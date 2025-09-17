UP APO Syllabus 2025: The UP APO Syllabus will help the candidates to prepare well for the exam. The syllabus gives an idea as to how to go about the exam without getting diverted. Candidates must start preparing by carefully reading the syllabus. The syllabus provides an insight into the important topics that need to be covered from the exam perspective.

The UP APO Exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims consists of two parts: General Knowledge and Law. The questions are objective type in nature and there are a total of 150 questions. Those who will clear the Prelims stage will be eligible to sit for the Mains examination. There will be six papers in the Mains examination and they are of descriptive type.

UP APO Syllabus 2025

The UP APO Syllabus consists of the syllabus for Prelims and Mains examination. The Prelims syllabus consists of objective-type questions from General Knowledge and Law. The Mains Syllabus consists of six papers, out of which two papers are qualifying in nature i.e., General English and General Hindi. Other papers include General Knowledge, Criminal Law & Procedure, Shakshya Adhiniyam, and Anya Adhiniyam (this includes detailed laws). The UP APO Prelims and Mains Syllabus has been given on this page.