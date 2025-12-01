ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.

The Commerce assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, adhering to the standard 80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Project Work) split common to the Commerce and Humanities streams. The 80-mark theory paper is designed to test your knowledge across the core domains of Business Organisation, Finance, and Trade, utilizing diverse question types from short objective questions to complex long-answer analytical problems. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Management and Finance concepts, is key.