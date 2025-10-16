XAT 2026 Edit Window Closes Today, Make Changes at xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Application Correction: XLRI will close the XAT 2025 application correction window today, October 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for XAT 2026 and wish to make changes to their application form can visit the login link on the official website.

The XAT 2026 application process is still underway. According to the dates provided, the last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. It must be noted that only a few fields will be open to candidates for editing. Students must make sure they make the changes before the given deadline.

The XAT 2026 application edit window is available on the official website - xatonline.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the editing process.

XAT 2026 Application Edit Window - Click Here