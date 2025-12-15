RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

School Closings Today: Full List of Delays and Cancellations for Dec. 15, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 15, 2025, 05:50 EDT

A massive winter storm is forcing widespread school closings today, December 15, 2025, across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest. With dangerous wind chills and black ice reported from Philadelphia to Cincinnati, many districts have shifted to delays or remote learning. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
School closing and delays today in the U.S.
School closing and delays today in the U.S.

School closings and delays today (December 15, 2025): As a powerful winter system sweeps across the Eastern United States, thousands are searching for school closings and delays today following heavy snowfall and plummeting temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories for a broad swath of the country, stretching from the Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic.

In Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, dozens of districts have announced two-hour delays to allow road crews time to treat pervasive black ice. Meanwhile, in Ohio and Indiana, more than 100 districts have opted for full closures or synchronous e-learning days.

Hereon, you can read the latest school closings, delays, and winter storm alerts to keep yourself informed during this significant December weather event.

Which Districts are Reporting school Closings or delays Today?

The primary hazard for Monday, December 15, is the refreeze of existing snow and slush, leading to treacherous travel conditions. According to local meteorologists, wind chills in several regions have dropped into the single digits, posing a risk to students waiting at bus stops.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey Updates

In the Greater Philadelphia area, the school district of Philadelphia has confirmed adjusted schedules to prioritize student safety on icy sidewalks.

  • Philadelphia Public Schools: 2-Hour Delay.

  • Pittsburgh Public Schools: 2-Hour Delay.

  • Coatesville Area School District: 2-Hour Delay.

  • Lower Merion School District: 2-Hour Delay.

Ohio and Midwest Closures

Significant Ohio school closings and delays are concentrated in the central and southern portions of the state, where snow accumulations were highest.

School District Name

US State

Current Status

Cincinnati Public Schools

Ohio, OH

CLOSED

Zanesville City Schools

Ohio, OH

CLOSED

Cambridge City Schools

Ohio, OH

CLOSED

Indianapolis (Center Grove)

Indiana, IN

2-Hour Delay

Southwestern Jefferson

Indiana, IN

E-Learning Day

Check Out:  When does Winter Start and End in the U.S. in 2025?

Will there be School Closings and Delays Tomorrow?

Forecasters warn that while the precipitation has ended, the extreme cold will persist through Tuesday morning. This increases the likelihood of continued school closings and delays tomorrow as many rural roads remain untreated.

Indiana (Indianapolis area): Many districts like Monroe-Gregg and Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson have implemented eLearning status for today, which may extend if temperatures remain below freezing.

West Virginia and Virginia: Districts in the Shenandoah Valley, including Harrisonburg and Rockingham, are currently operating on two-hour delays.

Read the previous school closings update here!

School Closing and Delays (December 12, 2025)

School Closing and Delays (December 11, 2025)

School Closing and Delays (December 10, 2025)

School Closing and Delays (December 9, 2025)

Local officials urge residents to monitor official district websites for the most accurate information regarding school closings today. As the arctic front lingers, please allow extra travel time and dress in layers to combat the dangerous wind chills. Safety remains the top priority for superintendents as they evaluate road conditions for the remainder of the week.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags