Who is Justice B. Sudershan Reddy? Check Education, Career, and Achievements

Justice B. Sudershan Reddy is a pillar of India's legal heritage, respected for his unshakeable devotion to justice, the Constitution, and social equality. His inspirational path from rural Andhra Pradesh to the pinnacle of the legal field is a testament to devotion, intellect, and ethical leadership.
In August of 2025, he was catapulted to national prominence once more when the INDIA alliance party nominated him as their Vice Presidential candidate for recognizing not only his illustrious service but also for his integrity and progressive mentality.
Early Life and Education
Born on July 8, 1946, at Akula Mylaram Village of Ranga Reddy district (then Andhra Pradesh), Sudershan Reddy was from a family of farmers and was brought up on the strong values of working hard and being honest. Early education took him to Hyderabad, where he graduated in law from Osmania University in 1971, setting the stage for his legendary legal career.
Legal Career: Advocate to Apex Jurist
On graduation, Reddy started practicing law in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on civil and constitutional subjects. He established a good name under the guidance of K. Pratap Reddy. He developed a sharp legal mind over the years and served as Government Pleader (1988) and appeared for the central government on some notable cases.
Highlights of his career:
-
President, Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (1993)
-
Legal Advisor, Osmania University
-
Additional Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court (1993)
-
Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court (2005);
-
Judge, Supreme Court of India (2007–2011)
Justice Reddy was respected not just as a juridical intellect but also as an advocate for the poor, tending to make history with his judgments promoting social, economic, and political justice. He was well known for safeguarding constitutional rights and for making judgments that gave power to the poor.
Achievements and Contributions
-
First Lokayukta of Goa: After his retirement from the Supreme Court in 2011, Justice Reddy was appointed as the first Lokayukta (anti-corruption ombudsman) of Goa in 2013. Although his tenure was brief, his appointment set an example for transparency in governance.
-
Consistent Voice for Justice: Sudershan Reddy has been recognized for his progressive stance and courage in tackling complex and sensitive cases throughout his career.
-
Mentor and Guide: His reach went beyond the court, inspiring generations of young lawyers through his lectures, advocacy, and ethical practices as models to follow.
INDIA Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate
INDIA Opposition alliance nominated Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the coming Vice Presidential election on August 19, 2025. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced it, calling it an "ideological battle." The alliance praised Justice Reddy for his progressive history, independence in the judiciary, and his life-long struggle for constitutional and fundamental rights.
ALSO READ: Who is CP Radhakrishnan: Educational Qualification, Political Career and Other Details
This nomination pits him against NDA contestant CP Radhakrishnan, and the stage is set for a battle as much of values and legacy as of political alignment. Choice of Justice Reddy is a testament to his lifetime work and the high regard in which he is held by all sections of the legal and political fraternity.
The life and service of Justice B. Sudershan Reddy sum up the finest values of the Indian judiciary, integrity, compassion, and an intense commitment to constitutional ideals. As he walks onto the national platform again, this time as a Vice Presidential candidate, his role as a progressive judge and defender of the downtrodden is a source of encouragement and hope for a country in pursuit of justice and fairness. His life is a beacon that illustrates how steadfast leadership and unrelenting service can mold the fate of a country.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation