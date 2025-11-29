ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

Types of relations: reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. One-to-one and onto functions, the inverse of a function

Determinants: Determinant of a square matrix (up to 3 x 3 matrices), properties of determinants, minors, co-factors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle, Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix, Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by examples, solving system of linear equations in two or three variables (having unique solution) using inverse of a matrix.

Matrices: Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices, zero and identity matrix, transpose of a matrix, symmetric and skew symmetric matrices, Operation on matrices: Addition and multiplication and multiplication with a scalar, Simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication, Non-commutativity of multiplication of matrices and existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix (restrict to square matrices of order upto 3), Invertible matrices and proof of the uniqueness of inverse, if it exists (here all matrices will have real entries)