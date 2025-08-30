IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IBPS SO 2025 Prelims exam has been successfully conducted, and candidates who appeared for the exam reviewed the overall difficulty level as Moderate. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) scheduled the Specialist Officer (SO) exam for August 30. Here, we have prepared a detailed IBPS SO exam analysis, including section-wise good attempts, difficulty level, and memory-based questions. This analysis will help aspirants planning to appear for the exam in the future to understand the overall exam trend and plan their preparation accordingly.
IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025
IBPS SO Prelims 30 August, 1st shift maintained an easy to moderate level, with all three sections being manageable. Those who have prepared well and have good time management skills can easily secure above IBPS SO Cut Off 2025. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam in the next shift should focus on speed and accuracy to maximise their performance.
IBPS SO Difficulty Level 2025
The first shift of IBPS SO Prelims was rated Easy to Moderate in terms of difficulty. The exam maintained a well-balanced level, enabling well-prepared candidates to attempt a considerable number of questions within the given time. The section-wise difficulty level is updated here for your reference.
|
Sections
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude/
General Awareness
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
Moderate
Also, check:
IBPS SO Good Attempts 2025
The overall good attempts for the exam range between 80-86 questions out of 100. Section-wise, candidates managed 29-31 in English, 26-28 in Reasoning Ability, and 25-27 in Quantitative Aptitude/General Awareness, indicating a moderate difficulty level.
Good attempts play a major role in estimating the IBPS SO cut-off marks—the higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off.
|
Sections
|
Good Attempts
|
English Language
|
29-31
|
Reasoning Ability
|
26-28
|
Quantitative Aptitude/
General Awareness
|
25-27
|
Total
|
80-86
IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025 English
The difficulty level of questions asked from English section was easy to moderate. The maximum number of questions were bsed on Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Swap the word and more.
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Reading Comprehension
|16 to 20
|Cloze Test
|06
|Word Usafe
|03
|Error Detection
|05
|Rearrangement
|04 to 05
|Swap the word
|04 to 05
|Replacement
|03 to 04
|Miscellaneous
|02 to 08
|Total
|50
IBPS SO Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude Questions Asked
Candidates find Quant section a bit challenging and time consuming. Check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.
|Topics
|Number of questions
|Wrong Number Series
|06
|Pie Chart Data Interpretation
|06
|Tabular Data Interpretation
|06
|Line Graph Data Interpretation
|06
|Caselet DI
|06
|Data Sufficiency
|03
|Arithmetic
|11
|Total
|50
IBPS SO Exam Analysis 30 August Shift 1: Reasoning
A total of 10 questions were based on floor based puzzle and parallel row seating arrangement. The difficulty level of IBPS SO Reasoning section was moderate. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.
|Topics
|No. of Questions
|Puzzles and Seating Arrangements
|10
|Input-Output
|05
|Direction
|03-04
|Assumption
|03
|Alphanumeric
|03
|Coding Decoding
|01
|Blood Relation
|05
|Inequality
|05
|Total
|50
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation