IBPS SO Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases IBPS SO Cut Off marks in PDF format after the conclusion of the exam. These cut off marks represent the minimum scores required for candidates to proceed to the subsequent stage. IBPS SO Cut Off is released separately for Prelims, Mains and Final stage.
IBPS SO 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 30 to fill 1007 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies in 11 participating banks. Aspirants gearing up for the exam must know the IBPS SO Previous Year Cut Off to analyse the competition level and refine their preparation strategy. In this article, we have mentioned IBPS SO Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims and Mains to help you prepare well for the upcoming IBPS SO 2025 exam.
IBPS SO Cut Off 2025
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct IBPS SO Prelims Exam on August 30 to fill 1007 vacancies. The cut off marks varies for all categories and posts, including IT Officer, HR Officer, Marketing Officer, etc. IBPS determines cut off marks for Specialist Officers based on various factors, including the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the number of candidates appearing for the test.
How to Check IBPS SO Cut Off 2025
To download the IBPS SO 2025 cut off marks, candidates should follow these steps:
-
Visit the official website at ibps.in
-
Go to career section and click on the “IBPS SO Cut Off and Merit List” download link
-
Click on it and download the cut-off list in PDF format.
-
Review the cut-off according to your category and compare it with your score.
IBPS SO Previous Year Cut Off
Analysing IBPS SO previous year cut off is important for candidates to understand the competition level and set a safe target. This in turn helps aspirants in devising an effective preparation strategy, increasing their chances of qualifying the exam. IBPS SO cut off is determined based on various factors, such as the number of candidates appearing for the exam, difficulty level, and vacancies available.
IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off 2024
This is the first stage of the IBPS SO selection process. Candidates failing to meet the cut-off are eliminated from the recruitment process. It is therefore essential to aim for a score above the cut-off marks to proceed to the next stage, the Mains exam. Check the post-wise IBPS SO Cut Off 2024 in the table below.
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
I.T. OFFICER
|
36
|
33
|
36
|
16.75
|
36
|
15
|
26.25
|
16
|
13.75
|
AGRICULTURAL FIELD OFFICER
|
51
|
46
|
51
|
51
|
51
|
29.38
|
49.88
|
41.33
|
15.88
|
RAJBHASHA ADHIKARI
|
16.25
|
9
|
16.25
|
16.25
|
16.25
|
NA
|
33.75
|
25.75
|
NA
|
LAW OFFICER
|
25.5
|
18
|
28.5
|
28.13
|
33.13
|
12.25
|
28.75
|
12.5
|
17.38
|
HR/PERSONNEL
|
43.25
|
43
|
43.25
|
40.88
|
43.25
|
NA
|
20.13
|
25.13
|
NA
|
MARKETING OFFICER
|
17.25
|
15
|
17.25
|
16.75
|
17.25
|
13.38
|
12.38
|
16.13
|
NA
IBPS SO Cut Off 2024- IT Officer (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
4.50
|
7.25
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
1
|
3.50
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
1.25
|
5
IBPS SO Cut Off 2024- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
5
|
7.75
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
1
|
4.25
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
3
|
6.25
IBPS SO Cut Off 2024- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
4.50
|
7.25
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
1
|
3.50
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
1.25
|
3.25
IBPS SO Cut Off 2024- Law Officer (Scale I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
1
|
3.50
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
1.25
|
3.25
IBPS SO Cut Off 2024- HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
5.75
|
8.50
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
1.75
|
5.25
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
3
|
6.75
IBPS SO Cut Off 2024- Marketing Officer (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
4.50
|
7.25
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
1
|
3.50
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
1.25
|
5
IBPS SO Mains Cut Off 2024
Candidates who qualified Prelims exam were eligible to appear for Mains exam. The category-wise IBPS SO Mains Previous Year Cut Off for all posts is mentioned below:
|
Posts
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
IT Officer (Scale I)
|
13
|
10.25
|
15.50
|
14.75
|
16.50
|
8
|
9.75
|
8
|
7.75
|
Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I)
|
12.50
|
12.50
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
12.50
|
17.50
|
13.25
|
13.25
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)
|
14.75
|
13.50
|
14.75
|
14.75
|
14.75
|
NA
|
18.25
|
20
|
NA
|
Law officer (Scale I)
|
37.50
|
34.75
|
42
|
44
|
44
|
32
|
30.50
|
32.50
|
48
|
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
|
27.25
|
21.25
|
26.75
|
26.50
|
27.25
|
NA
|
19.25
|
22.25
|
NA
|
Marketing Officer (Scale I)
|
14.50
|
14.50
|
14.50
|
18.50
|
18.50
|
19
|
14.75
|
30.50
|
NA
IBPS SO Mains Cut Off 2024 Section-wise
The authorities release the Mains cut-off marks separately for all sections. You can check the section-wise cut-off in the table below.
