As the winter weather tracks across the region, bringing a mix of freezing rain and heavy snowfall, an update on the school closings and delays today has become the top priority for parents and educators alike.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), hazardous travel conditions have prompted widespread safety alerts, leading to immediate schedule changes in several states. Currently, Michigan and Indiana are seeing the highest volume of disruptions, while CMS school closing updates are being monitored closely in the South.

With temperatures plummeting and visibility reaching near-zero in some counties, school boards are prioritizing student transit safety. This report provides the most accurate, minute-by-minute list of school closings today based on the latest local reports to help you plan your morning commute safely.