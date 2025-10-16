SSC CPO Apply Online: Last Day to Register for 3000+ SI Delhi Police and CAPF Vacancies - Link Active at ssc.gov.in

SSC CPO 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for SSC CPO 2025, inviting candidates to apply for 3,283 Sub-Inspector (SI) positions in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) such as BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, and CRPF. This is a great opportunity for the candidates who wish to serve the country by joining these forces. Candidates can apply by 16 October till 11:00 PM as it is the last day. Interested candidates should immediately complete their applications via ssc.gov.in before the deadline.
SSC CPO 2025 Application Last Date
The official notification for SSC CPO 2025 was released on 26 September 2025. The application portal was opened from 26 September itself and the SSC CPO 2025 application last date is 16 October 2025 till 11:00 PM.
SSC CPO 2025 Overview
The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Central Police Organisation (CPO) exam to recruit candidates for the post of SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The total number of vacancies announced by the Commission is 3,283, out of which 212 posts are for Delhi Police SI and 3,071 for CAPF SI posts. Check other details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC CPO (Sub-Inspector Recruitment)
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Purpose
|
Recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police & CAPFs
|
Notification Release
|
Application Start
|
26 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
16 October 2025
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
Steps to Apply for SSC CPO 2025
Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CPO exam 2025 for the posts of SI in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces like BSF, ITBP, CISF, CRPF, and SSB, can follow the steps provided below to fill the application form.
-
Go to the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, in the Quick Links section, click on the Apply button. A list of latest openings will appear on the screen.
-
Click on the Apply link provided against “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025,2025”.
-
Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) on SSC’s portal, if not already registered.
-
Login using OTR credentials like username and password and fill the detailed application form.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents in prescribed formats.
-
Pay the application fee in online mode via net banking, credit/debit card, UPI, etc.
-
Double check the application form before final submission and save it for future reference.
SSC CPO 2025 Apply Link
Candidates can visit the official portal of SSC to submit their application form for SSC CPO exam 2025. Access the direct link provided below to fill the application form. Submit your applications before the deadline ends today at 11:00 PM.
|
Direct Link to Apply for SSC CPO 2025
SSC CPO 2025 Application Fee Structure
The candidates are required to pay SSC CPO application fee to complete their application form submission. The fee can be paid through online mode and the category-wise application fee is mentioned here.
