SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Jammu School Holidays: Schools Closed from Oct 19 to Nov 2, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 16, 2025, 08:51 IST

Jammu Division schools will be closed from October 19 to November 2, 2025, for festivals. The University of Jammu has also postponed the exams. The revised schedule to be released soon. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Jammu Division School Holiday Announced
Jammu Division School Holiday Announced
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • All government and recognised private schools in the Jammu Division are to be closed
  • University of Jammu postpones exams to be held on Oct 20, 22 and 23, 2025
  • Revised schedule for postponed exams to be released shortly

Jammu School Holiday: Schools in the Jammu division will be closed this week for the upcoming festivals. The school holiday has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir state government for students until the higher secondary level.

As per the announcement made, schools in the Jammu division will be closed from October 19. Personal Officer at Directorate of School Education, Jammu, stated that all government schools and recognised private schools, up to the higher secondary section in Jammu division, will be closed from October 19 to November 2.

Taking into account the festivals, the University of Jammu has also postponed all the exams scheduled to be held on October 20, 22 and 23, 2025. The university has announced a three-day break as part of the festivals. Jammu University Joint Registrar Dr Raj Kumar issued the holiday order notifying that the exams scheduled for October 20, 22 and 23 have been postponed due to festivals falling on these dates.

The revised schedule for the postponed exams will be announced by the university officials soon. Students are advised to keep in touch with college authorities or the university website for latest updates.


Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News