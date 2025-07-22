Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 -Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling for the 2025-26 academic year has started from July 16, 2025. This counselling process which will be conducted by JCECEB for medical admissions, will be based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores 2025. The Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 will be conducted in 3 rounds along with a stray round for vacant seats. To be eligible for JCECEB NEET 2025 counselling, aspirants must have qualified for the NEET 2025 exam, which was held on May 4, 2025. The NEET 2025 results were declared on June 14, 2025. The last date to apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling is July 26, 2025.
Those candidates who qualified for NEET 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling process.The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will manage the NEET 2025 counselling for the 2025-26 academic year in Jharkhand. This counselling pertains to the 85% state quota seats available for MBBS, BDS, and BHMS courses within the state. All critical stages of the Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling, including registration, choice filling and locking, the release of provisional and final results, and document uploads, will be conducted online. The PDF below is the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling official notification released by JCECEB.
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Official Notification - Download here
Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date 2025
The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Exam Board (JCECEB) has relaesed the official notification for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025. As per the notification, the Jharkhand NEET registration 2025 has started from July 16, 2025. The lst date to apply for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 is July 26, 2025
Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 1
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Starting date of online registration and choice filling for seat allotment
|
30-Jul-25
|
Last date of online registration and choice filling
|
4-Aug-25
|
Seat allotment result
|
06-Aug-2025 to 12-Aug-2025
|
Document verification and admission at the concerned institute
|
07-Aug-2025 to 12-Aug-2025
Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 2
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Online application form submission by new candidates
|
11-Aug-2025 to 16-Aug-2025
|
Publication of merit list
|
18-Aug-25
|
Display of vacant seat matrix
|
19-Aug-25
|
Starting date of choice filling
|
19-Aug-25
|
Last date of choice filling
|
27-Aug-25
|
Issue of provisional seat allotment letter
|
29-Aug-2025 to 04-Sept-2025
|
Document verification and admission at the concerned institute
|
30-Aug-2025 to 04-Sept-2025
Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Round 3
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Online application form submission by new candidates
|
01-Sept-2025 to 06-Sept-2025
|
Publication of merit list
|
8-Sep-25
|
Display of vacant seat matrix
|
9-Sep-25
|
Starting date of choice filling
|
9-Sep-25
|
Last date of choice filling
|
16-Sep-25
|
Issue of provisional seat allotment letter
|
18-Sept-2025 to 23-Sept-2025
|
Document verification and admission at the concerned institute
|
19-Sept-2025 to 23-Sept-2025
Jharkhand NEET Counselling Date for Stray Round
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Online application form submission by new candidates
|
17-Sept-2025 to 22-Sept-2025
|
Publication of merit list
|
24-Sep-25
|
Display of vacant seat matrix
|
25-Sep-25
|
Starting date of choice filling
|
25-Sep-25
|
Last date of choice filling
|
27-Sep-25
|
Issue of provisional seat allotment letter
|
29-Sept-2025 to 03-Oct-2025
|
Document verification and admission
|
29-Sept-2025 to 03-Oct-2025
Jharkhand NEET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The Jharkhand NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 are mentioned below:
-
The candidate must be a citizen of India
-
He/she must have qualified for NEET 2025
-
He/she must have passed classes 11 and 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as core subjects
-
He/she must be a permanent resident of Jharkhand state
Jharkhand NEET Counselling Fee
Candidates participating in the counselling process must know the NEET Counselling fee 2025 for registration. For the general category, a sum of 500 is to be paid, while the reserved category candidates will pay INR 250 for the registration process.
|
Unreserved/ OBC-I/OBC-II
|
500
|
SC/ST/Women candidates
|
250
Jharkhand NEET Counselling Registration
Find out the steps to register for the JCECEB NEET Counselling 2025:
-
To participate in Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling, candidates must register on the official JCECEB website.
-
Candidates must provide a valid email ID and mobile number to register.
-
Candidates must complete the Jharkhand NEET counselling 2025 application form after registering.
-
Finally, candidates must deposit the counselling fee for Jharkhand NEET.
-
Candidates who do not deposit the counseling fee will have their applications rejected.
Jharkhand NEET 2025 Counselling - Documents Required for Verification
Candidates participating in Jharkhand NEET 2025 must have the following documents prepared. These documents will be requested by the institute to confirm admission to the MBBS/BDS program:
-
NEET 2025 admit card
-
NEET 2025 result/scorecard
-
Class 12 mark sheet and admit card
-
Class 10 mark sheet and admit card
-
Passing the certificate of class 10 and 12
-
Caste certificate (if applicable)
-
Permanent residence certificate
-
A valid photo ID proof
-
Passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one pasted on the admit card of NEET 2025)
Jharkhand NEET Merit List 2025
On the basis of performance of the registered candidates in NEET 2025, a seperate merit list will be prepared by the JCECEB. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of different category of candidates on July 29, 2025. JCECEB will release the Jharkhand NEET Counselling merit list for the candidates. The merit list of the candidates will be released on the official website in a downloadable PDF format.
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025 - List of Participating Colleges
|
Name and Address of Medical College/Medical Institution
|
University Name
|
Annual Intake (Seats)
|
Average Fees
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Deoghar
|
Statutory Autonomous, AIIMS(Deoghar)
|
125
|
Rs. 5,856/-
|
Dumka Medical College, Dighi Dumka
|
Sidho Kanhu Murmu University
|
100
|
Rs. 7,500/-
|
Hazaribagh Medical College, Hazaribagh
|
Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College & Hospital, Dhanbad
|
100
|
9180/-
|
M G M Medical College, Jamshedpur
|
Kolhan University, Chaibasa
|
50
|
Rs. 9,130/-
|
Palamu Medical College, Palamu
|
Nilamber-Pitamber University
|
100
|
8,980/-
|
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
|
Ranchi University
|
180
|
Rs. 7,500/-
|
Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad
|
Binod Bihati Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad
|
100
|
--
List of Private Colleges Participating in NEET Counselling 2025
|
Name and Address of Medical College/Medical Institution
|
University Name
|
Year of Inspection of College
|
Annual Intake (Seats)
|
Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College & Hospital
|
Ramchandra Chandravansi University, Bishrampur, Palamu
|
2021
|
100
|
Manipal Tata Medical College, Baridih Jamshedpur
|
Manipal University, Manipal
|
2020
|
150
