ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2026 will be conducted on 9 March 2026. With the exam date nearing, it is essential for students to go through the updated ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 carefully. The Council has released the revised syllabus to provide clarity on the course structure, key chapters, marking scheme, and assessment pattern for the upcoming board exam.
Reviewing the latest syllabus will help students plan their studies more effectively and focus on important units such as Calculus, Algebra, and Probability. Students can refer to this article to access and download the complete ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26.
ISC Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure
Check the ISC Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 in the table below and get to know about the list of chapters to be studied for the upcoming ISC Board Exams 2025.
|
Relations and Functions
Types of relations: reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. One-to-one and onto functions, the inverse of a function
Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Definition, domain, range, principal value branch, Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions.
|
Matrices and Determinants
Matrices: Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices, zero and identity matrix, transpose of a matrix, symmetric and skew symmetric matrices, Operation on matrices: Addition and multiplication and multiplication with a scalar, Simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication, Non-commutativity of multiplication of matrices and existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix (restrict to square matrices of order upto 3), Invertible matrices and proof of the uniqueness of inverse, if it exists (here all matrices will have real entries)
Determinants: Determinant of a square matrix (up to 3 x 3 matrices), properties of determinants, minors, co-factors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle, Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix, Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by examples, solving system of linear equations in two or three variables (having unique solution) using inverse of a matrix.
|
Calculus
Continuity, Differentiability and Differentiation: Continuity and differentiability, derivative of composite functions, chain rule, derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions, derivative of implicit functions, Concept of exponential and logarithmic functions, Derivatives of logarithmic and exponential functions, Logarithmic differentiation, derivative of functions expressed in parametric forms, Second order derivatives
Applications of Derivatives: Applications of derivatives: rate of change of bodies, increasing/decreasing functions, tangents and normals, maxima and minima (first derivative test motivated geometrically and second derivative test given as a provable tool), Simple problems (that illustrate basic principles and understanding of the subject as well as real-life situations)
Integrals: Integration as inverse process of differentiation, Integration of a variety of functions by substitution, by partial fractions and by parts, Evaluation of simple integrals of the following types and problems based on them, Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (without proof), Basic properties of definite integrals and evaluation of definite integrals
Differential Equations: Definition, order and degree, general and particular solutions of a differential equation, Solution of differential equations by method of separation of variables solutions of homogeneous differential equations of first order and first degree, Solutions of linear differential equation of the type: dy/dx + py = q, where p and q are functions of x or constants. Dx/dy + px = q, where p and q are functions of y or constants.
|
Probability: Conditional probability, multiplication theorem on probability, independent events, total probability, Bayes’ theorem, Random variable and its probability distribution, mean of random variable
|
Vectors: Vectors and scalars, magnitude and direction of a vector, Direction cosines and direction ratios of a vector, Types of vectors (equal, unit, zero, parallel and collinear vectors), position vector of a point, negative of a vector, components of a vector, addition of vectors, multiplication of a vector by a scalar, position vector of a point dividing a line segment in a given ratio, Definition, Geometrical Interpretation, properties and application of scalar (dot) product of vectors, vector (cross) product of vectors
|
Three-Dimensional Geometry: Direction cosines and direction ratios of a line joining two points, Cartesian equation and vector equation of a line, coplanar and skew lines, shortest distance between two lines, Cartesian and vector equation of a plane, Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane, Distance of a point from a plane
|
Application of Integrals: Application in finding the area bounded by simple curves and coordinate axes, Area enclosed between two curves
|
Application of Calculas: Application of Calculus in Commerce and Economics in the following:- Cost function, average cost, marginal cost and its interpretation, demand function, revenue function, marginal revenue function and its interpretation, Profit function and breakeven point, Rough sketching of the following curves: AR, MR, R, C, AC, MC and their mathematical interpretation using the concept of maxima & minima and increasing- decreasing functions
|
Linear Regression: Lines of regression of x on y and y on x, Scatter diagrams, The method of least squares, Lines of best fit, Regression coefficient of x on y and y on x,
Identification of regression equations, properties of regression lines, Estimation of the value of one variable using the value of the other variable from the appropriate line of regression
|
Linear Programming: Introduction, related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems, mathematical formulation of L.P. problems, graphical method of solution for problems in two variables, feasible and infeasible regions (bounded and unbounded), feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solutions (up to three non-trivial constraints).
To download the ISC Class 12 Mathematics full Syllabus 2025, click on the link below:
|
Download ISC Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
ISC Class 12 Maths Course Structure And Marking Scheme 2025-26
Find chapter-wise marks weightage for ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2025-26 in the table below.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
SECTION A: 65 Marks
|
Relations and Functions
|
10
|
Algebra
|
10
|
Calculas
|
32
|
Probability
|
13
|
SECTION B: 15 Marks
|
Vectors
|
5
|
Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
6
|
Applications of Integrals
|
4
|
OR
SECTION C: 15 Marks
|
Application of Calculus
|
5
|
Linear Regression
|
6
|
Linear Programming
|
4
|
Total
|
80 Marks
ISC Class 12 Maths Marks Evaluation/Assessment Types
Check the ISC Class 12 Maths marks evaluation scheme from the table below:
|
Assessment Type
|
Marks
|
Theory Paper
|
80
|
Project Work
|
20
1 mark
4 marks
2 marks
3 marks
Also, check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation