SSC CPO Apply Online: Last Day to Register for 3000+ SI Delhi Police and CAPF Vacancies - Link Active at ssc.gov.in

Assam TET Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 16, 2025, 13:45 IST

SSC CPO 2025 Apply Online Last Date: Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from eligible graduates to apply for the 3,283 posts of Delhi Police SI and CAPFs. The candidates can apply through the official website of SSC at www.ssc.gov.in by 16 October 2025 till 11:00 PM. Check this page to get the apply online link, steps to apply for SSC CPO 2025, application last date, and application fee details.

SSC CPO 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for SSC CPO 2025, inviting candidates to apply for 3,283 Sub-Inspector (SI) positions in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) such as BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, and CRPF. This is a great opportunity for the candidates who wish to serve the country by joining these forces. Candidates can apply by 16 October till 11:00 PM as it is the last day. Interested candidates should immediately complete their applications via ssc.gov.in before the deadline.

SSC CPO 2025 Application Last Date

The official notification for SSC CPO 2025 was released on 26 September 2025. The application portal was opened from 26 September itself and the SSC CPO 2025 application last date is 16 October 2025 till 11:00 PM.

SSC CPO 2025 Overview

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Central Police Organisation (CPO) exam to recruit candidates for the post of SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The total number of vacancies announced by the Commission is 3,283, out of which 212 posts are for Delhi Police SI and 3,071 for CAPF SI posts. Check other details below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

SSC CPO (Sub-Inspector Recruitment)

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Purpose

Recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police & CAPFs

Notification Release

26 September 2025 

Application Start

26 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

16 October 2025

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

ssc.gov.in 

Steps to Apply for SSC CPO 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CPO exam 2025 for the posts of SI in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces like BSF, ITBP, CISF, CRPF, and SSB, can follow the steps provided below to fill the application form. 

  • Go to the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, in the Quick Links section, click on the Apply button. A list of latest openings will appear on the screen.

  • Click on the Apply link provided against Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025,2025”.

  • Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) on SSC’s portal, if not already registered. 

  • Login using OTR credentials like username and password and fill the detailed application form.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents in prescribed formats.

  • Pay the application fee in online mode via net banking, credit/debit card, UPI, etc.

  • Double check the application form before final submission and save it for future reference.

SSC CPO 2025 Apply Link

Candidates can visit the official portal of SSC to submit their application form for SSC CPO exam 2025. Access the direct link provided below to fill the application form. Submit your applications before the deadline ends today at 11:00 PM.

Direct Link to Apply for SSC CPO 2025

Apply Here

SSC CPO 2025 Application Fee Structure

The candidates are required to pay SSC CPO application fee to complete their application form submission. The fee can be paid through online mode and the category-wise application fee is mentioned here.

  • General / OBC: ₹100 

  • SC / ST / Women / Ex-Servicemen: Exempted / No Fee 

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

