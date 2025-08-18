MAHA TAIT Result 2025 Released mscepune.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

MAHA TAIT Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune has declared the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) 2025 result on August 18, 2025. A total of 2,11,308 candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) exam which was held from May 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download their result available at the official website- www.mscepune.in.

The TAIT exam is a gateway for deciding the eligibility for aspiring teachers in government and local body schools across the state.

Along with the MAHA TAIT Result 2025, the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) 2025 has also released the scorecard and other details. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download their scorecard after using their login credentials. The TAIT scorecard will provide you the score and other details about your performance, category wise status and others.