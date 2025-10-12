Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for MTS, Clerk and Poster at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 has started for various Group C civilian posts under the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME). This official DG EME Notification 2025 invites applications for posts like Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Washerman, Stenographer Grade-II, and Junior Technical Training Instructor. The recruitment aims to fill 69 vacancies across India. Candidates can Apply Indian Army Group C online through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in between October 11, 2025, and November 15, 2025. Candidates can check more details about application process here. Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 for DG EME Group C Vacancies is open now, and interested candidates can apply through the official website. The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has released this notification to hire skilled civilians for different trades under the Indian Army.

All posts are non-gazetted civilian roles with all-India service liability. Candidates must carefully read the DG EME Notification 2025 before applying. The recruitment process includes a written test, skill test, document verification, and a medical exam. The last date to Apply Indian Army Group C is November 15, 2025. Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Overview The DG EME Notification 2025 gives complete details about available posts, qualifications, and application procedures. Candidates can check the overview in the table below. Particulars Details Organization Indian Army – Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME) Post Name Group C Civilian Posts Total Vacancies 69 Mode of Application Online/Offline Application Dates October 11, 2025 – November 15, 2025 Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in Job Location Across India

Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The important dates related to the DG EME Notification 2025 are mentioned below. Candidates should note these dates carefully to avoid missing any deadline. Event Date Notification Release Date October 11, 2025 Application Start Date October 11, 2025 Last Date to Apply November 15, 2025 Written Exam Date To be announced Skill Test Date To be announced How to Apply for Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025? Candidates who wish to Apply Indian Army Group C under the DG EME department must follow the steps below carefully: Step 1: Visit the official Indian Army website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” or “What’s New” section on the homepage. Step 3: Click on the link titled “DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online.”

Step 4: Read the detailed DG EME Notification 2025 carefully. Step 5: Fill out the Indian Army Online Application form with correct personal and educational details. Step 6: Upload your photograph, signature, and necessary documents. Step 7: Review your form carefully and click "Submit." Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future use.

Indian Army DG EME Group C Application Fee 2025 There is no application fee for any post under the Indian Army Recruitment 2025. Candidates belonging to all categories, General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, or PWD, are exempted from paying any fee. This makes the DG EME Group C Vacancies accessible for everyone, promoting fairness and equal opportunity in recruitment. Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions specified in the DG EME Notification 2025 before applying. Eligibility criteria include educational qualification and age limit, which differ based on the post. Check the eligibility criteria in the table below: Post Name Vacancies Age Limit Qualification Junior Technical Training Instructor 2 21–30 years Degree/Diploma in relevant field Stenographer Grade-II 2 18–25 years 12th Pass + Stenography Knowledge Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 25 18–25 years 12th Pass + Typing Skills Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 37 18–25 years 10th Pass Washerman 14 18–25 years 10th Pass Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Selection Process The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 selection process involves several stages to ensure a fair evaluation of candidates: