ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The Mathematics assessment is structured for 100 marks, challenging students with a variety of question types, including very short answers, complex long-answer numerical problems, and case studies based on real-life scenarios. Understanding how each section contributes to your final grade is essential. By providing the exact weightage and focusing on the three main sections (A, B, and C), this article ensures you efficiently allocate your time to high-value topics like Calculus and strategically choose between the Optional Sections (Vectors/3D Geometry or Commercial Mathematics). Prepare smartly and gain the competitive edge for your 2026 board examination!