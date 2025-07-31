Religion plays a vital role in shaping cultures, values, and communities worldwide. It offers people a sense of purpose, belonging, and moral guidance. From ancient traditions to modern beliefs, religion influences how societies function and how individuals connect with the world around them. There are thousands of religions worldwide, but a few have the largest followings. Christianity is currently the world's most widely followed religion, with over 2.38 billion adherents worldwide. It is followed by Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism, each with millions of believers. Different countries have different dominant religions. Some nations have official state religions, while others embrace religious diversity. In this article, we'll take a look at which is the most followed religion in the world. Also Read| List of Largest Economies in the World [Updated 2025]

Religion by Country 2025 According to World Population Review, here are the most followed religions in the world: Country Total Religious 2020 Christians 2020 Muslims 2020 Hindus 2020 Buddhists 2020 Folk Religions 2020 Jews 2020 Other 2020 Unaffiliated 2020 China 669.3M 72.4M 28M 30K 254.7M 304.6M 5K 9.6M 720.1M Thailand 71.2M 650K 4.3M 80K 66.1M 60K 5K 5K 200K Myanmar 51.7M 4M 2.2M 890K 41.4M 3M 5K 90K 260K Japan 49.9M 2.2M 220K 40K 41.4M 500K 5K 5.5M 74.8M Cambodia 16.2M 60K 320K 5K 15.7M 90K 5K 5K 30K Vietnam 67.6M 8.1M 180K 5K 15.6M 43.4M 5K 390K 28.8M Sri Lanka 22.5M 1.6M 2.3M 3.1M 15.4M 5K 5K 5K 5K South Korea 26.6M 15M 150K 20K 10.9M 410K 5K 110K 23.3M India 1.4B 33.8M 213.3M 1.1B 10.1M 6.5M 10K 28.5M 900K Malaysia 33.2M 3.1M 22.1M 1.9M 5.2M 730K 5K 50K 200K Taiwan 20.1M 1.4M 10K 5K 4.9M 10.2M 5K 3.6M 3.2M Laos 7.2M 110K 5K 5K 4.6M 2.4M 5K 50K 60K Nepal 35.4M 170K 1.8M 28.6M 3.5M 1.3M 5K 30K 90K Singapore 4.9M 1M 950K 380K 1.9M 140K 5K 500K 970K Indonesia 263.5M 26.9M 229.6M 4M 1.8M 750K 5K 360K 240K Mongolia 2M 70K 110K 5K 1.7M 110K 5K 5K 1.2M Bangladesh 168.6M 520K 153M 13.8M 1M 120K 5K 120K 5K Hong Kong 3.4M 1.1M 160K 30K 1M 970K 5K 110K 4.1M

1. Christianity Christianity is the world's largest religion. It has over 2.4 billion followers. Its origins trace back to the teachings of Jesus Christ. The faith is based on the Bible. This sacred text includes the Old and New Testaments. Christians believe in one God. They worship in churches. Major denominations include Catholicism, Protestantism, and Eastern Orthodoxy. Christmas and Easter are key holidays. Missionaries have spread the religion globally. It is prominent in Europe, the Americas, and parts of Africa. 2. Islam Islam is the second-largest religion globally. It has over 1.9 billion adherents. Its founder is the Prophet Muhammad. The holy book is the Quran. Muslims believe in one God, called Allah. They practise the five pillars: faith, prayer, charity, fasting, and pilgrimage. Mosques are places of worship. The primary branches of Islam are Sunni and Shia Islam. Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are two of the most significant festivals. Islam is widespread in the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Asia.

3. Hinduism Hinduism is the third-largest religion. It has over 1.2 billion followers. It originated in the Indian subcontinent. Hinduism has no single founder. It is a diverse system of thought and belief. Sacred texts include the Vedas and Upanishads. Hindus believe in the cycle of rebirth (samsara). Karma is a central concept. Deities like Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva are worshipped. Temples are familiar places for prayer. Diwali and Holi are significant festivals. Hinduism is primarily concentrated in India and Nepal. 4. Buddhism Buddhism has over 535 million followers. It is the fourth-largest religion. Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, founded it. The Four Noble Truths are at the core of its teachings. These explain suffering and the path to liberation. Buddhists follow the Eightfold Path. This guides proper conduct and meditation. Sacred texts include the Tripitaka. Monasteries are important centres of learning and worship. Primary branches are Theravada and Mahayana. Vesak is a key holiday. Buddhism is prevalent in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and parts of South Asia.

5. Folk Religions Folk religions encompass diverse indigenous beliefs. They often integrate with major religions. These traditions have around 430 million adherents globally. They vary widely by region and culture. Practices include ancestor worship and animism. Belief in spirits and nature deities is common. Rituals often involve local customs. Shamanism can be a part of these faiths. They are usually passed down through generations. Examples include traditional African religions and Chinese folk religions. They emphasise community and connection to the land. What Will Be The World's Largest Religion In 2050? Christianity is expected to remain the world’s largest religion in 2050, but Islam will be close behind. According to Pew Research Centre, Christianity will still lead in global followers, yet Islam—driven by high fertility rates and a youthful population—is growing faster than any other major faith.