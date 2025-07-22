Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 -Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling for the 2025-26 academic year has started from July 16, 2025. This counselling process which will be conducted by JCECEB for medical admissions, will be based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores 2025. The Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 will be conducted in 3 rounds along with a stray round for vacant seats. To be eligible for JCECEB NEET 2025 counselling, aspirants must have qualified for the NEET 2025 exam, which was held on May 4, 2025. The NEET 2025 results were declared on June 14, 2025. The last date to apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling is July 26, 2025. Those candidates who qualified for NEET 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling process.The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will manage the NEET 2025 counselling for the 2025-26 academic year in Jharkhand. This counselling pertains to the 85% state quota seats available for MBBS, BDS, and BHMS courses within the state. All critical stages of the Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling, including registration, choice filling and locking, the release of provisional and final results, and document uploads, will be conducted online. The PDF below is the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling official notification released by JCECEB.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Official Notification - Download here Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date 2025 The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Exam Board (JCECEB) has relaesed the official notification for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025. As per the notification, the Jharkhand NEET registration 2025 has started from July 16, 2025. The lst date to apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 is July 26, 2025 Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 1 Activity Date Starting date of online registration and choice filling for seat allotment 30-Jul-25 Last date of online registration and choice filling 4-Aug-25 Seat allotment result 06-Aug-2025 to 12-Aug-2025 Document verification and admission at the concerned institute 07-Aug-2025 to 12-Aug-2025 Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 2

Activity Date Online application form submission by new candidates 11-Aug-2025 to 16-Aug-2025 Publication of merit list 18-Aug-25 Display of vacant seat matrix 19-Aug-25 Starting date of choice filling 19-Aug-25 Last date of choice filling 27-Aug-25 Issue of provisional seat allotment letter 29-Aug-2025 to 04-Sept-2025 Document verification and admission at the concerned institute 30-Aug-2025 to 04-Sept-2025 Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 3 Activity Date Online application form submission by new candidates 01-Sept-2025 to 06-Sept-2025 Publication of merit list 8-Sep-25 Display of vacant seat matrix 9-Sep-25 Starting date of choice filling 9-Sep-25 Last date of choice filling 16-Sep-25 Issue of provisional seat allotment letter 18-Sept-2025 to 23-Sept-2025 Document verification and admission at the concerned institute 19-Sept-2025 to 23-Sept-2025

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Stray Round Activity Date Online application form submission by new candidates 17-Sept-2025 to 22-Sept-2025 Publication of merit list 24-Sep-25 Display of vacant seat matrix 25-Sep-25 Starting date of choice filling 25-Sep-25 Last date of choice filling 27-Sep-25 Issue of provisional seat allotment letter 29-Sept-2025 to 03-Oct-2025 Document verification and admission 29-Sept-2025 to 03-Oct-2025 Jharkhand NEET 2025 Eligibility Criteria The Jharkhand NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 are mentioned below: The candidate must be a citizen of India

He/she must have qualified for NEET 2025

He/she must have passed classes 11 and 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as core subjects

He/she must be a permanent resident of Jharkhand state

Jharkhand NEET Counselling Fee Candidates participating in the counselling process must know the NEET Counselling fee 2025 for registration. For the general category, a sum of 500 is to be paid, while the reserved category candidates will pay INR 250 for the registration process. Unreserved/ OBC-I/OBC-II 500 SC/ST/Women candidates 250 Jharkhand NEET Counselling Registration Find out the steps to register for the JCECEB NEET Counselling 2025: To participate in Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling, candidates must register on the official JCECEB website.

Candidates must provide a valid email ID and mobile number to register.

Candidates must complete the Jharkhand NEET counselling 2025 application form after registering.

Finally, candidates must deposit the counselling fee for Jharkhand NEET.

Candidates who do not deposit the counseling fee will have their applications rejected.

Jharkhand NEET 2025 Counselling - Documents Required for Verification Candidates participating in Jharkhand NEET 2025 must have the following documents prepared. These documents will be requested by the institute to confirm admission to the MBBS/BDS program: NEET 2025 admit card

NEET 2025 result/scorecard

Class 12 mark sheet and admit card

Class 10 mark sheet and admit card

Passing the certificate of class 10 and 12

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Permanent residence certificate

A valid photo ID proof

Passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one pasted on the admit card of NEET 2025) Jharkhand NEET Merit List 2025 On the basis of performance of the registered candidates in NEET 2025, a seperate merit list will be prepared by the JCECEB. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of different category of candidates on July 29, 2025. JCECEB will release the Jharkhand NEET Counselling merit list for the candidates. The merit list of the candidates will be released on the official website in a downloadable PDF format.

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 - List of Participating Colleges Name and Address of Medical College/Medical Institution University Name Annual Intake (Seats) Average Fees All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Deoghar Statutory Autonomous, AIIMS(Deoghar) 125 Rs. 5,856/- Dumka Medical College, Dighi Dumka Sidho Kanhu Murmu University 100 Rs. 7,500/- Hazaribagh Medical College, Hazaribagh Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College & Hospital, Dhanbad 100 9180/- M G M Medical College, Jamshedpur Kolhan University, Chaibasa 50 Rs. 9,130/- Palamu Medical College, Palamu Nilamber-Pitamber University 100 8,980/- Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi Ranchi University 180 Rs. 7,500/- Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad Binod Bihati Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad 100 --