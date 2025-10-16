Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Application Process and More

Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army has opened the application process for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 55, offering a prestigious opportunity for young science students to join the Army as officers. This recruitment is ideal for candidates with strong academic skills in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The selection process is competitive, and candidates must carefully understand the eligibility, application process, and selection stages. This article provides complete guidance for the Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online, helping aspirants prepare and apply without confusion.

Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The Indian Army TES 55 Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process allows eligible candidates to submit their applications safely and conveniently through the official portal. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying. Candidates should collect all necessary documents, such as mark sheets, certificates, and personal details before starting the application.