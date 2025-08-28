Ryder Cup 2025 Team USA vs Team Europe: Dates, Format and Venue

The Ryder Cup 2025 will present another momentous date in golf's greatest rivalry as Team USA faces off against Team Europe at the legendary Bethpage Black Course in New York. Taking place September 26-28, this year's competition brings the Cup back to U.S. soil of some sort, and with top-flight players, an enthusiastic home crowd, and an unparalleled venue, the drama levels are sure to be high. With Keegan Bradley back to lead the Americans, and Luke Donald returning to captain Europe, both squads are loaded with talent, ascending players, and what will surely be heightened expectations. Whether it's a golfer sling-shotting a bunker flop or whether a captain strategically selects one of an elite golfer's opponents, get ready for three days of action! Here is everything you need to know about the format, the teams, the venue, and the story lines for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Team USA Team USA comes into the 2025 Ryder Cup with one objective: winning back the trophy from Rome. Keegan Bradley is leading a young and experienced line-up; the three players with major winning experience include Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau, and they are complemented by rising stars like Cameron Young. The support from the home crowd at Bethpage Black also creates an incentive to get off to a strong start, create momentum, and enjoy the atmosphere. Team Europe Team Europe returns to the Ryder Cup as the defending champions after an incredible triumph in 2023, which was facilitated by new Captain Luke Donald at the time. Donald is back again for 2025, with an incredibly strong roster that includes Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Ludvig Åberg, to name a few.

Although they have a blend of experience with some emerging new talents, Europe believes it is in a great spot to defend its title, even though the conditions may be adverse. The challenge now will be to deal with the fired-up U.S. crowd, as well as the challenging Bethpage Black layout. When is the Ryder Cup 2025? The Ryder Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 2025, but the event week actually begins sooner with practice rounds, opening ceremonies, and fan experiences beginning on Tuesday, September 23. During the three days of competition, Team USA and Team Europe will go head-to-head in dramatic match-play competitions, highlighted by even more dramatic singles matches on Sunday. At the end of September, not only will it be early Fall, but temperatures will also be cooler, and the challenging fast course conditions will align with the pressure of one of the toughest venues in the world!

Venue for Ryder Cup 2025 Bethpage Black is a notably challenging and well-acclaimed golf course located in Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, New York. Bethpage State Park is home to several famous and popular public golf courses, with Bethpage Black being one of the most iconic in the US, if not globally. The contrast in difficulty when compared to the average round of golf should be exactly what the players, caddies, and fans need when it comes to mentally concentrating on the pressures of such a high-stakes Ryder Cup. Format: How the Ryder Cup Works The Ryder Cup consists of 28 match-play contests over three days: Friday & Saturday 4 Foursomes (alternate shot) 4 Fourballs (better ball) Each format is played in two sessions per day, for a total of 8 matches each day. Sunday 12 Singles Matches Each match is worth 1 point.