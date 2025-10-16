UPPSC APO Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Direct Link Here to Register for 182 Post at uppsc.up.nic.in

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 16, 2025, 11:15 IST

UPPSC APO 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for 182 Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. The online registration window is closing today on 16 October 2015. The eligible and interested candidates must apply through uppsc.up.nic.in before the deadline. Candidates can find the direct link to apply, application procedure, fee structure, eligibility criteria, and other important information on this page.

UPPSC APO 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The UPPSC has released the short notice for the recruitment of 182 APOs on 13 September 2025. The application process started from 16 September onwards with the official detailed notification releasing on the same day. Candidates must hurry up to register as today is the last date to apply for the Assistant Prosecution Officer position. Candidates should visit the official website of UPPSC at www.uppsc.up.nic.in to apply for the UPPSC APO 2025 recruitment.

The UPPSC APO selection process is a three stage process viz, Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates have to necessarily qualify all the stages for the final selection.

UPPSC APO 2025 Application Last Date

UPPSC has released the APO 2025 notification for 182 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The online application process has started from 16 September 2025, and the last date to apply is 16 October 2025. The application correction portal will remain active till 24 October 2025.

Download the UP APO Syllabus 2025

UPPSC APO 2025 Overview

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the recruitment drive to appoint Assistant Prosecution Officers for 182 vacant posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Check the details below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Notification Release

Short notice published on 13 September 2025; detailed on 16 September 2025

Application Start

16 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

16 October 2025 (till end of day)

Correction / Fee Reconciliation

24 October 2025 

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

Steps to Apply for UPPSC APO 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the UPPSC APO posts can check the steps to apply for UPPSC APO 2025 provided below:

  • Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, visit the Apply for Post section and click on the Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment 2025 link.

  • Read the detailed notification and instructions carefully.

  • If not already registered, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process. 

  • Login using OTR credentials and fill in the APO application form.

  • Upload required documents: photograph, signature, educational certificates, etc in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee through online mode only.

  • Preview the application form before final submission.

  • Save the application form for future reference.

UP APO 2025 Application Fee Structure

The candidates are required to pay the UPPSC APO 2025 application fee through online mode either through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. Check the category-wise application fee details here.

Category

Application Fee

Unreserved / EWS / OBC

₹125 (₹100 exam fee + ₹25 online processing)

SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen

₹65 (₹40 exam fee + ₹25 processing)

Persons with Disabilities (PwBD)

₹25 (only processing fee)

