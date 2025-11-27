RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025
ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 27, 2025, 12:07 IST

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026: Get the complete breakdown of ISC Maths Class 12  exam format, marking scheme, and topic-based mark distribution to guide students in preparing for the board exams.

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life. 

The Mathematics assessment is structured for 100 marks, challenging students with a variety of question types, including very short answers, complex long-answer numerical problems, and case studies based on real-life scenarios. Understanding how each section contributes to your final grade is essential. By providing the exact weightage and focusing on the three main sections (A, B, and C), this article ensures you efficiently allocate your time to high-value topics like Calculus and strategically choose between the Optional Sections (Vectors/3D Geometry or Commercial Mathematics). Prepare smartly and gain the competitive edge for your 2026 board examination!

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam 2025–26

Class

12

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Maths

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Types of Questions

MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Maths

80%

20%

ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Maths 2025-26

The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Mathematics exam, presented in a table format:

S.No.

Unit

Total Weightage

SECTION A: 65 Marks

1.

Relations and Functions

10 Marks

2.

Algebra

10 Marks

3.

Calculus

32 Marks

4.

Probability

13 Marks

SECTION B: 15 Marks

5.

Vectors

5 Marks

6.

Three-Dimensional Geometry

6 Marks

7.

Application of Integral

4 Marks

SECTION C: 15 Marks

8.

Application of Calculus

5 Marks

9.

Linear Regression

6 Marks

10.

Linear Programming

4 Marks

Total

80 Marks

ISC Class 12 Maths Question Paper Design 2025-26

This paper format is designed based on the latest specimen papers released by the CISCE board.

Section

Attempt Requirements

Internal Choice Availability

Additional Notes

A

Attempt all questions

2 questions of 2 marks, 2 questions of 4 marks, and 2 questions of 6 marks

Includes required working on the same answer sheet

B

Attempt all questions if chosen

1 question of 2 marks and 1 question of 4 marks

Candidates may select either Section B or C

C

Attempt all questions if chosen

1 question of 2 marks and 1 question of 4 marks

Candidates may select either Section B or C

General Instructions

Required for all sections

Marks indicated in brackets [ ]

Mathematical tables and graph paper provided

ISC Class 12 Maths Question Format 2025-26

Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Mathematics exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:

Question Type

Description

Weightage (%)

Very Short Answer (VSA)

Simple, direct questions that test basic understanding and recall of concepts.

20%

Short Answer (SA)

Requires slightly detailed responses, often involving calculations or steps.

30%

Long Answer (LA)

In-depth questions that test understanding, analytical skills, and application.

30%

Application/Case-based

Real-life or case-based problems requiring application of mathematical concepts.

20%

Total

 

100%

