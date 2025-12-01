ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.
The Commerce assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, adhering to the standard 80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Project Work) split common to the Commerce and Humanities streams. The 80-mark theory paper is designed to test your knowledge across the core domains of Business Organisation, Finance, and Trade, utilizing diverse question types from short objective questions to complex long-answer analytical problems. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Management and Finance concepts, is key.
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
Particulars
Details
Conducting Body
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
Exam Name
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam 2025–26
Class
12
Academic Year
2025-26
Subject
Commerce
Total Marks
100 Marks
External Exam Weightage
80 Marks
Internal Assessment Weightage
20 Marks
Types of Questions
MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)
Mode of Exam
Offline (Pen and Paper)
Medium of Exam
Hindi, English
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
Subject Name
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
Commerce
80%
20%
ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Commerce 2025-26
The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Commerce exam, presented in a table format:
Unit
Marks
1. Business Environment
20
2. Sources of Business Finance
15
3. Business Regulations and Practices
20
4. Emerging Trends in Commerce
25
Project Work
20
Total Marks
100
ISC Class 12 Commerce Question Format 2025-26
Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Commerce exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:
SECTION
Type of Questions
No. of Questions
Marks
A
Objective/ VSA
16
1 X 16 = 16
B
Short Answer Questions
8
4 X 8 = 32
C
Long Answer Questions
4
8 X 4 = 32
