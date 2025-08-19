World Photography Day 2025: Theme, Date, Significance, and History

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19. It honours the art, science, and impact of photography. This day marks the invention of the daguerreotype in 1839, one of the earliest forms of photography.

People around the world use this day to share their passion for capturing moments and telling stories through images.

Photography helps us capture moments, preserve memories, and convey emotions. It connects people across cultures and generations. From professionals to hobbyists, everyone is invited to celebrate the power of pictures.

The theme for World Photography Day 2025 is "My Favourite Photo". It encourages people to share a photo that holds the most meaning for them, along with the story behind it.

In this article, we'll take a look at the history of World Photography Day, its significance, how it is celebrated, and why photography continues to inspire people around the globe.