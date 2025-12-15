School Closings Today: Full List of Delays and Cancellations for Dec. 15, 2025

School closings and delays today (December 15, 2025): As a powerful winter system sweeps across the Eastern United States, thousands are searching for school closings and delays today following heavy snowfall and plummeting temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories for a broad swath of the country, stretching from the Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic. In Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, dozens of districts have announced two-hour delays to allow road crews time to treat pervasive black ice. Meanwhile, in Ohio and Indiana, more than 100 districts have opted for full closures or synchronous e-learning days. Hereon, you can read the latest school closings, delays, and winter storm alerts to keep yourself informed during this significant December weather event.

Which Districts are Reporting school Closings or delays Today? The primary hazard for Monday, December 15, is the refreeze of existing snow and slush, leading to treacherous travel conditions. According to local meteorologists, wind chills in several regions have dropped into the single digits, posing a risk to students waiting at bus stops. Pennsylvania and New Jersey Updates In the Greater Philadelphia area, the school district of Philadelphia has confirmed adjusted schedules to prioritize student safety on icy sidewalks. Philadelphia Public Schools: 2-Hour Delay.

Pittsburgh Public Schools: 2-Hour Delay.

Coatesville Area School District: 2-Hour Delay.

Lower Merion School District: 2-Hour Delay. Ohio and Midwest Closures Significant Ohio school closings and delays are concentrated in the central and southern portions of the state, where snow accumulations were highest.