By Meenu Solanki
Aug 30, 2025, 23:32 IST

IBPS SO Cut Off 2025 will be released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection after the result declaration. Aspirants who will secure above the cut off marks will be eligible to advance to the subsequent stage. As per the exam analysis and previous year trends, we estimate IBPS SO expected cut off to fall between 53 and 22 for all posts. Learn the category-wise IBPS SO Expected Cut Off for all posts here.

IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection successfully conducted the IBPS SO Prelims exam on August 30 in two shifts across the country. With 1007 vacancies announced for Specialist Officer posts, thousands of aspirants appeared for the exam and are now eager to know whether they will qualify for the next stage.

Based on detailed feedback from candidates across both shifts, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, and the cut-off is expected to range between 110 and 130. Scroll down to check the IBPS SO expected cut off marks for all categories.

IBPS SO Cut Off 2025

IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off 2025 is expected to be released in September/October 2025. The cut off is the lowest score that candidates must secure to move on to the next stage of selection. 

IBPS announces cut off marks for each state and category separately. It is determined based on several such as the number of applicants, total vacancies, previous year cut off trends and the difficulty level of the exam.

IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025

Experts have predicted the expected IBPS SO Prelims cut-off marks for each category after reviewing candidate feedback and analyzing the overall difficulty level of the exam.

These insights will help aspirants evaluate their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the IBPS SO 2025 exam. The category-wise IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025 is provided below.

IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025: I.T. Officer

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks

SC

40–45

ST

36–41

OBC

42–48

EWS

40–45

UR

45–50

IBPS SO Cut Off 2025 for Agricultural Field Officer

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks

SC

53–58

ST

50–55

OBC

54–59

EWS

53–58

UR

56–61

IBPS SO 2025 Cut Off for Rajbhasha Adhikari

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks

SC

15–20

ST

8–13

OBC

15–20

EWS

15–20

UR

16–21

IBPS SO Cut Off 2025 for Law Officer

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks

SC

28–33

ST

20–25

OBC

31–36

EWS

30–35

UR

34–39

IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025: HR/Personnel Officer

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks

SC

45–50

ST

44–48

OBC

45–50

EWS

44–48

UR

47–52

IBPS SO Expected Cut Off 2025 for Marketing Officer

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks

SC

20–25

ST

17–22

OBC

21–26

EWS

20–25

UR

23–28

