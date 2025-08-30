KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025, August 30 Shift 1: Prelims Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Memory-Based Questions

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 30, 2025, 12:31 IST

IBPS SO 2025 Analysis: The first shift of the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2025 on August 30 has been conducted. Candidates reviewed the paper as easy to moderate. Check section-wise exam analysis, difficulty level, and expected good attempts here.

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 – August 30, Shift 1 Paper Review and Good Attempts
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 – August 30, Shift 1 Paper Review and Good Attempts

IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IBPS SO 2025 Prelims exam has been successfully conducted, and candidates who appeared for the exam reviewed the overall difficulty level as Moderate. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) scheduled the Specialist Officer (SO) exam for August 30. Here, we have prepared a detailed IBPS SO exam analysis, including section-wise good attempts, difficulty level, and memory-based questions. This analysis will help aspirants planning to appear for the exam in the future to understand the overall exam trend and plan their preparation accordingly.

IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025

IBPS SO Prelims 30 August, 1st shift maintained an easy to moderate level, with all three sections being manageable. Those who have prepared well and have good time management skills can easily secure above IBPS SO Cut Off 2025. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam in the next shift should focus on speed and accuracy to maximise their performance.

IBPS SO Difficulty Level 2025

The first shift of IBPS SO Prelims was rated Easy to Moderate in terms of difficulty. The exam maintained a well-balanced level, enabling well-prepared candidates to attempt a considerable number of questions within the given time. The section-wise difficulty level is updated here for your reference.

Sections

Difficulty Level

English Language

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude/

General Awareness

Moderate

Total

Moderate

Also, check:

IBPS SO Good Attempts 2025

The overall good attempts for the exam range between 80-86 questions out of 100. Section-wise, candidates managed 29-31 in English, 26-28 in Reasoning Ability, and 25-27 in Quantitative Aptitude/General Awareness, indicating a moderate difficulty level.

Good attempts play a major role in estimating the IBPS SO cut-off marks—the higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off.

Sections

Good Attempts

English Language

29-31

Reasoning Ability

26-28

Quantitative Aptitude/

General Awareness

25-27

Total

80-86

IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025 English

The difficulty level of questions asked from English section was easy to moderate. The maximum number of questions were bsed on Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Swap the word and more.

Topics No. of Questions
Reading Comprehension 16 to 20
Cloze Test 06
Word Usafe 03
Error Detection 05
Rearrangement 04 to 05
Swap the word 04 to 05
Replacement 03 to 04
Miscellaneous 02 to 08
Total 50

IBPS SO Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude Questions Asked

Candidates find Quant section a bit challenging and time consuming. Check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.

Topics Number of questions
Wrong Number Series 06
Pie Chart Data Interpretation 06
Tabular Data Interpretation 06
Line Graph Data Interpretation 06
Caselet DI 06
Data Sufficiency 03
Arithmetic 11
Total  50

IBPS SO Exam Analysis 30 August Shift 1: Reasoning

A total of 10 questions were based on  floor based puzzle and parallel row seating arrangement. The difficulty level of IBPS SO Reasoning section was moderate. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.

Topics No. of Questions
Puzzles and Seating Arrangements 10
Input-Output 05
Direction 03-04
Assumption 03
Alphanumeric 03
Coding Decoding 01
Blood Relation 05
Inequality 05
Total 50

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News