Scientific name for hibiscus: Have you ever thought about what the official name is for that beautiful hibiscus flower you see all the time? We just call it "hibiscus," but this colorful plant has a scientific name that tells us a lot about it. There are many different kinds of it all over the world because it is part of a large and varied plant family.

Hibiscus is more than just a pretty flower. It has been used in traditional medicine for hundreds of years and is now getting a lot of attention in health research. Researchers are investigating the potential health benefits of hibiscus tea for the heart, kidneys, and liver, according to various studies. This flower is more than just a nice thing to look at in the garden.

What is the Scientific Name for Hibiscus?

Hibiscus rosa-sinensis is the scientific name for the most common type of hibiscus. This two-part name is part of a system used all over the world called binomial nomenclature. It's like giving each living thing a name and a last name. Hibiscus is the name of a group of plants that are very similar to each other. The second part, Rosa sinensis, is the name of the species that makes it different from other plants in its genus.