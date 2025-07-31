Microsoft Authenticator Update! Password Autofill To End Soon- Here’s How to Set Up a Passkey

If you use the Microsoft Authenticator app to handle your passwords online, be aware that the app will stop using its built-in password autofill capability on August 1, 2025, unless you change to the Microsoft Edge browser. Microsoft is aiming for a safer and user-friendly login system: passkeys. This change fits into this goal. Microsoft is moving from password reliance to contemporary authentication techniques because there has been a huge increase in password-related attacks, over 7,000 every second in 2024 alone. Authenticator will still enable one-time passwords and multifactor verification, but Edge is taking over totally for password management and autofill. Before the deadline, here's what you should be aware of and act upon. Check out: Why NASA Selects Firefly for New Artemis Science? Check Reasons Here

Why is Microsoft Ending Password Autofill in Authenticator? Because of the rising frequency of cyberattacks, Microsoft is moving away from password-based logins. A 2024 blog post said the business reported an alarming rise in password attacks, doubling in barely a year. This led the tech giant to give passkeys top priority, a method that is more secure against hackers and simpler for users. What Are Passkeys and How Do They Work? Passkeys depend on biometrics like fingerprints, face recognition, or PINs to remove the need for difficult passwords. Consider passkeys as a two-part electronic lock: one half lives on your device (or Authenticator), the other resides with the service you are trying to use. You are only granted access if both components agree. Passkeys are thus a better alternative to conventional login techniques as they make them immune to brute-force and phishing attacks.

How Can You Set Up a Passkey in Microsoft Authenticator? Setting up a passkey is fairly straightforward. If you’ve used Authenticator recently, you might have already received a prompt to enable it. If not, follow these steps: 1. Open the Microsoft Authenticator app on your device. 2. Select the account you wish to secure. 3. Tap on "Set up a passkey". 4. Follow the guided instructions to complete the process using your biometric or device PIN. Remember, each service or app will need its passkey, so you’ll need to repeat this for every supported platform. What Happens to Your Saved Passwords After August 1? Don’t worry, your saved passwords aren't disappearing. They’re still tied to your Microsoft account and can be accessed via the Edge browser. However, you’ll need to make some adjustments depending on your device:

iOS: Go to Settings > General > Autofill & Passwords, then select Edge. Android: Navigate to Settings > General Management > Passwords and Autofill > Autofill service, and choose Edge. Desktop/Laptop: Open Edge, go to Settings > Profiles > Passwords to enable autofill and manage your saved credentials. Want to Switch to a Different Password Manager? If Edge isn’t your preferred browser, you can still export your stored passwords from Authenticator and import them into a third-party password manager. Here’s how: 1. Open the Authenticator app. 2. Go to Settings > Export Passwords. 3. Download the export file. 4. Use the import feature in your new password manager to upload the file. Most popular password managers, including Apple Keychain, Google Password Manager, and others, offer this import option. If you face issues, check their support resources for detailed instructions.