JKBOSE Class 10 Results Expected by First Week of January 2026, Check Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 19, 2025, 16:46 IST

The JKBOSE Class 10 Exam 2025 result compilation is underway, with about 70 percent completed. The results are expected by the first week of January 2026. Approximately 95,000 students appeared for the exams held from November 3 to 27, 2025.

Key Points

JKBOSE Exam Result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared that the JKBOSE Class 10 Exam 2025 Result compilation is currently underway. According to Secretary BOSE, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, around 70 percent of the Class 10 results have been compiled by now. The Class 10th results are expected by the first week of January 2026. The class 10th examinations were held from November 3 until 27, 2025 for approximately 95,000 students.

The Instagram post by the board’s official page states, “JKBOSE Class 10 (winter zone oct -nov session) Result Likely by First Week of January 2026, Says Secretary. We are hopeful to declare the Class 10 result by the first week of January, followed by the Class 12 result after about ten days. The Class 11 result will be declared by the end of January."

