Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Application Process and More

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 16, 2025, 13:45 IST

The Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 invites eligible candidates to join the Army as technical officers. This article provides complete guidance on eligibility, application process, fees, required documents, and step-by-step instructions for online submission. Candidates can follow this guide to ensure a smooth and error-free application process for TES 55 2025.

Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army has opened the application process for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 55, offering a prestigious opportunity for young science students to join the Army as officers. This recruitment is ideal for candidates with strong academic skills in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. 

The selection process is competitive, and candidates must carefully understand the eligibility, application process, and selection stages. This article provides complete guidance for the Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online, helping aspirants prepare and apply without confusion.

The Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process allows eligible candidates to submit their applications safely and conveniently through the official portal. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying. Candidates should collect all necessary documents, such as mark sheets, certificates, and personal details before starting the application. 

Completing the application on time is crucial, as late submissions are not accepted. Candidates must follow the instructions properly to ensure the application is accepted without errors.

Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 is conducted to select young candidates for technical officer positions in the Army. The table below provides a clear summary of important details:

Details

Information

Recruitment Name

Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025

Posts

Technical Cadre Officers

Mode of Application

Online

Eligibility

10+2 Science (Physics, Chemistry, Maths)

Age Limit

16.5 to 19.5 years

Selection Process

Written Exam, SSB Interview, Medical Test

Official Website

joinindianarmy.nic.in

Application Start Date

Check official notification

Application End Date

Check official notification

Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Direct Link

Candidates can apply online for the Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online by visiting the official portal. Candidates must ensure all documents and personal information are ready. Carefully follow the instructions on the portal to avoid mistakes.

Apply Online for Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025

Documents Required for Indian Army TES 55 Apply Online 2025

Candidates must ensure they have all the required documents ready before applying for the Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025. Submitting incomplete or incorrect documents may lead to rejection of the application. The following are the important documents:

  1. Educational Certificates (10th and 12th mark sheets and passing certificates)

  2. Birth Certificate/Proof of Date of Birth 

  3. Category Certificate (if applicable) 

  4. Domicile/Residence Certificate 

  5. Identity Proof 

  6. Passport Size Photograph 

  7. Signature

  8. Other Certificates (Any additional certificates requested in the official notification)

How to Apply for Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025?

The application process for Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online is simple if followed step by step:

  1. Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

  2. Create an account with a valid email ID and mobile number.

  3. Enter the full name, date of birth, gender, and education details.

  4. Upload scanned copies of mark sheets, certificates, photograph, and signature as instructed.

  5. Pay the application fee (if required) through online methods.

  6. Check all information carefully before final submission.

  7. Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Check:

Indian Army TES 55 Application Fees 2025

The Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online may require a small application fee for some candidates. The table below explains the fee structure:

Category

Fee (INR)

General

200

OBC

200

SC/ST

Nil

Payment Mode

Online (Debit/Credit/Net Banking)

Indian Army TES 55 Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must meet certain conditions to apply for the Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025:

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. A minimum of 70% marks is preferred.

  • Age Limit: Candidates must be aged between 16.5 to 19.5 years at the time of joining.

  • Nationality: Candidate must be an Indian citizen.

  • Medical Fitness: Candidates must meet Indian Army medical standards.

  • Marital Status: Only unmarried candidates can apply.

