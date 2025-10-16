Jammu School Holidays: Schools Closed from Oct 19 to Nov 2, Check Details Here

Jammu School Holiday: Schools in the Jammu division will be closed this week for the upcoming festivals. The school holiday has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir state government for students until the higher secondary level.

As per the announcement made, schools in the Jammu division will be closed from October 19. Personal Officer at Directorate of School Education, Jammu, stated that all government schools and recognised private schools, up to the higher secondary section in Jammu division, will be closed from October 19 to November 2.

Taking into account the festivals, the University of Jammu has also postponed all the exams scheduled to be held on October 20, 22 and 23, 2025. The university has announced a three-day break as part of the festivals. Jammu University Joint Registrar Dr Raj Kumar issued the holiday order notifying that the exams scheduled for October 20, 22 and 23 have been postponed due to festivals falling on these dates.