill development.
-
Focus: The celebrations aim to encourage curiosity, innovation, and leadership among students. Institutions often organize hackathons or idea competitions to spark innovative thinking, and leadership camps or mentorship programs to nurture future leaders. The emphasis is on moving beyond theoretical knowledge to practical application and critical thinking.
-
Kalam Tributes: The events often feature motivational talks and lectures highlighting Dr. Kalam's life and vision. Documentaries about his journey, interactive sessions discussing his books like Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds, and art exhibitions depicting his philosophies are common. These tributes serve to instill his values of perseverance, scientific temper, and national service in young minds. Many institutions also conduct tree-plantation drives or community service initiatives in his honor, reflecting his commitment to a better future.
