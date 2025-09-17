UP APO Syllabus 2025: The UP APO Syllabus will help the candidates to prepare well for the exam. The syllabus gives an idea as to how to go about the exam without getting diverted. Candidates must start preparing by carefully reading the syllabus. The syllabus provides an insight into the important topics that need to be covered from the exam perspective.
The UP APO Exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims consists of two parts: General Knowledge and Law. The questions are objective type in nature and there are a total of 150 questions. Those who will clear the Prelims stage will be eligible to sit for the Mains examination. There will be six papers in the Mains examination and they are of descriptive type.
The UP APO Syllabus consists of the syllabus for Prelims and Mains examination. The Prelims syllabus consists of objective-type questions from General Knowledge and Law. The Mains Syllabus consists of six papers, out of which two papers are qualifying in nature i.e., General English and General Hindi. Other papers include General Knowledge, Criminal Law & Procedure, Shakshya Adhiniyam, and Anya Adhiniyam (this includes detailed laws). The UP APO Prelims and Mains Syllabus has been given on this page.
UP APO Prelims Syllabus
The UP APO Prelims Syllabus includes two parts: General Knowledge and Law. There are a total of 150 questions. The questions are objective in nature. The Prelims paper carries 150 marks. Check the Prelims Syllabus below:
Part I: General Knowledge (Total No. of Questions= 50)
-
General Science
-
Current Events of National and International Importance
-
History of India
-
Indian National Movement
-
Indian Polity & Economy
-
World Geography and Population
Part-II Law (Total No. of Questions= 100)
It will cover the following Acts and Law indicated as under:
-
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023
-
The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023
-
The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023
-
U.P.Police Act And Regulations
-
Indian Constitution
UP APO Mains Syllabus
There will be six papers in the UP APO Main examination, out of which the duration of the General English and General Knowledge papers will be one and a half hours each, while the duration of all the other papers has been fixed at three hours each, the details of which are as follows:
-
General Hindi (Question Paper shall be of High School Standard)
-
General English (Question Paper shall be of High School Standard)
-
General Knowledge
-
Criminal Law & Procedure
-
Shakshya Adhiniyam
-
Anya Adhiniyam
The laws covered under Anya Adhiniyam are as follows:
(i) The Arms Act, 1959
(ii) Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012
(iii) The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961
(iv) The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989
(v) The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988
(vi) Information Technology Act, 2000
(vii) The Explosives Act, 1884
(viii) Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,
(ix) Essential Commodities Act, 1955
(x) The U.P. Goonda Control Act, 1970
(xi) U.P. Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986
(xii) Uttar Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prevention Act, 1955
(xiii) U.P. Law Against Prohibition of Conversion Act, 2021
(xiv) Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967
(xv) The Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024
(xvi) The Foreigners Act, 1946.
UP APO Syllabus 2025 PDF Download: Prelims & Mains
Candidates who are going to appear for the UP APO examination can download the UP APO Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link given below:
