Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the NEET Counselling application from July 16, 2025 for MBBS admissions. Once the registration gets completed, the merit list will be released by the officials. The last date to apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling is July 26. Those candidates who are waiting for the registration can check this article for all the important information related to the counselling process.

Jul 24, 2025, 14:48 IST
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Started

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 -Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling for the 2025-26 academic year has started from July 16, 2025. This counselling process which will be conducted by JCECEB for medical admissions, will be based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores 2025. The Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 will be conducted in 3 rounds along with a stray round for vacant seats. To be eligible for JCECEB NEET 2025 counselling, aspirants must have qualified for the NEET 2025 exam, which was held on May 4, 2025. The NEET 2025 results were declared on June 14, 2025. The last date to apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling is July 26, 2025. 

Those candidates who qualified for NEET 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling process.The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will manage the NEET 2025 counselling for the 2025-26 academic year in Jharkhand. This counselling pertains to the 85% state quota seats available for MBBS, BDS, and BHMS courses within the state. All critical stages of the Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling, including registration, choice filling and locking, the release of provisional and final results, and document uploads, will be conducted online. The PDF below is the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling official notification released by JCECEB. 

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Official Notification  - Download here

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date 2025

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Exam Board (JCECEB) has relaesed the official notification for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025. As per the notification, the Jharkhand NEET registration 2025 has started from July 16, 2025. The lst date to apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 is July 26, 2025

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 1

Activity

Date

Starting date of online registration and choice filling for seat allotment

30-Jul-25

Last date of online registration and choice filling

4-Aug-25

Seat allotment result

06-Aug-2025 to 12-Aug-2025

Document verification and admission at the concerned institute

07-Aug-2025 to 12-Aug-2025

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 2

Activity

Date

Online application form submission by new candidates

11-Aug-2025 to 16-Aug-2025

Publication of merit list

18-Aug-25

Display of vacant seat matrix

19-Aug-25

Starting date of choice filling

19-Aug-25

Last date of choice filling

27-Aug-25

Issue of provisional seat allotment letter

29-Aug-2025 to 04-Sept-2025

Document verification and admission at the concerned institute

30-Aug-2025 to 04-Sept-2025

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 3

Activity

Date

Online application form submission by new candidates

01-Sept-2025 to 06-Sept-2025

Publication of merit list

8-Sep-25

Display of vacant seat matrix

9-Sep-25

Starting date of choice filling

9-Sep-25

Last date of choice filling

16-Sep-25

Issue of provisional seat allotment letter

18-Sept-2025 to 23-Sept-2025

Document verification and admission at the concerned institute

19-Sept-2025 to 23-Sept-2025

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Stray Round

Activity

Date

Online application form submission by new candidates

17-Sept-2025 to 22-Sept-2025

Publication of merit list

24-Sep-25

Display of vacant seat matrix

25-Sep-25

Starting date of choice filling

25-Sep-25

Last date of choice filling

27-Sep-25

Issue of provisional seat allotment letter

29-Sept-2025 to 03-Oct-2025

Document verification and admission

29-Sept-2025 to 03-Oct-2025

Jharkhand NEET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The Jharkhand NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 are mentioned below: 

  • The candidate must be a citizen of India

  • He/she must have qualified for NEET 2025

  • He/she must have passed classes 11 and 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as core subjects

  • He/she must be a permanent resident of Jharkhand state

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Fee

Candidates participating in the counselling process must know the NEET Counselling fee 2025 for registration. For the general category, a sum of 500 is to be paid, while the reserved category candidates will pay INR 250 for the registration process.

Unreserved/ OBC-I/OBC-II

500

SC/ST/Women candidates

250

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Registration

Find out the steps to register for the JCECEB NEET Counselling 2025:

  • To participate in Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling, candidates must register on the official JCECEB website.

  • Candidates must provide a valid email ID and mobile number to register.

  • Candidates must complete the Jharkhand NEET counselling 2025 application form after registering.

  • Finally, candidates must deposit the counselling fee for Jharkhand NEET.

  • Candidates who do not deposit the counseling fee will have their applications rejected.

Jharkhand NEET 2025 Counselling - Documents Required for Verification

Candidates participating in Jharkhand NEET 2025 must have the following documents prepared. These documents will be requested by the institute to confirm admission to the MBBS/BDS program:

  • NEET 2025 admit card

  • NEET 2025 result/scorecard

  • Class 12 mark sheet and admit card

  • Class 10 mark sheet and admit card

  • Passing the certificate of class 10 and 12

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Permanent residence certificate

  • A valid photo ID proof

  • Passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one pasted on the admit card of NEET 2025)

Jharkhand NEET Merit List 2025

On the basis of performance of the registered candidates in NEET 2025, a seperate merit list will be prepared by the JCECEB. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of different category of candidates on July 29, 2025. JCECEB will release the Jharkhand NEET Counselling merit list for the candidates. The merit list of the candidates will be released on the official website in a downloadable PDF format.

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 - List of Participating Colleges

Name and Address of Medical College/Medical Institution

University Name

Annual Intake (Seats)

Average Fees

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Deoghar

Statutory Autonomous, AIIMS(Deoghar)

125

Rs. 5,856/-

Dumka Medical College, Dighi Dumka

Sidho Kanhu Murmu University

100

Rs. 7,500/-

Hazaribagh Medical College, Hazaribagh

Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College & Hospital, Dhanbad

100

9180/- 

M G M Medical College, Jamshedpur

Kolhan University, Chaibasa

50

Rs. 9,130/-

Palamu Medical College, Palamu

Nilamber-Pitamber University

100

8,980/- 

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi

Ranchi University

180

Rs. 7,500/-

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad

Binod Bihati Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad

100

--

List of Private Colleges Participating in NEET Counselling 2025

Name and Address of Medical College/Medical Institution

University Name

Year of Inspection of College

Annual Intake (Seats)

Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College & Hospital

Ramchandra Chandravansi University, Bishrampur, Palamu

2021

100

Manipal Tata Medical College, Baridih Jamshedpur

Manipal University, Manipal

2020

150

FAQs

  • What is the cutoff for NEET 2005 in Jharkhand?
    +
    Candidates above 550+ in the general category can be considered safe.
  • How many MBBS seats in Jharkhand?
    +
    There are almost 1300 seats for MBBS in the medical colleges of Jharkhand.

