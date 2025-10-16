UPPSC APO Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Direct Link Here to Register for 182 Post at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC APO 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The UPPSC has released the short notice for the recruitment of 182 APOs on 13 September 2025. The application process started from 16 September onwards with the official detailed notification releasing on the same day. Candidates must hurry up to register as today is the last date to apply for the Assistant Prosecution Officer position. Candidates should visit the official website of UPPSC at www.uppsc.up.nic.in to apply for the UPPSC APO 2025 recruitment.
The UPPSC APO selection process is a three stage process viz, Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates have to necessarily qualify all the stages for the final selection.
UPPSC APO 2025 Application Last Date
UPPSC has released the APO 2025 notification for 182 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The online application process has started from 16 September 2025, and the last date to apply is 16 October 2025. The application correction portal will remain active till 24 October 2025.
UPPSC APO 2025 Overview
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the recruitment drive to appoint Assistant Prosecution Officers for 182 vacant posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Check the details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Notification Release
|
Short notice published on 13 September 2025; detailed on 16 September 2025
|
Application Start
|
16 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
16 October 2025 (till end of day)
|
Correction / Fee Reconciliation
|
24 October 2025
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
Steps to Apply for UPPSC APO 2025
Candidates who wish to apply for the UPPSC APO posts can check the steps to apply for UPPSC APO 2025 provided below:
-
Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, visit the Apply for Post section and click on the Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment 2025 link.
-
Read the detailed notification and instructions carefully.
-
If not already registered, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.
-
Login using OTR credentials and fill in the APO application form.
-
Upload required documents: photograph, signature, educational certificates, etc in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode only.
-
Preview the application form before final submission.
-
Save the application form for future reference.
UPPSC APO 2025 Apply Link
Candidates should apply via the official UPPSC portal: uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates can access the link provided below to apply for the UPPSC APO 2025 recruitment.
Direct Link to Apply for UPPSC APO 2025
UP APO 2025 Application Fee Structure
The candidates are required to pay the UPPSC APO 2025 application fee through online mode either through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. Check the category-wise application fee details here.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Unreserved / EWS / OBC
|
₹125 (₹100 exam fee + ₹25 online processing)
|
SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen
|
₹65 (₹40 exam fee + ₹25 processing)
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwBD)
|
₹25 (only processing fee)
