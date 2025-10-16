SSC CPO Apply Online: Last Day to Register for 3000+ SI Delhi Police and CAPF Vacancies - Link Active at ssc.gov.in

SSC CPO 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for SSC CPO 2025, inviting candidates to apply for 3,283 Sub-Inspector (SI) positions in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) such as BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, and CRPF. This is a great opportunity for the candidates who wish to serve the country by joining these forces. Candidates can apply by 16 October till 11:00 PM as it is the last day. Interested candidates should immediately complete their applications via ssc.gov.in before the deadline.

SSC CPO 2025 Application Last Date

The official notification for SSC CPO 2025 was released on 26 September 2025. The application portal was opened from 26 September itself and the SSC CPO 2025 application last date is 16 October 2025 till 11:00 PM.