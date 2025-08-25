IBPS SO Exam Centres 2025 List: IBPS SO Exam 2025 is one the most anticipated recruitment drives for aspirants joining banking sector as Specialist Officer. With the Prelims exam scheduled for August 30 to fill 1007 vacancies and the mains exam expected to be conducted in November, the IBPS has released the list of exam centres where candidates have to appear for the exam. It was released along with the official notification pdf. Understanding the available options for IBPS SO exam centres is important to plan travel and ensure a smooth examination process. IBPS SO Exam Centres IBPS conducts the IBPS SO exam at various centers across all states and union territories in India. The exam is held in online mode for both the Preliminary and Main stages. These centers are allotted based on the preferences provided by candidates during the application process.

The exact details of the exam venue are mentioned on the admit card, which candidates must carry to the exam centre. It is advisable to reach the venue well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. IBPS SO Prelims Exam Centres IBPS SO Prelims will be conducted in approximately 34 states/ UTs of India to accommodate the high volume of applicants. This is the first stage of the selection process, and candidates securing above IBPS SO cut off will be eligible to proceed to the next stage. The exam center details will be mentioned in the admit card along with shift timings and other important details. Check the complete List of IBPS SO Exam Centres in the table below. State /UT / NCR State Code Preliminary Examination Centre Andaman & Nicobar 11 Port Blair Andhra Pradesh 12 Ananthapur, Eluru, Guntur/ Vijaywada , Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh 13 Naharlagun Assam 14 Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar 15 Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur Chandigarh 16 Chandigarh/Mohali Chhattisgarh 17 Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 18 Surat, Jamnagar Delhi 19 Delhi/New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Faridabad, Ghaziabad Goa 20 Panaji Gujarat 21 Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat/ Bardoli, Vadodara, Haryana 22 Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh 23 Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Una Jammu & Kashmir 24 Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Baramullah Jharkhand 25 Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka 26 Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Dharwad/ Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi Kerala 27 Alappuzha, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Ladakh 28 Leh, Kargil Lakshadweep 29 Kavaratti Madhya Pradesh 30 Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra 31 Amravati, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai/ MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune Manipur 32 Imphal, Kakching Meghalaya 33 Shillong, Tura Mizoram 34 Aizawl Nagaland 35 Kohima, Dimapur Odisha 36 Balasore, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry 37 Puducherry Punjab 38 Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara Rajasthan 39 Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur, Sriganganagar Sikkim 40 Gangtok Tamil Nadu 41 Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Madurai, Nagercoil/ Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Dharampuri, Namakkal, Thoothukudi, Tirupur, Viluppuram Telangana 42 Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad Tripura 43 Agartala Uttar Pradesh 44 Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida / Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Varanasi, Ghazipur Uttarakhand 45 Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee West Bengal 46 Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata/ Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri

IBPS SO Exam Centres 2025 Mains IBPS SO Mains Exam is conducted at fewer centres compared to the Preliminary exam, focusing on major cities across the country. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims are eligible to appear for the Mains, and the exam centres for this stage are allotted based on the preferences selected during registration. State /UT / NCR State Code Main Examination Centre Andaman & Nicobar 11 Port Blair Andhra Pradesh 12 Guntur/ Vijaywada, Kurnool, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh 13 Naharlagun Assam 14 Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar Bihar 15 Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur Chandigarh 16 Chandigarh/Mohali Chhattisgarh 17 Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur Raipur Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 18 Surat Delhi 19 Delhi/New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Faridabad, Ghaziabad Goa 20 Panaji Gujarat 21 Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat/ Bardoli Haryana 22 Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh 23 Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una Jammu & Kashmir 24 Jammu, Samba, Srinagar Jharkhand 25 Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka 26 Bengaluru , Belagavi (Belgaum), Dharwad/Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi Kerala 27 Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Ladakh 28 Leh, Kargil Lakshadweep 29 Kavaratti Madhya Pradesh 30 Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra 31 Amravati, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai/ MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune Manipur 32 Imphal, Kakching Meghalaya 33 Shillong, Tura Mizoram 34 Aizawl Nagaland 35 Kohima, Dimapur Odisha 36 Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry 37 Puducherry Punjab 38 Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Phagwara Rajasthan 39 Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sikar Sikkim 40 Gangtok Tamil Nadu 41 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Namakkal, Tirunelveli Telangana 42 Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal Tripura 43 Agartala Uttar Pradesh 44 Lucknow, Meerut, Noida/ Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Uttarakhand 45 Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee West Bengal 46 Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata/ Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri