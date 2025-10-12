Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for MTS, Clerk and Poster at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 has started for various Group C civilian posts under the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME). This official DG EME Notification 2025 invites applications for posts like Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Washerman, Stenographer Grade-II, and Junior Technical Training Instructor. The recruitment aims to fill 69 vacancies across India.
Candidates can Apply Indian Army Group C online through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in between October 11, 2025, and November 15, 2025. Candidates can check more details about application process here.
Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 for DG EME Group C Vacancies is open now, and interested candidates can apply through the official website. The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has released this notification to hire skilled civilians for different trades under the Indian Army.
All posts are non-gazetted civilian roles with all-India service liability. Candidates must carefully read the DG EME Notification 2025 before applying. The recruitment process includes a written test, skill test, document verification, and a medical exam. The last date to Apply Indian Army Group C is November 15, 2025.
Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Overview
The DG EME Notification 2025 gives complete details about available posts, qualifications, and application procedures. Candidates can check the overview in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Indian Army – Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME)
|
Post Name
|
Group C Civilian Posts
|
Total Vacancies
|
69
|
Mode of Application
|
Online/Offline
|
Application Dates
|
October 11, 2025 – November 15, 2025
|
Official Website
|
joinindianarmy.nic.in
|
Job Location
|
Across India
Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The important dates related to the DG EME Notification 2025 are mentioned below. Candidates should note these dates carefully to avoid missing any deadline.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
October 11, 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
October 11, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
November 15, 2025
|
Written Exam Date
|
To be announced
|
Skill Test Date
|
To be announced
How to Apply for Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025?
Candidates who wish to Apply Indian Army Group C under the DG EME department must follow the steps below carefully:
Step 1: Visit the official Indian Army website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” or “What’s New” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link titled “DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online.”
Step 4: Read the detailed DG EME Notification 2025 carefully.
Step 5: Fill out the Indian Army Online Application form with correct personal and educational details.
Step 6: Upload your photograph, signature, and necessary documents.
Step 7: Review your form carefully and click “Submit.”
Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future use.
Also Check: Indian Army Rally Bharti 2025 Across India
Indian Army DG EME Group C Application Fee 2025
There is no application fee for any post under the Indian Army Recruitment 2025. Candidates belonging to all categories, General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, or PWD, are exempted from paying any fee.
This makes the DG EME Group C Vacancies accessible for everyone, promoting fairness and equal opportunity in recruitment.
Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions specified in the DG EME Notification 2025 before applying. Eligibility criteria include educational qualification and age limit, which differ based on the post. Check the eligibility criteria in the table below:
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Age Limit
|
Qualification
|
Junior Technical Training Instructor
|
2
|
21–30 years
|
Degree/Diploma in relevant field
|
Stenographer Grade-II
|
2
|
18–25 years
|
12th Pass + Stenography Knowledge
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
|
25
|
18–25 years
|
12th Pass + Typing Skills
|
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
|
37
|
18–25 years
|
10th Pass
|
Washerman
|
14
|
18–25 years
|
10th Pass
Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Selection Process
The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 selection process involves several stages to ensure a fair evaluation of candidates:
-
Written Examination
-
Skill Test/Trade Test
-
Document Verification
-
Medical Examination
Indian Army DG EME Group C Vacancy Details 2025
The DG EME Group C Vacancies cover several posts in technical and non-technical categories. Check the vacancy details in the table below:
|
Post
|
Vacancy
|
Type
|
MTS
|
37
|
Support Staff
|
LDC
|
25
|
Clerical Staff
|
Washerman
|
14
|
Maintenance Staff
|
Stenographer Grade-II
|
2
|
Administrative
|
Junior Technical Training Instructor
|
2
|
Technical
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation