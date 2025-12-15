School Closings Today: Full List of Delays and Cancellations for Dec. 15, 2025

School closings and delays today (December 15, 2025): As a powerful winter system sweeps across the Eastern United States, thousands are searching for school closings and delays today following heavy snowfall and plummeting temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories for a broad swath of the country, stretching from the Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic.
In Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, dozens of districts have announced two-hour delays to allow road crews time to treat pervasive black ice. Meanwhile, in Ohio and Indiana, more than 100 districts have opted for full closures or synchronous e-learning days.
Hereon, you can read the latest school closings, delays, and winter storm alerts to keep yourself informed during this significant December weather event.
Which Districts are Reporting school Closings or delays Today?
The primary hazard for Monday, December 15, is the refreeze of existing snow and slush, leading to treacherous travel conditions. According to local meteorologists, wind chills in several regions have dropped into the single digits, posing a risk to students waiting at bus stops.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Updates
In the Greater Philadelphia area, the school district of Philadelphia has confirmed adjusted schedules to prioritize student safety on icy sidewalks.
Philadelphia Public Schools: 2-Hour Delay.
Pittsburgh Public Schools: 2-Hour Delay.
Coatesville Area School District: 2-Hour Delay.
Lower Merion School District: 2-Hour Delay.
Ohio and Midwest Closures
Significant Ohio school closings and delays are concentrated in the central and southern portions of the state, where snow accumulations were highest.
School District Name
US State
Current Status
Cincinnati Public Schools
Ohio, OH
CLOSED
Zanesville City Schools
Ohio, OH
CLOSED
Cambridge City Schools
Ohio, OH
CLOSED
Indianapolis (Center Grove)
Indiana, IN
2-Hour Delay
Southwestern Jefferson
Indiana, IN
E-Learning Day
Will there be School Closings and Delays Tomorrow?
Forecasters warn that while the precipitation has ended, the extreme cold will persist through Tuesday morning. This increases the likelihood of continued school closings and delays tomorrow as many rural roads remain untreated.
Indiana (Indianapolis area): Many districts like Monroe-Gregg and Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson have implemented eLearning status for today, which may extend if temperatures remain below freezing.
West Virginia and Virginia: Districts in the Shenandoah Valley, including Harrisonburg and Rockingham, are currently operating on two-hour delays.
It's been a snowy 24 hours from parts of the Midwest to the Northeast. Here are the latest snowfall reports sent into the local National Weather Service forecast offices as of this morning. How much snow did you see? ☃️🌨️ pic.twitter.com/jEiM9glozc— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 14, 2025
Local officials urge residents to monitor official district websites for the most accurate information regarding school closings today. As the arctic front lingers, please allow extra travel time and dress in layers to combat the dangerous wind chills. Safety remains the top priority for superintendents as they evaluate road conditions for the remainder of the week.
