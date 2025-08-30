IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IBPS SO 2025 Prelims exam has been successfully conducted, and candidates who appeared for the exam reviewed the overall difficulty level as Moderate. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) scheduled the Specialist Officer (SO) exam for August 30. Here, we have prepared a detailed IBPS SO exam analysis, including section-wise good attempts, difficulty level, and memory-based questions. This analysis will help aspirants planning to appear for the exam in the future to understand the overall exam trend and plan their preparation accordingly. IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025 IBPS SO Prelims 30 August, 1st shift maintained an easy to moderate level, with all three sections being manageable. Those who have prepared well and have good time management skills can easily secure above IBPS SO Cut Off 2025. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam in the next shift should focus on speed and accuracy to maximise their performance.

IBPS SO Difficulty Level 2025 The first shift of IBPS SO Prelims was rated Easy to Moderate in terms of difficulty. The exam maintained a well-balanced level, enabling well-prepared candidates to attempt a considerable number of questions within the given time. The section-wise difficulty level is updated here for your reference. Sections Difficulty Level English Language Moderate Reasoning Ability Moderate Quantitative Aptitude/ General Awareness Moderate Total Moderate Also, check: IBPS SO Syllabus

IBPS SO Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Exam Cemtres List IBPS SO Good Attempts 2025 The overall good attempts for the exam range between 80-86 questions out of 100. Section-wise, candidates managed 29-31 in English, 26-28 in Reasoning Ability, and 25-27 in Quantitative Aptitude/General Awareness, indicating a moderate difficulty level.

Good attempts play a major role in estimating the IBPS SO cut-off marks—the higher the number of good attempts, the higher the expected cut-off. Sections Good Attempts English Language 29-31 Reasoning Ability 26-28 Quantitative Aptitude/ General Awareness 25-27 Total 80-86 IBPS SO Exam Analysis 2025 English The difficulty level of questions asked from English section was easy to moderate. The maximum number of questions were bsed on Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Swap the word and more. Topics No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 16 to 20 Cloze Test 06 Word Usafe 03 Error Detection 05 Rearrangement 04 to 05 Swap the word 04 to 05 Replacement 03 to 04 Miscellaneous 02 to 08 Total 50 IBPS SO Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude Questions Asked