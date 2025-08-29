Difference Between Breath and Breathe: The words breath and breathe are among the most commonly confused terms in English. Although they look and sound similar, their meanings and usage are different. The basic difference is that breath is a noun that refers to the air taken into or released from the lungs, while breathe is a verb that refers to the action of inhaling or exhaling air.

Meaning of Breath

The word breath is used as a noun. It refers to the air that you take in or let out of your lungs. For example, She took a deep breath before speaking. In this sentence, the word breath refers to the air itself. It is never used as a verb. Apart from this, the word can also be used in expressions like out of breath (meaning tired or unable to breathe properly).

Meaning of Breathe

The word breathe is used as a verb. It refers to the act of inhaling or exhaling air through the lungs. For example, Doctors advised him to breathe slowly during meditation. Here, the word breathe shows the action of taking air in and out. It always refers to the process or act, not the air itself.