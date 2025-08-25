WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS SO Exam Centre 2025: Check State-Wise Specialist Officer Test Centre List for Prelims

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 25, 2025, 13:06 IST

IBPS SO exam is scheduled to be held on August 30 for filling 1007 vacancies. Aspirants buckling up for the exam must know their designated IBPS SO exam centres and the essential items to carry on exam day. Check the list of IBPS SO Exam Centers for Prelims and Mains exam here.

List of IBPS SO Exam Centres
List of IBPS SO Exam Centres

IBPS SO Exam Centres 2025 List: IBPS SO Exam 2025 is one the most anticipated recruitment drives for aspirants joining banking sector as Specialist Officer. With the Prelims exam scheduled for August 30 to fill 1007 vacancies and the mains exam expected to be conducted in November, the IBPS has released the list of exam centres where candidates have to appear for the exam. It was released along with the official notification pdf. Understanding the available options for IBPS SO exam centres is important to plan travel and ensure a smooth examination process.

IBPS SO Exam Centres

IBPS conducts the IBPS SO exam at various centers across all states and union territories in India. The exam is held in online mode for both the Preliminary and Main stages. These centers are allotted based on the preferences provided by candidates during the application process.

The exact details of the exam venue are mentioned on the admit card, which candidates must carry to the exam centre. It is advisable to reach the venue well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Centres

 IBPS SO Prelims will be conducted in approximately 34 states/ UTs of India to accommodate the high volume of applicants. This is the first stage of the selection process, and candidates securing above IBPS SO cut off will be eligible to proceed to the next stage. The exam center details will be mentioned in the admit card along with shift timings and other important details. Check the complete List of IBPS SO Exam Centres in the table below.

State /UT / NCR

State Code

Preliminary Examination Centre

Andaman & Nicobar

11

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

12

Ananthapur, Eluru, Guntur/ Vijaywada , Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam,

Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

13

Naharlagun

Assam

14

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

15

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur

Chandigarh

16

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chhattisgarh

17

Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

and Daman & Diu

18

Surat, Jamnagar

Delhi

19

Delhi/New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Faridabad, Ghaziabad

Goa

20

Panaji

Gujarat

21

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat/ Bardoli, Vadodara,

Haryana

22

Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

23

Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

24

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Baramullah

Jharkhand

25

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur,

Ranchi

Karnataka

26

Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Dharwad/ Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi

Kerala

27

Alappuzha, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad,

Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Ladakh

28

Leh, Kargil

Lakshadweep

29

Kavaratti

Madhya Pradesh

30

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna,

Ujjain

Maharashtra

31

Amravati, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai/ MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune

Manipur

32

Imphal, Kakching

Meghalaya

33

Shillong, Tura

Mizoram

34

Aizawl

Nagaland

35

Kohima, Dimapur

Odisha

36

Balasore, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

37

Puducherry

Punjab

38

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara

Rajasthan

39

Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur, Sriganganagar

Sikkim

40

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

41

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Madurai, Nagercoil/ Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Dharampuri, Namakkal, Thoothukudi, Tirupur, Viluppuram

Telangana

42

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad

Tripura

43

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

44

Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida / Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Varanasi, Ghazipur

Uttarakhand

45

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

West Bengal

46

Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata/ Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri

IBPS SO Exam Centres 2025 Mains

IBPS SO Mains Exam is conducted at fewer centres compared to the Preliminary exam, focusing on major cities across the country. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims are eligible to appear for the Mains, and the exam centres for this stage are allotted based on the preferences selected during registration.

State /UT / NCR

State Code

Main Examination Centre

Andaman & Nicobar

11

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

12

Guntur/ Vijaywada, Kurnool, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

13

Naharlagun

Assam

14

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar

Bihar

15

Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur

Chandigarh

16

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chhattisgarh

17

Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur Raipur

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

and Daman & Diu

18

Surat

Delhi

19

Delhi/New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Faridabad, Ghaziabad

Goa

20

Panaji

Gujarat

21

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat/ Bardoli

Haryana

22

Ambala, Faridabad, Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

23

Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

24

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jharkhand

25

Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

26

Bengaluru , Belagavi (Belgaum), Dharwad/Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi

Kerala

27

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Ladakh

28

Leh, Kargil

Lakshadweep

29

Kavaratti

Madhya Pradesh

30

Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

31

Amravati, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai/ MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune

Manipur

32

Imphal, Kakching

Meghalaya

33

Shillong, Tura

Mizoram

34

Aizawl

Nagaland

35

Kohima, Dimapur

Odisha

36

Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

37

Puducherry

Punjab

38

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Phagwara

Rajasthan

39

Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sikar

Sikkim

40

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

41

Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Namakkal, Tirunelveli

Telangana

42

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal

Tripura

43

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

44

Lucknow, Meerut, Noida/ Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad),

Uttarakhand

45

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

West Bengal

46

Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata/ Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri

Documents to Carry to IBPS SO Exam Centres

On the day of the IBPS SO exam, candidates must carry the following essential documents to their respective exam centres:

  1. Admit Card: A printed copy of the IBPS SO admit card (Prelims or Mains, as applicable) is mandatory for entry.

  2. Valid Photo ID Proof: One original photo identification proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License. The name on the ID must match the name on the admit card.

  3. Photograph: A recent passport-size photograph (preferably the same as uploaded in the application form) may be required for verification.

Failure to carry any of these documents can lead to disqualification or denial of entry into the exam hall.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News