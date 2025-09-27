Ryder Cup Four Ball Pairings: Everyone awaits the winner of the Ryder Cup 2025 as it has reached its most critical stage. After Europe dominated the Saturday morning Foursomes (3–1), they now lead 8.5–3.5 over the United States.
The afternoon Four-Ball matches give the U.S. a chance to cut into the deficit or risk handing Europe an almost insurmountable edge heading into Sunday singles. Let us look at the Four-Ball Pairings for the Ryder Cup 2025 through this blog:
What is Four-Ball in the Ryder Cup?
For fans new to Ryder Cup golf, here’s a quick breakdown:
-
Format: Each of the two teammates plays his own ball. Four balls are in play every hole.
-
Scoring: The lowest score among each team’s players counts. Win the hole if your team has the lowest score; tie if scores are equal.
-
Significance: This format has historically favoured Europe, making it a key battleground.
What are the Saturday Afternoon Pairings for the Ryder Cup 2025?
The table below showcases the Saturday afternoon Pairings along with the key notes for Team USA and Team Europe:
|
Match
|
Tee Time (ET)
|
Team USA
|
Team Europe
|
Key Notes
|
1
|
12:25 p.m.
|
Justin Thomas & Cameron Young
|
Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
|
Thomas/Young in form; McIlroy/Lowry seek first Four-Ball win together.
|
2
|
12:41 p.m.
|
Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau
|
Tommy Fleetwood & Justin Rose
|
Fleetwood undefeated (3-0-0); DeChambeau boosted after foursomes win.
|
3
|
12:57 p.m.
|
Xander Schauffele & JJ Spaun
|
Jon Rahm & Sepp Straka
|
Rahm perfect (3-0 this week); Spaun still chasing debut Ryder Cup point.
|
4
|
1:13 p.m.
|
Sam Burns & Patrick Cantlay
|
Viktor Hovland & Matt Fitzpatrick
|
Cantlay playing all sessions; Europe’s only new pairing today.
(Source: Ryder Cup 2025 pairings)
Here is the Match-by-Match Breakdown:
-
Match 1: Thomas/Young vs. McIlroy/Lowry
Thomas finally broke a four-ball drought, while Young has been sensational in his Ryder Cup debut. McIlroy and Lowry’s combined Four-Ball record sits at 6-7-4, and they’ll need to improve quickly.
-
Match 2: Scheffler/DeChambeau vs. Fleetwood/Rose
Scheffler hasn’t earned a full Ryder Cup point since 2021, while DeChambeau is riding on confidence. Fleetwood, however, is the star so far—9-2-1 in Ryder Cup pairings.
-
Match 3: Schauffele/Spaun vs. Rahm/Straka
Rahm is undefeated in Ryder Cup Four-Balls since 2018 and has a 3-0 record this week. Schauffele is steady, but Spaun is still hunting his first point.
-
Match 4: Burns/Cantlay vs. Hovland/Fitzpatrick
Cantlay has been an iron man (playing all sessions). Burns previously defeated Hovland in the Marco Simone Four-Balls. Europe’s new duo enters with a shaky combined Four-Ball record of 1-3-2.
Why This Four-Ball Session Matters?
It matters for several reasons listed below:
-
Momentum is everything: If Team USA wins 3–1, they cut the deficit to 9.5–6.5.
-
European dominance in Four-Balls: Europe has historically tilted this format in their favour.
-
Star power on display: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau.
-
Debut storylines: Cameron Young shines, while JJ Spaun fights for his first Ryder Cup point.
Ryder Cup 2025: Key Takeaway
The Saturday afternoon Four-Ball session may decide the Ryder Cup before Sunday even arrives. Team USA needs a statement performance to close the gap, while Team Europe looks to press their advantage and edge closer to retaining golf’s most iconic team trophy.
