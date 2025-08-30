IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection successfully conducted the IBPS SO Prelims exam on August 30 in two shifts across the country. With 1007 vacancies announced for Specialist Officer posts, thousands of aspirants appeared for the exam and are now eager to know whether they will qualify for the next stage.

Based on detailed feedback from candidates across both shifts, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, and the cut-off is expected to range between 110 and 130. Scroll down to check the IBPS SO expected cut off marks for all categories.

IBPS SO Cut Off 2025

IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off 2025 is expected to be released in September/October 2025. The cut off is the lowest score that candidates must secure to move on to the next stage of selection.