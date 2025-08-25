IBPS SO Exam Centres 2025 List: IBPS SO Exam 2025 is one the most anticipated recruitment drives for aspirants joining banking sector as Specialist Officer. With the Prelims exam scheduled for August 30 to fill 1007 vacancies and the mains exam expected to be conducted in November, the IBPS has released the list of exam centres where candidates have to appear for the exam. It was released along with the official notification pdf. Understanding the available options for IBPS SO exam centres is important to plan travel and ensure a smooth examination process.
IBPS SO Exam Centres
IBPS conducts the IBPS SO exam at various centers across all states and union territories in India. The exam is held in online mode for both the Preliminary and Main stages. These centers are allotted based on the preferences provided by candidates during the application process.
The exact details of the exam venue are mentioned on the admit card, which candidates must carry to the exam centre. It is advisable to reach the venue well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Centres
IBPS SO Prelims will be conducted in approximately 34 states/ UTs of India to accommodate the high volume of applicants. This is the first stage of the selection process, and candidates securing above IBPS SO cut off will be eligible to proceed to the next stage. The exam center details will be mentioned in the admit card along with shift timings and other important details. Check the complete List of IBPS SO Exam Centres in the table below.
|
State /UT / NCR
|
State Code
|
Preliminary Examination Centre
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
11
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
12
|
Ananthapur, Eluru, Guntur/ Vijaywada , Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam,
Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
13
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
14
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
15
|
Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur
|
Chandigarh
|
16
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
17
|
Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
and Daman & Diu
|
18
|
Surat, Jamnagar
|
Delhi
|
19
|
Delhi/New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Faridabad, Ghaziabad
|
Goa
|
20
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
21
|
Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat/ Bardoli, Vadodara,
|
Haryana
|
22
|
Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
23
|
Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
24
|
Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Baramullah
|
Jharkhand
|
25
|
Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur,
Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
26
|
Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Dharwad/ Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi
|
Kerala
|
27
|
Alappuzha, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad,
Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
Ladakh
|
28
|
Leh, Kargil
|
Lakshadweep
|
29
|
Kavaratti
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
30
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna,
Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
31
|
Amravati, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai/ MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune
|
Manipur
|
32
|
Imphal, Kakching
|
Meghalaya
|
33
|
Shillong, Tura
|
Mizoram
|
34
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
35
|
Kohima, Dimapur
|
Odisha
|
36
|
Balasore, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
37
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
38
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara
|
Rajasthan
|
39
|
Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur, Sriganganagar
|
Sikkim
|
40
|
Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
41
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Madurai, Nagercoil/ Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Dharampuri, Namakkal, Thoothukudi, Tirupur, Viluppuram
|
Telangana
|
42
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad
|
Tripura
|
43
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
44
|
Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida / Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Varanasi, Ghazipur
|
Uttarakhand
|
45
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
46
|
Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata/ Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri
IBPS SO Exam Centres 2025 Mains
IBPS SO Mains Exam is conducted at fewer centres compared to the Preliminary exam, focusing on major cities across the country. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims are eligible to appear for the Mains, and the exam centres for this stage are allotted based on the preferences selected during registration.
|
State /UT / NCR
|
State Code
|
Main Examination Centre
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
11
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
12
|
Guntur/ Vijaywada, Kurnool, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
13
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
14
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar
|
Bihar
|
15
|
Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur
|
Chandigarh
|
16
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
17
|
Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur Raipur
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
and Daman & Diu
|
18
|
Surat
|
Delhi
|
19
|
Delhi/New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Faridabad, Ghaziabad
|
Goa
|
20
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
21
|
Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat/ Bardoli
|
Haryana
|
22
|
Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
23
|
Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
24
|
Jammu, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
25
|
Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
26
|
Bengaluru , Belagavi (Belgaum), Dharwad/Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi
|
Kerala
|
27
|
Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
Ladakh
|
28
|
Leh, Kargil
|
Lakshadweep
|
29
|
Kavaratti
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
30
|
Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
31
|
Amravati, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai/ MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune
|
Manipur
|
32
|
Imphal, Kakching
|
Meghalaya
|
33
|
Shillong, Tura
|
Mizoram
|
34
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
35
|
Kohima, Dimapur
|
Odisha
|
36
|
Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
37
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
38
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Phagwara
|
Rajasthan
|
39
|
Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sikar
|
Sikkim
|
40
|
Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
41
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Namakkal, Tirunelveli
|
Telangana
|
42
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
43
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
44
|
Lucknow, Meerut, Noida/ Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad),
|
Uttarakhand
|
45
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
46
|
Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata/ Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri
Documents to Carry to IBPS SO Exam Centres
On the day of the IBPS SO exam, candidates must carry the following essential documents to their respective exam centres:
-
Admit Card: A printed copy of the IBPS SO admit card (Prelims or Mains, as applicable) is mandatory for entry.
-
Valid Photo ID Proof: One original photo identification proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License. The name on the ID must match the name on the admit card.
-
Photograph: A recent passport-size photograph (preferably the same as uploaded in the application form) may be required for verification.
Failure to carry any of these documents can lead to disqualification or denial of entry into the exam hall.
