This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 29 September

Every day has a history quietly waiting to be told. What happened on September 29? That question draws us into centuries of events — triumphs, tragedies, and change, as well as innovation. On this day, Darius I solidified his claim to Persia's throne by slaying a usurper. In 1829, London's first metropolitan police force — the "Bobbies" — hit the streets. In 1938, the Munich Conference sealed the fate of the Sudetenland in Europe. The Babi Yar massacre also began in 1941, marking one of WWII's darkest chapters. In more recent times, the MS Estonia sank in 1994 with a massive loss of life. Today's article will walk you through these and other key moments from September 29 in history.
1780 – British Spy John André Sentenced to Death
- On September 29, 1780, British officer John André was sentenced to death by hanging.
- He had been captured with papers hidden in his boot that exposed Benedict Arnold’s treason.
- André was court-martialed and found guilty of espionage.
- He was executed days later, despite pleas for mercy.
1913 – Rudolf Diesel Disappears at Sea
- On September 29, 1913, inventor Rudolf Diesel vanished from the steamship Dresden.
- He was travelling from Antwerp to Harwich when he disappeared.
- Ten days later, a body was found in the North Sea and identified as Diesel.
- His mysterious death remains debated — accident, suicide, or foul play.
1918 – Allies Break Through the Hindenburg Line
- On September 29, 1918, Allied forces launched a major attack on the Hindenburg Line during World War I.
- After a 56-hour bombardment, the German defences were breached.
- This marked the beginning of Germany's collapse on the Western Front.
- The breakthrough hastened the end of the war.
1939 – Nazis and Soviets Divide Poland
- On September 29, 1939, Germany and the Soviet Union divided occupied Poland.
- Control was split along the Bug River, following the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.
- Germany took the western part, while the Soviets took the eastern part.
- The deal deepened Poland's suffering under dual occupation.
1941 – Babi Yar Massacre Begins
- On September 29, 1941, Nazi forces began mass executions at Babi Yar near Kyiv.
- In just two days, nearly 34,000 Jewish men, women, and children were killed.
- SS squads carried out Hitler's orders to exterminate Jews and Soviet officials.
- It remains one of the most horrific massacres of the Holocaust.
1954 – Willie Mays Makes "The Catch"
- On September 29, 1954, Willie Mays stunned baseball fans in the World Series.
- Playing for the New York Giants, he made an impossible over-the-shoulder grab.
- The play became forever known as “The Catch.”
- It is still considered one of the greatest defensive plays in baseball history.
1982 – Cyanide-Laced Tylenol Kills First Victims
- On September 29, 1982, three people in Chicago died after taking poisoned Tylenol.
- The capsules had been laced with potassium cyanide.
- Four more victims died in the following days, totalling seven.
- The case caused national panic and remains unsolved.
- It led to the implementation of stronger safety packaging laws and anti-tampering measures.
1988 – Stacy Allison Climbs Mount Everest
- On September 29, 1988, Stacy Allison became the first American woman to summit Everest.
- She climbed the southeast ridge route with the Northwest American Expedition.
- At 29,035 feet, Mount Everest is the world's highest peak.
- Her achievement inspired future generations of climbers.
1991 – My Own Private Idaho Premieres
- On September 29, 1991, the film My Own Private Idaho premiered in New York.
- Directed by Gus Van Sant, it starred Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix.
- The movie told the story of two young male hustlers.
- It later became a cult classic of independent cinema.
1994 – MS Estonia Ferry Disaster
- On September 29, 1994, the ferry MS Estonia sank in the Baltic Sea.
- The disaster claimed more than 850 lives.
- It was one of the deadliest maritime tragedies of the late 20th century.
- The sinking led to changes in ship safety rules.
1995 – Willie Velasquez Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
- On September 29, 1995, voting rights activist Willie Velasquez was honoured posthumously.
- President Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
- Velasquez worked to expand Hispanic political participation in the U.S.
- His legacy is remembered in the history of civil rights.
2005 – Journalist Judith Miller Freed from Prison
- On September 29, 2005, New York Times reporter Judith Miller was released from jail.
- She had been jailed for refusing to reveal the identity of a confidential source.
- The case was tied to the leak of CIA officer Valerie Plame's identity.
- After 85 days, she agreed to testify and was freed.
2006 – School Principal Murdered in Wisconsin
- On September 29, 2006, John Klang, a Wisconsin school principal, was shot.
- 15-year-old student Eric Hainstock killed him.
- The tragedy happened during a wave of school violence in North America.
- Klang was remembered as a dedicated educator.
2008 – Dow Jones Suffers Record Drop
- On September 29, 2008, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 777 points.
- It happened after Congress rejected a $700 billion bank bailout plan.
- The fall was the most significant single-day point loss in history at that time.
- It marked a key moment in the global financial crisis.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 29?
September 29 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on September 29
1547 – Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra
- Born in Spain, Cervantes became one of the greatest writers in history.
- His 1605 novel Don Quixote blended realism and fantasy.
- He is remembered as the father of the modern novel.
1907 – Gene Autry
- Born in Tioga, Texas, Gene Autry became America's "singing cowboy."
- He starred in Hollywood Westerns and sang hits like Back in the Saddle Again.
- He later became a successful businessman and team owner.
1988 – Kevin Durant
- Born in Washington, D.C., Durant became a basketball superstar.
- He led the Golden State Warriors to back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018.
- Known for his scoring ability, he is one of the NBA's greatest players.
Died on September 29
1913 – Rudolf Diesel
- A German engineer who invented the diesel engine.
- Disappeared mysteriously while travelling on the steamship Dresden.
- His body was later found in the North Sea.
- His death remains unsolved.
1955 – James Dean
- Hollywood actor and cultural icon of the 1950s.
- Died in a car crash at just 24 years old.
- Best known for Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden.
- Remembered as a symbol of youthful rebellion.
