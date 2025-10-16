SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
XAT 2026 Edit Window Closes Today, Make Changes at xatonline.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 16, 2025, 10:54 IST

The XAT 2026 application correction window will close today. Candidates who have submitted applications until now can make necessary changes through the direct link here. 

XAT 2026 Edit Window Closes Today at xatonline.in
Key Points

  • Last date to apply for XAT 2026 applications at xatonline.in
  • Fields open for editing - Academic Qualification, Work Experience, Test City Preference
  • XAT 2026 applications open till December 5

XAT 2026 Application Correction: XLRI will close the XAT 2025 application correction window today, October 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for XAT 2026 and wish to make changes to their application form can visit the login link on the official website. 

The XAT 2026 application process is still underway. According to the dates provided, the last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. It must be noted that only a few fields will be open to candidates for editing. Students must make sure they make the changes before the given deadline. 

The XAT 2026 application edit window is available on the official website - xatonline.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the editing process.

XAT 2026 Application Edit Window - Click Here

Fields Open for Editing

As mentioned, only a few fields will be open for editing for candidates. Students can check the fields open for editing here. 

  • Academic Qualification

  • Work Experience

  • Test City Preference

Steps to Make Changes in XAT 2026 Applications

The XAT 2026 application edit window will remain open until today. Students can follow the steps provided below to make changes in their XAT 2026 applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2026

Step 2: Click on login

Step 3: Enter the name and email ID

Step 4: Click on the application link

Step 5: Make changes in the fields open for editing

Step 6: Save the changes and click on submit

