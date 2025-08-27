Largest Freshwater Lakes in India, Check Full List

Largest freshwater lake: India has many beautiful lakes, and freshwater lakes are some of the most important. They provide drinking water, support fish, and attract tourists. Here is a list of 10 freshwater lakes in India with their locations and special features.
List of Freshwater lakes in India
1. Wular Lake – Jammu and Kashmir
Wular Lake is one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia. It was created by tectonic activity and is home to many migratory birds and fish species.
2. Loktak Lake – Manipur
Loktak Lake is famous for its floating islands called phumdis. It is the biggest freshwater lake in Northeast India and supports thousands of people with fishing and farming.
3. Dal Lake – Jammu and Kashmir
Dal Lake, the “Jewel of Kashmir,” is world-famous for houseboats, shikaras, and floating gardens. It is also one of the most visited freshwater lakes in India.
4. Nainital Lake – Uttarakhand
Nainital Lake is a beautiful kidney-shaped lake located in the Nainital hill station. Surrounded by hills, it is a favorite spot for tourists to enjoy boating and peaceful views.
5. Bhimtal Lake – Uttarakhand
Bhimtal Lake is larger than Nainital Lake and has a small island in the center. This freshwater lake is used for fish culture and also offers boating facilities.
6. Kolleru Lake – Andhra Pradesh
Kolleru Lake is a large freshwater lake between Krishna and Godavari rivers. It is a Ramsar site and an important bird sanctuary where pelicans and storks migrate every year.
7. Upper Lake (Bhojtal) – Madhya Pradesh
Upper Lake, also called Bhojtal, is one of the oldest man-made freshwater lakes in India. It supplies drinking water to Bhopal and is popular for water sports.
8. Lower Lake – Madhya Pradesh
The Lower Lake lies next to Upper Lake, and together they are known as the Bhoj Wetlands. It is a natural freshwater body that supports biodiversity and attracts tourists.
9. Hussain Sagar Lake – Telangana
Hussain Sagar is a man-made freshwater lake that connects Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The giant Buddha statue in the middle of the lake is its most famous attraction.
10. Pookode Lake – Kerala
Pookode Lake is a natural freshwater lake in Wayanad. Shaped like the map of India, it is surrounded by forests and is an ideal spot for boating and sightseeing.
