Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for MTS, Clerk and Poster at joinindianarmy.nic.in

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 12, 2025, 11:41 IST

The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 under the DG EME department invites online applications for 69 Group C civilian posts, including MTS, Clerk, and Washerman. Eligible candidates can apply from October 11 to November 15, 2025, through joinindianarmy.nic.in. The selection process includes a written test, skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

Indian Army DE EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins

The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 has started for various Group C civilian posts under the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME). This official DG EME Notification 2025 invites applications for posts like Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Washerman, Stenographer Grade-II, and Junior Technical Training Instructor. The recruitment aims to fill 69 vacancies across India. 

Candidates can Apply Indian Army Group C online through the official website,  joinindianarmy.nic.in between October 11, 2025, and November 15, 2025. Candidates can check more details about application process here.

Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 for DG EME Group C Vacancies is open now, and interested candidates can apply through the official website. The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has released this notification to hire skilled civilians for different trades under the Indian Army. 

All posts are non-gazetted civilian roles with all-India service liability. Candidates must carefully read the DG EME Notification 2025 before applying. The recruitment process includes a written test, skill test, document verification, and a medical exam. The last date to Apply Indian Army Group C is November 15, 2025.

Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Overview

The DG EME Notification 2025 gives complete details about available posts, qualifications, and application procedures. Candidates can check the overview in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Indian Army – Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME)

Post Name

Group C Civilian Posts

Total Vacancies

69

Mode of Application

Online/Offline

Application Dates

October 11, 2025 – November 15, 2025

Official Website

joinindianarmy.nic.in

Job Location

Across India

Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The important dates related to the DG EME Notification 2025 are mentioned below. Candidates should note these dates carefully to avoid missing any deadline.

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

October 11, 2025

Application Start Date

October 11, 2025

Last Date to Apply

November 15, 2025

Written Exam Date

To be announced

Skill Test Date

To be announced

How to Apply for Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025?

Candidates who wish to Apply Indian Army Group C under the DG EME department must follow the steps below carefully:

Step 1: Visit the official Indian Army website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” or “What’s New” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online.”

Step 4: Read the detailed DG EME Notification 2025 carefully.

Step 5: Fill out the Indian Army Online Application form with correct personal and educational details.

Step 6: Upload your photograph, signature, and necessary documents.

Step 7: Review your form carefully and click “Submit.”

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future use.

Indian Army DG EME Group C Application Fee 2025

There is no application fee for any post under the Indian Army Recruitment 2025. Candidates belonging to all categories, General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, or PWD, are exempted from paying any fee.

This makes the DG EME Group C Vacancies accessible for everyone, promoting fairness and equal opportunity in recruitment.

Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions specified in the DG EME Notification 2025 before applying. Eligibility criteria include educational qualification and age limit, which differ based on the post. Check the eligibility criteria in the table below:

Post Name

Vacancies

Age Limit

Qualification

Junior Technical Training Instructor

2

21–30 years

Degree/Diploma in relevant field

Stenographer Grade-II

2

18–25 years

12th Pass + Stenography Knowledge

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

25

18–25 years

12th Pass + Typing Skills

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

37

18–25 years

10th Pass

Washerman

14

18–25 years

10th Pass

Indian Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

The Indian Army Recruitment 2025 selection process involves several stages to ensure a fair evaluation of candidates:

  1. Written Examination

  2. Skill Test/Trade Test 

  3. Document Verification 

  4. Medical Examination 

Indian Army DG EME Group C Vacancy Details 2025

The DG EME Group C Vacancies cover several posts in technical and non-technical categories. Check the vacancy details in the table below:

Post

Vacancy

Type

MTS

37

Support Staff

LDC

25

Clerical Staff

Washerman

14

Maintenance Staff

Stenographer Grade-II

2

Administrative

Junior Technical Training Instructor

2

Technical

