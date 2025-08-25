IBPS SO Syllabus 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 along with official notification. Those who want to appear for Prelims exam, scheduled for August 30 need to understand the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to prepare well. Being well-versed with the IBPS SO Syllabus will acquaint you with the exam structure and the topics that are likely to be asked, enabling you to formulate a successful preparation strategy. This article outlines the subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and provides essential preparation tips.
IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern are designed to evaluate a candidate's aptitude in English, Reasoning, and Quantitative sections. With 1007 vacancies available, this is a remarkable opportunity for aspirants to secure a reputable job in the banking sector. Therefore, it is crucial to prepare thoroughly by studying the official syllabus PDF, practicing with mock tests, and regularly solving sample papers.
Downloading IBPS SO Syllabus will help you avoid getting off track and wasting time on irrelevant topics. You can download syllabus pdf via the direct link shared below:
IBPS SO Exam is divided into two stages: Prelims tests general aptitude through sections like English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. Mains exam focuses on professional knowledge. The exam pattern for Mains differ for all posts. Check the IBPS SO Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains below.
IBPS SO Prelims exam will carry a total of 150 multiple-choice questions.
A total of 150 questions worth 125 marks are based on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, GK and English.
The time duration for each section differs.
For the post of Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari
Reasoning
50
50
40 minutes
English Language
50
25
40 minutes
General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry
50
50
40 minutes
Total
150
125
120 minutes
For other Specialist Officers (Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, IT Officer Scale I
Section
No. of Questions
Total Marks
Duration
Reasoning
50
50
40 minutes
English Language
50
25
40 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude
50
50
40 minutes
Total
150
125
120 minutes
IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern
IBPS SO Mains is a descriptive exam. Candidates securing above the qualifying marks will proceed to the final stage.
For the Posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer
Name of Test
Number of Questions
Maximum Marks
Medium of Exam
Duration
Professional Knowledge
60
60
English & Hindi
45 minutes
For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari
Name of Test
Number of Questions
Maximum Marks
Medium of Exam
Duration
Professional Knowledge(Objective)
45
60
English & Hindi
30 minutes
Professional Knowledge(Descriptive)
2
English & Hindi
30 minutes
This is the first stage of IBPS SO selection process. Candidates need to clear it to proceed to the Mains exam. Check the subject-wise syllabus in the table below.
IBPS SO Syllabus 2025 For Prelims
Reasoning
English Language
Quantitative Aptitude
General Awareness
Seating Arrangements
Puzzles
Inequalities
Syllogism
Input-Output
Data Sufficiency
Blood Relations
Order and Ranking
Alphanumeric Series
Distance and Direction
Verbal Reasoning
Cloze Test
Reading Comprehension
Spotting Errors
Sentence Improvement
Sentence Correction
Para Jumbles
Fill in the Blanks
Para/Sentence Completion
Column Based
Sentence Rearrangement
Word Swap
Sentence Based Error
Spelling Errors
Connectors
Number Series (Missing and Wrong)
Data Interpretation and Caselet
Simplification and Approximation
Quadratic Equation and Quantity Comparison
Data Sufficiency (Two statements)
Mensuration (2D and 3D)
Average, Percentage, Age, Profit & Loss and Discount, Ratio and Proportion, Mixture and Alligation, Number system
Time and Work, Time work and wage, Pipe and Cistern
Time and Distance, Boat and stream, Train
Probability
Simple and Compound Interest
Permutation and Combination
Current Affairs
Banking Awareness
GK Updates
Currencies
Important Places
Books and Authors Awards
Headquarters
Central Government Schemes
Important Days
RBI Circulars
Static Banking
The IBPS PO Mains exam pattern and syllabus differ for all posts. Aspirants must be well versed with the exam pattern and subject-wise syllabus for the post they have applied for. You can check the detailed IBPS SO Mains Syllabus in the table below.
IT Officer (Scale-I) Syllabus
AFO Syllabus (Agricultural Field Officer Scale-I)
Marketing Officer (Scale-I) Syllabus
Law Officer (Scale-I) Syllabus
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) Syllabus
Database Management System
Data Communication and Networking
Operating System
Software Engineering
Data Structure
Computer Organization and Microprocessor
Object Oriented Programming
Basics of Crop Production
Horticulture
Seed Science
Agronomy and Irrigation
Agricultural Economies
Agricultural Practices
Soil resources
Animal Husbandry
Agroforestry
Ecology
Government Schemes
Basics of Marketing Management
Brand Management
Advertising
PR
Sales
Retail
Business Ethics
Market Segmentation
Market research and forecasting demand
Product Life Cycle
Corporate Social Responsibility
Service Marketing
Marketing Strategies
Banking Regulations
Compliance and Legal Aspects
Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange
Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act
Consumer Protection Act
SARFAES
Banking Ombudsman Scheme
Laws and Actions with the direct link to Banking Sector
Bankers Book Evidence Act
DRT Act
Human Resource Development
Business policy and strategic analysis
Transnational Analysis
Training and Development
Recruitment and Selection
Rewards and Recognition
Industrial Relations
Business Policy and Strategic Analysis
Grievance and Conflict Management
Performance Management and Appraisal