|
Posts
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cutoff
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
General/EWS
|
IT Officer (Scale I)
|
60
|
7
|
10.25
|
Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I)
|
60
|
13
|
17
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)
|
60
|
12
|
14.5
|
Law officer (Scale I)
|
60
|
30
|
34.5
|
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
|
60
|
18
|
22.25
|
Marketing Officer (Scale I)
|
60
|
15
|
18.5
IBPS SO Previous Year Cut Off Prelims
For FY 2023, the highest cut off went for IT Officer post, closely followed by Agricultural Field Officer and HR/Personnel. Refer to the table below to know post-wise IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off.
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
I.T. OFFICER
|
52.75
|
42
|
54.38
|
49.75
|
54.38
|
14.63
|
37.88
|
23.88
|
21.38
|
AGRICULTURAL FIELD OFFICER
|
36.88
|
34
|
36.88
|
36.88
|
36.88
|
20.13
|
33.88
|
31.75
|
22.38
|
RAJBHASHA ADHIKARI
|
12.63
|
9
|
12.63
|
12.63
|
12.63
|
NA
|
12.25
|
11.13
|
NA
|
LAW OFFICER
|
31.63
|
36
|
32.5
|
31.88
|
35.63
|
15.5
|
24.75
|
13.88
|
NA
|
HR/PERSONNEL
|
39.38
|
39
|
39.38
|
39.38
|
39.38
|
24.38
|
26.63
|
22.63
|
47
|
MARKETING OFFICER
|
10.13
|
10
|
9.38
|
19.75
|
20.13
|
16.75
|
9.13
|
14.88
|
52.75
IBPS SO Cut Off 2023- IT Officer (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
4.00
|
6.25
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
3.00
|
6.00
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
5.50
|
10.25
IBPS SO Cut Off 2023- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
3.50
|
5.75
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
3.00
|
5.75
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
3.50
|
6.00
IBPS SO Cut Off 2023- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
2.75
|
5.00
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
1.50
|
4.50
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
1.00
|
2.00
IBPS SO Cut Off 2023- Law Officer (Scale I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
6.00
|
8.00
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
4.25
|
7.00
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
6.50
|
9.50
IBPS SO Cut Off 2023- HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
5.00
|
7.25
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
4.50
|
7.50
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
7.75
|
12.50
IBPS SO Cut Off 2023- Marketing Officer (Scale-I)
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-off
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWBD
|
EWS/General
|
English Language
|
25
|
2.75
|
5.00
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
1.50
|
4.50
|
General Awareness/ Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
3.25
|
7.75
IBPS SO 2023 Mains Cut Off
Refer to the table below to know IBPS SO Previous Year Cut Off for all posts and categories:
|
Posts
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
IT Officer (Scale I)
|
9.50
|
7.75
|
13.50
|
14
|
14.75
|
10.75
|
10.50
|
19
|
10.25
|
Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I)
|
27.75
|
23.25
|
29
|
29
|
29
|
25
|
25.25
|
23.50
|
17.75
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)
|
23
|
18.50
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
NA
|
25
|
NA
|
NA
|
Law officer (Scale I)
|
28.50
|
NA
|
34.25
|
34.50
|
34.50
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
|
19.50
|
15.50
|
19.50
|
19.50
|
19.50
|
18.75
|
12
|
10.50
|
36.25
|
Marketing Officer (Scale I)
|
16.75
|
16.75
|
16.75
|
21
|
21
|
18
|
17.50
|
23.25
|
18.75
Factors Influencing IBPS Specialist Officer Cut Off
Several factors affect IBPS Specialist Officer cut off marks. These factors are as follows:
-
Number of Applicants
-
Total Vacancies Announced
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
-
Vacancies reserved for Category
-
Normalization Process
