IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection successfully conducted the IBPS SO Prelims exam on August 30 in two shifts across the country. With 1007 vacancies announced for Specialist Officer posts, thousands of aspirants appeared for the exam and are now eager to know whether they will qualify for the next stage.
Based on detailed feedback from candidates across both shifts, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, and the cut-off is expected to range between 110 and 130. Scroll down to check the IBPS SO expected cut off marks for all categories.
IBPS SO Cut Off 2025
IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off 2025 is expected to be released in September/October 2025. The cut off is the lowest score that candidates must secure to move on to the next stage of selection.
IBPS announces cut off marks for each state and category separately. It is determined based on several such as the number of applicants, total vacancies, previous year cut off trends and the difficulty level of the exam.
IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025
Experts have predicted the expected IBPS SO Prelims cut-off marks for each category after reviewing candidate feedback and analyzing the overall difficulty level of the exam.
These insights will help aspirants evaluate their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the IBPS SO 2025 exam. The category-wise IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025 is provided below.
IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025: I.T. Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
40–45
|
ST
|
36–41
|
OBC
|
42–48
|
EWS
|
40–45
|
UR
|
45–50
IBPS SO Cut Off 2025 for Agricultural Field Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
53–58
|
ST
|
50–55
|
OBC
|
54–59
|
EWS
|
53–58
|
UR
|
56–61
IBPS SO 2025 Cut Off for Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
15–20
|
ST
|
8–13
|
OBC
|
15–20
|
EWS
|
15–20
|
UR
|
16–21
IBPS SO Cut Off 2025 for Law Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
28–33
|
ST
|
20–25
|
OBC
|
31–36
|
EWS
|
30–35
|
UR
|
34–39
IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025: HR/Personnel Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
45–50
|
ST
|
44–48
|
OBC
|
45–50
|
EWS
|
44–48
|
UR
|
47–52
IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025 for Marketing Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
20–25
|
ST
|
17–22
|
OBC
|
21–26
|
EWS
|
20–25
|
UR
|
23–28
