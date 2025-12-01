IIT Indore Scholarship 2026: Complete Admission Guide and Other Details

IIT Indore Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is dedicated to making sure that deserving students can pursue their academic objectives in a variety of full-time Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses without being hindered by financial constraints. In order to achieve this, the school provides a wide range of financial aid and scholarships that students can apply for as long as they fulfill certain minimum eligibility and merit requirements.
These well-known scholarship programs are divided into two categories: financial need and academic achievement. The Merit-cum-Means (McM) Scholarship, which targets financially disadvantaged students (usually based on annual family income) who also maintain a high level of academic performance (minimum CGPA), is the most popular type of aid.
In order to ensure inclusivity across all restricted categories, IIT Indore also closely complies with legal obligations by providing special fee exemptions and financial assistance, such as the SC/ST Statutory Fee Waiver. The Teaching/Research Assistantship (TA/RA), which offers a monthly salary in exchange for academic responsibilities, is a crucial type of assistance for postgraduate students. When taken as a whole, these programs free students from undue financial burden so they can devote all of their attention to their academics and research.
How To Apply For The IIT Indore Scholarship 2026?
The majority of IIT Indore's internal scholarships, including the Merit-cum-Means (McM) Scholarship and several fee waivers, are administered internally through the academic or student affairs portal following a student's official admission. The standard IIT Indore scholarship application procedure consists of the following 6 stages:
Secure Enrollment & ID: Get admitted to IIT Indore and formally enroll in your undergraduate or graduate program. To access the online portal, get your valid Institute Student ID.
Access Academic Portal: Sign in to the scholarship portal specified by the Dean of Students' Affairs (DOSA) office or the designated Student Academic Management System (SAMS).
Finish Financial Affidavit: Complete the necessary Scholarship Application Form and send in a notarized Income Affidavit from your parents or legal guardian that lists the gross annual income of the household.
Provide Income Proof: To confirm the financial need requirements, upload the required income proof papers, such as your parents' or guardian's most recent Income Tax Returns (ITR).
Upload Academic Records: In accordance with the requirements of the particular scheme, attach copies of your academic transcripts (such as JEE Advanced rank card, CPI/YPI records) and pertinent category certificates (SC/ST/PwD).
Uphold CPI & Deadline: Make sure the final submission is made before the internal deadline. You must maintain the minimal Cumulative Performance Index (CPI), usually ≥6.0, in order to keep the scholarship in later years.
IIT Indore Scholarship 2026: Eligibility And Fee
Based on academic excellence, financial need, and reserved category status, IIT Indore provides students with a systematic system of scholarships and tuition cost discounts. The waivers greatly lessen the expense for qualified students, however the B.Tech program's fee structure is largely the same among IITs. The main qualifying requirements and financial advantages for the main programs at IIT Indore are summarized in the following table:
Scheme Type
Eligibility Criteria (Means & Merit)
Financial Benefits
Renewal Requirement
Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
Family Income: Annual Gross Income ≤₹5.0 Lakhs (General/OBC). Coverage: Up to 25% of the batch strength.
Full Tuition Fee Waiver + Pocket Allowance (typically ₹1,000 per month).
Must secure and maintain a minimum CPI/CGPA of 7.0 (B.Tech) or 8.0 (M.Sc.).
Full Tuition Fee Remission
Family Income: Annual Gross Income ≤₹1.0 Lakh (General/OBC/EWS).
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Full exemption from the Academic Fee).
Varies, typically maintaining minimum academic standard (CPI≥5.0 for loan remission).
Partial Tuition Fee Remission
Family Income: Annual Gross Income between ₹1.0 Lakh and ₹5.0 Lakhs (General/OBC/EWS).
2/3rd Tuition Fee Waiver (Significantly reduces the academic fee payable).
Varies, typically maintaining minimum academic standard.
SC/ST/PwD Statutory Waiver
Must belong to the SC, ST, or PwD category. Income: No income limit for the tuition fee waiver component.
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Mandatory exemption as per MoE guidelines).
Must maintain minimum academic standards (typically CPI≥6.0).
Contextual Fee Note (for B.Tech):
-
Standard Annual Tuition Fee (Unwaived): ₹2,00,000 (₹1,00,000 per semester).
-
Total 4-Year B.Tech Academic Fee (Unwaived): ₹8,00,000.
