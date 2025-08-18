MAHA TAIT Result 2025 Released mscepune.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

MAHA TAIT Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune has declared the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) 2025 result on August 18, 2025. A total of 2,11,308 candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) exam which was held from May 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download their result available at the official website- www.mscepune.in.
MAHA TAIT Result 2025 Download
The TAIT exam is a gateway for deciding the eligibility for aspiring teachers in government and local body schools across the state.
|MAHA TAIT Result 2025
|Download Link
MAHA TAIT Result 2025 Scorecard
Along with the MAHA TAIT Result 2025, the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) 2025 has also released the scorecard and other details. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download their scorecard after using their login credentials. The TAIT scorecard will provide you the score and other details about your performance, category wise status and others. The MAHA TAIT exam is a gateway for deciding the eligibility for aspiring teachers in government and local body schools across the state.
Maha TET Result 2025 Highlights
Get below the information related to Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) 2025 result given below-
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Maharashtra State Examination Council (MHSEC)
|
Post Name
|
Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
|
MAHA TET Admit Card 2024
|
28th October 2024
|Maha TET Exam Date
|
May 24, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Out
|
Official Website
tait passing marks MAHA TAIT Result 2025
Along with the MAHA TAIT Result 2025, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune has released the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) 2025 TAIT Passing Marks. As per the detailed notification, the category wise passing marks for different groups are-
|Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|General
|60%
|
OBC
|50%
|SC/ ST
|40%
|
Other Backward Class
|40%
How to Download MAHA TAIT Result 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) - www.mscepune.in
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘TAIT 2025 Result' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your TAIT Result will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the result.
What's Next After TAIT Result
The Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) 2025 result was announced on August 18, 2025 with score card and other details. The TAIT exam is a gateway for deciding the eligibility for aspiring teachers in government and local body schools across the state. Thus all those candidates qualified in the MAHA TAIT exam will be able to apply for the various teacher posts with the certificate provided by the concerned authority. Candidates will be able to apply in different government schools including-
- Government Schools
- Local Self-Government Institutions
- Other Educational Bodies
