List of Countries By Religion In 2025

Around 85% of the global population follows a religion in 2025. Christianity leads with 2.38 billion followers, followed by Islam with 1.91 billion. Islam is projected to nearly match Christianity by 2050. Other major faiths include Hinduism, Buddhism, and Judaism. “Folk religions” group indigenous beliefs, while “other religions” cover smaller traditions like Shinto, Taoism, Sikhism, and Jainism. Nearly 1.2 billion people identify as nonreligious or atheist.

List of Countries by Religion in the World

Religion plays a vital role in shaping cultures, values, and communities worldwide. It offers people a sense of purpose, belonging, and moral guidance. From ancient traditions to modern beliefs, religion influences how societies function and how individuals connect with the world around them.

There are thousands of religions worldwide, but a few have the largest followings. Christianity is currently the world's most widely followed religion, with over 2.38 billion adherents worldwide. It is followed by Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism, each with millions of believers.

Different countries have different dominant religions. Some nations have official state religions, while others embrace religious diversity. In this article, we'll take a look at which is the most followed religion in the world.

Religion by Country 2025

According to World Population Review, here are the most followed religions in the world:

Country

Total Religious 2020

Christians 2020

Muslims 2020

Hindus 2020

Buddhists 2020

Folk Religions 2020

Jews 2020

Other 2020

Unaffiliated 2020

China

669.3M

72.4M

28M

30K

254.7M

304.6M

5K

9.6M

720.1M

Thailand

71.2M

650K

4.3M

80K

66.1M

60K

5K

5K

200K

Myanmar

51.7M

4M

2.2M

890K

41.4M

3M

5K

90K

260K

Japan

49.9M

2.2M

220K

40K

41.4M

500K

5K

5.5M

74.8M

Cambodia

16.2M

60K

320K

5K

15.7M

90K

5K

5K

30K

Vietnam

67.6M

8.1M

180K

5K

15.6M

43.4M

5K

390K

28.8M

Sri Lanka

22.5M

1.6M

2.3M

3.1M

15.4M

5K

5K

5K

5K

South Korea

26.6M

15M

150K

20K

10.9M

410K

5K

110K

23.3M

India

1.4B

33.8M

213.3M

1.1B

10.1M

6.5M

10K

28.5M

900K

Malaysia

33.2M

3.1M

22.1M

1.9M

5.2M

730K

5K

50K

200K

Taiwan

20.1M

1.4M

10K

5K

4.9M

10.2M

5K

3.6M

3.2M

Laos

7.2M

110K

5K

5K

4.6M

2.4M

5K

50K

60K

Nepal

35.4M

170K

1.8M

28.6M

3.5M

1.3M

5K

30K

90K

Singapore

4.9M

1M

950K

380K

1.9M

140K

5K

500K

970K

Indonesia

263.5M

26.9M

229.6M

4M

1.8M

750K

5K

360K

240K

Mongolia

2M

70K

110K

5K

1.7M

110K

5K

5K

1.2M

Bangladesh

168.6M

520K

153M

13.8M

1M

120K

5K

120K

5K

Hong Kong

3.4M

1.1M

160K

30K

1M

970K

5K

110K

4.1M

1. Christianity

Christianity is the world's largest religion. It has over 2.4 billion followers. Its origins trace back to the teachings of Jesus Christ. The faith is based on the Bible. This sacred text includes the Old and New Testaments. Christians believe in one God. They worship in churches. Major denominations include Catholicism, Protestantism, and Eastern Orthodoxy. Christmas and Easter are key holidays. Missionaries have spread the religion globally. It is prominent in Europe, the Americas, and parts of Africa.

2. Islam

Islam is the second-largest religion globally. It has over 1.9 billion adherents. Its founder is the Prophet Muhammad. The holy book is the Quran. Muslims believe in one God, called Allah. They practise the five pillars: faith, prayer, charity, fasting, and pilgrimage. Mosques are places of worship. The primary branches of Islam are Sunni and Shia Islam. Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are two of the most significant festivals. Islam is widespread in the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Asia.

3. Hinduism

Hinduism is the third-largest religion. It has over 1.2 billion followers. It originated in the Indian subcontinent. Hinduism has no single founder. It is a diverse system of thought and belief. Sacred texts include the Vedas and Upanishads. Hindus believe in the cycle of rebirth (samsara). Karma is a central concept. Deities like Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva are worshipped. Temples are familiar places for prayer. Diwali and Holi are significant festivals. Hinduism is primarily concentrated in India and Nepal.

4. Buddhism

Buddhism has over 535 million followers. It is the fourth-largest religion. Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, founded it. The Four Noble Truths are at the core of its teachings. These explain suffering and the path to liberation. Buddhists follow the Eightfold Path. This guides proper conduct and meditation. Sacred texts include the Tripitaka. Monasteries are important centres of learning and worship. Primary branches are Theravada and Mahayana. Vesak is a key holiday. Buddhism is prevalent in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and parts of South Asia.

5. Folk Religions

Folk religions encompass diverse indigenous beliefs. They often integrate with major religions. These traditions have around 430 million adherents globally. They vary widely by region and culture. Practices include ancestor worship and animism. Belief in spirits and nature deities is common. Rituals often involve local customs. Shamanism can be a part of these faiths. They are usually passed down through generations. Examples include traditional African religions and Chinese folk religions. They emphasise community and connection to the land.

What Will Be The World's Largest Religion In 2050?

Christianity is expected to remain the world’s largest religion in 2050, but Islam will be close behind. According to Pew Research Centre, Christianity will still lead in global followers, yet Islam—driven by high fertility rates and a youthful population—is growing faster than any other major faith.

By mid-century:

  • Christians and Muslims together will make up more than two-thirds of the global population.
  • India will have the largest Muslim population, surpassing Indonesia.
  • Sub-Saharan Africa will host 40% of the world’s Christians.

