ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.
The Mathematics assessment is structured for 100 marks, challenging students with a variety of question types, including very short answers, complex long-answer numerical problems, and case studies based on real-life scenarios. Understanding how each section contributes to your final grade is essential. By providing the exact weightage and focusing on the three main sections (A, B, and C), this article ensures you efficiently allocate your time to high-value topics like Calculus and strategically choose between the Optional Sections (Vectors/3D Geometry or Commercial Mathematics). Prepare smartly and gain the competitive edge for your 2026 board examination!
|
Also Check: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects
ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ISC Class 12 Maths Exam 2025–26
|
Class
|
12
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Maths
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
20 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Types of Questions
|
MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
Hindi, English
ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Maths
|
80%
|
20%
ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Maths 2025-26
The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Mathematics exam, presented in a table format:
|
S.No.
|
Unit
|
Total Weightage
|
SECTION A: 65 Marks
|
1.
|
Relations and Functions
|
10 Marks
|
2.
|
Algebra
|
10 Marks
|
3.
|
Calculus
|
32 Marks
|
4.
|
Probability
|
13 Marks
|
SECTION B: 15 Marks
|
5.
|
Vectors
|
5 Marks
|
6.
|
Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
6 Marks
|
7.
|
Application of Integral
|
4 Marks
|
SECTION C: 15 Marks
|
8.
|
Application of Calculus
|
5 Marks
|
9.
|
Linear Regression
|
6 Marks
|
10.
|
Linear Programming
|
4 Marks
|
Total
|
80 Marks
ISC Class 12 Maths Question Paper Design 2025-26
This paper format is designed based on the latest specimen papers released by the CISCE board.
|
Section
|
Attempt Requirements
|
Internal Choice Availability
|
Additional Notes
|
A
|
Attempt all questions
|
2 questions of 2 marks, 2 questions of 4 marks, and 2 questions of 6 marks
|
Includes required working on the same answer sheet
|
B
|
Attempt all questions if chosen
|
1 question of 2 marks and 1 question of 4 marks
|
Candidates may select either Section B or C
|
C
|
Attempt all questions if chosen
|
1 question of 2 marks and 1 question of 4 marks
|
Candidates may select either Section B or C
|
General Instructions
|
Required for all sections
|
Marks indicated in brackets [ ]
|
Mathematical tables and graph paper provided
ISC Class 12 Maths Question Format 2025-26
Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Mathematics exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:
|
Question Type
|
Description
|
Weightage (%)
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
Simple, direct questions that test basic understanding and recall of concepts.
|
20%
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
Requires slightly detailed responses, often involving calculations or steps.
|
30%
|
Long Answer (LA)
|
In-depth questions that test understanding, analytical skills, and application.
|
30%
|
Application/Case-based
|
Real-life or case-based problems requiring application of mathematical concepts.
|
20%
|
Total
|
|
100%
Also Check:
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: All Subjects
ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation