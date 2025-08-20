IBPS SO Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases IBPS SO Cut Off marks in PDF format after the conclusion of the exam. These cut off marks represent the minimum scores required for candidates to proceed to the subsequent stage. IBPS SO Cut Off is released separately for Prelims, Mains and Final stage.

IBPS SO 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 30 to fill 1007 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies in 11 participating banks. Aspirants gearing up for the exam must know the IBPS SO Previous Year Cut Off to analyse the competition level and refine their preparation strategy. In this article, we have mentioned IBPS SO Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims and Mains to help you prepare well for the upcoming IBPS SO 2025 exam.

IBPS SO Cut Off 2025

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct IBPS SO Prelims Exam on August 30 to fill 1007 vacancies. The cut off marks varies for all categories and posts, including IT Officer, HR Officer, Marketing Officer, etc. IBPS determines cut off marks for Specialist Officers based on various factors, including the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the number of candidates appearing for the test.