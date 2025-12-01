Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Mathematics Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 11 Mathematics: Haryana Board will soon conduct HBSE board examination for the upcoming session 2025-26. The board is releasing the latest exam updates on its official portal. With the exam season approaching, HBSE has released model papers and a marking scheme for classes 9th to 12th for students to stay updated on the latest question patterns. Students who are stressed about their exam preparation and want to practice the questions can refer to the model papers and marking scheme uploaded by the board. Math exams are typically complex for students and require continuous practice to score well in the exam. Therefore, students must solve the Haryana Board Class 11 Mathematics model paper to get their knowledge evaluated. As you read further, you can find direct links to both the Class 11 Maths model paper and the marking scheme.

Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Mathematics Model Paper 2026 Here you can find questions from the HBSE Class 11 Mathematics model paper 2026. SECTION – A This section comprises questions of 1 mark each. 1. If A= {a, b, c, d, e} and B= {d, e, f, g} then (A-B) ∩ (B-A) is (A) ∅ (B) {a, b, c} (C) {f, g} (D) {a, b, c, f, g} 2. If U = {1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9}, A = {1,3,5,7,9}, B = {2,4,6,8}, then (A ∪ B)′ is: (A) {1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9} (B) { } (C) {1,3,5,7,9} (D) {2,4,6,8} 3. 5π 3 in degree measure is: (A) 150° (B) 300° (C) 90° (D) none of these 4. a + ib form of i 9 + i 19 is : (A) i (B) 1 + i (C) 0 + i0 (D) none of these 5. If 1 6! + 1 7! = 𝑋 8! then value of x is: (A) 100 (B) 64 (C) 8 (D) 10 6. 20th term of the G.P. 5 2 , 5 4 , 5 8 , ….. is :

(A) 20 (B) 5 2 20 (C) 5 2 10 (D) 5 2 5 7. The value of x for which the numbers -3/11, x, -11/3 are in G.P. (A) 1 (B) ±1 (C) -1 (D) ±33 8. The derivative of cos (x - a) is: (A) sec (x - a) (B) -cos (x - a) (C) –sin (x - a) (D) None of them 9.If the standard deviation of a data is 5, then its variance is: (A) 25 (B) 5 (C) √5 (D) None of these 10. If A and B are two mutually exclusive events then, (A) A ∩ B = ∅ (B) A ∪ B = ∅ (C) A ∩ B = U (D) None of these 11.Find the number of terms in the expansion of (2x - 5)8 12. Find the equation of the circle with centre (-2, 3) and radius 4 To solve the complete questions from the model paper, check the link shared below to download the PDF. HBSE Class 11 Mathematics Model Paper 2026 PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Mathematics Marking Scheme 2026 Students solving model papers can use the marking schemes provided by HBSE on their official portal to understand section-wise marking and answer techniques. The Haryana board usually releases model papers along with marking schemes. These papers offer a practice before examination to not only get an overview of the question papers but also offer students a trial-and-error moment. Since the paper is a replica of the exam question papers, solving the marking scheme or an otherwise model paper will help students evaluate their overall progress. Unlike other theoretical papers, Mathematics includes multiple-choice questions and a case study. These questions are marked separately; therefore, students are advised to practice the model paper to analyse and understand the answer type.

Students can access the direct link to the HBSE class 11 Mathematics marking scheme PDF from the link shared below: HBSE Class 11 Mathematics Marking Scheme 2026 PDF Importance of Marking Scheme The marking scheme is an extra tool that students get to analyse their overall preparation. This offers students an overview of how to tackle different questions and answer appropriately as per the marking scheme. Understanding the Section-Wise Marking- Solving model papers with the help of the marking scheme helps students understand the different allocation of marks in sections. Some sections are worth 1 mark only, and some carry 8 marks for long-type questions. Through this, students can frame their answers according to the marks required. This secures time and improves the quality of the answer. This also suggests how you should be structuring your answers with headings and without headings for small to long type answers. The number of word counts, etc, is another factor to notice too. Identifying Important Key-Terms: While answering and formatting the answers, students miss or forget about essential key terminology to use in their answers. This greatly impacts the answer writing, and therefore, you may lose marks for not writing answers properly. Self-Evaluation of Your Progress: With the help of the marking scheme, students can self-evaluate their overall performance. You get to analyse your question paper and get an understanding of which part is satisfactory and where you can improve.