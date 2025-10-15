World Students' Day 2025: Check Theme and Facts that Students Need to Know About Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

World Students' Day is celebrated annually on October 15th to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the eleventh President of India. This day serves as a global tribute to his immense dedication to education, science, and his unwavering belief in the power of youth. Dr. Kalam, fondly remembered as the 'People's President' and the 'Missile Man of India,' continuously inspired millions of students worldwide through his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leading scientist and a visionary head of state.

The observance of World Students' Day aims to motivate students to pursue excellence, foster a spirit of inquiry, and contribute positively to society, much like Dr. Kalam himself. His life story is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and the pursuit of knowledge. Through this day, educational institutions and communities highlight Dr. Kalam's values and principles, encouraging young minds to dream big, innovate, and work towards building a brighter future.