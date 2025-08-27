Largest Freshwater Lakes in India, Check Full List

Largest freshwater lake: India has many beautiful lakes, and freshwater lakes are some of the most important. They provide drinking water, support fish, and attract tourists. Here is a list of 10 freshwater lakes in India with their locations and special features.

List of Freshwater lakes in India

1. Wular Lake – Jammu and Kashmir

Wular Lake is one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia. It was created by tectonic activity and is home to many migratory birds and fish species.

2. Loktak Lake – Manipur

Loktak Lake is famous for its floating islands called phumdis. It is the biggest freshwater lake in Northeast India and supports thousands of people with fishing and farming.

3. Dal Lake – Jammu and Kashmir

Dal Lake, the “Jewel of Kashmir,” is world-famous for houseboats, shikaras, and floating gardens. It is also one of the most visited freshwater lakes in India.