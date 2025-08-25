IBPS SO Syllabus 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 along with official notification. Those who want to appear for Prelims exam, scheduled for August 30 need to understand the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to prepare well. Being well-versed with the IBPS SO Syllabus will acquaint you with the exam structure and the topics that are likely to be asked, enabling you to formulate a successful preparation strategy. This article outlines the subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and provides essential preparation tips.

IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern are designed to evaluate a candidate's aptitude in English, Reasoning, and Quantitative sections. With 1007 vacancies available, this is a remarkable opportunity for aspirants to secure a reputable job in the banking sector. Therefore, it is crucial to prepare thoroughly by studying the official syllabus PDF, practicing with mock tests, and regularly solving sample papers.