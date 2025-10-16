UPPSC APO Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Direct Link Here to Register for 182 Post at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC APO 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The UPPSC has released the short notice for the recruitment of 182 APOs on 13 September 2025. The application process started from 16 September onwards with the official detailed notification releasing on the same day. Candidates must hurry up to register as today is the last date to apply for the Assistant Prosecution Officer position. Candidates should visit the official website of UPPSC at www.uppsc.up.nic.in to apply for the UPPSC APO 2025 recruitment.

The UPPSC APO selection process is a three stage process viz, Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates have to necessarily qualify all the stages for the final selection.

UPPSC APO 2025 Application Last Date

UPPSC has released the APO 2025 notification for 182 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The online application process has started from 16 September 2025, and the last date to apply is 16 October 2025. The application correction portal will remain active till 24 October 2025.