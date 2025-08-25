ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
IBPS SO Syllabus 2025 is released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for 1007 Specialist Officer Posts. It is divided into two stages: Preliminary and Main Exam. With the IBPS SO Prelims exam scheduled for August 30, it is important to know the subject-wise syllabus. Read on to know the latest IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

IBPS SO Syllabus
IBPS SO Syllabus

IBPS SO Syllabus 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 along with official notification. Those who want to appear for Prelims exam, scheduled for August 30 need to understand the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to prepare well. Being well-versed with the IBPS SO Syllabus will acquaint you with the exam structure and the topics that are likely to be asked, enabling you to formulate a successful preparation strategy. This article outlines the subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and provides essential preparation tips.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2025

IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern are designed to evaluate a candidate's aptitude in English, Reasoning, and Quantitative sections. With 1007 vacancies available, this is a remarkable opportunity for aspirants to secure a reputable job in the banking sector. Therefore, it is crucial to prepare thoroughly by studying the official syllabus PDF, practicing with mock tests, and regularly solving sample papers.

IBPS SO Syllabus PDF Download

Downloading IBPS SO Syllabus will help you avoid getting off track and wasting time on irrelevant topics. You can download syllabus pdf via the direct link shared below:

IBPS SO Syllabus PDF Download

IBPS SO Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Exam is divided into two stages: Prelims tests general aptitude through sections like English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. Mains exam focuses on professional knowledge. The exam pattern for Mains differ for all posts. Check the IBPS SO Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains below.

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

  • IBPS SO Prelims exam will carry a total of 150 multiple-choice questions.

  • A total of 150 questions worth 125 marks are based on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, GK and English.

  • The time duration for each section differs.

For the post of Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

 

      

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry

50

50

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

For other Specialist Officers (Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, IT Officer Scale I

Section

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Mains is a descriptive exam. Candidates securing above the qualifying marks will proceed to the final stage.

For the Posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of Test

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration

Professional Knowledge

60

60

English & Hindi

45 minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Test

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration

Professional Knowledge(Objective)

45

60

English & Hindi

30 minutes

Professional Knowledge(Descriptive)

2

English & Hindi

30 minutes

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus

This is the first stage of IBPS SO selection process. Candidates need to clear it to proceed to the Mains exam. Check the subject-wise syllabus in the table below.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2025 For Prelims

Reasoning

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

General Awareness

Seating Arrangements

Puzzles

Inequalities

Syllogism

Input-Output

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relations

Order and Ranking

Alphanumeric Series

Distance and Direction

Verbal Reasoning

Cloze Test

Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Correction

Para Jumbles

Fill in the Blanks

Para/Sentence Completion

Column Based

Sentence Rearrangement

Word Swap

Sentence Based Error

Spelling Errors

Connectors

Number Series (Missing and Wrong)

Data Interpretation and Caselet

Simplification and Approximation

Quadratic Equation and Quantity Comparison

Data Sufficiency (Two statements)

Mensuration (2D and 3D)

Average, Percentage, Age, Profit & Loss and Discount, Ratio and Proportion, Mixture and Alligation, Number system

Time and Work, Time work and wage, Pipe and Cistern

Time and Distance, Boat and stream, Train

Probability

Simple and Compound Interest

Permutation and Combination

Current Affairs

Banking Awareness

GK Updates

Currencies

Important Places

Books and Authors Awards

Headquarters

Central Government Schemes

Important Days

RBI Circulars

Static Banking

IBPS SO Syllabus for Mains

The IBPS PO Mains exam pattern and syllabus differ for all posts. Aspirants must be well versed with the exam pattern and subject-wise syllabus for the post they have applied for. You can check the detailed IBPS SO Mains Syllabus in the table below.

IT Officer (Scale-I) Syllabus

AFO Syllabus (Agricultural Field Officer Scale-I)

Marketing Officer (Scale-I) Syllabus

Law Officer (Scale-I) Syllabus

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) Syllabus

Database Management System

Data Communication and Networking

Operating System

Software Engineering

Data Structure

Computer Organization and Microprocessor

Object Oriented Programming

Basics of Crop Production

Horticulture

Seed Science

Agronomy and Irrigation

Agricultural Economies

Agricultural Practices

Soil resources

Animal Husbandry

Agroforestry

Ecology

Government Schemes

Basics of Marketing Management

Brand Management

Advertising

PR

Sales

Retail

Business Ethics

Market Segmentation

Market research and forecasting demand

Product Life Cycle

Corporate Social Responsibility

Service Marketing

Marketing Strategies

Banking Regulations

Compliance and Legal Aspects

Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange

Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act

Consumer Protection Act

SARFAES

Banking Ombudsman Scheme

Laws and Actions with the direct link to Banking Sector

Bankers Book Evidence Act

DRT Act

Human Resource Development

Business policy and strategic analysis

Transnational Analysis

Training and Development

Recruitment and Selection

Rewards and Recognition

Industrial Relations

Business Policy and Strategic Analysis

Grievance and Conflict Management

Performance Management and Appraisal

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

